Most eyes are pinned on the economy and the Fed right now, causing conspicuous under and over-reactions on equity market action in the short term and tunnel vision among many participants. Unfortunately, the media feeds on this because it knows the topic will garner eyeballs, so it reaches for any related news or any person with an opinion to throw at us.
Recurring questions abound:
“What’s the latest inflation print?" “Is that CPI, PCEPI, or what?” “How will that change Fed thinking – is it good news or bad news?” “Will there be a soft landing, a hard landing, or no landing?” “Is a 2% target realistic or will the Fed claim a victory when we get to 3% and call it a day?” “How soon (if ever) will the Fed pivot to lower rates once inflation starts to come down?”
If you think you know the answers to these questions or believe the pundit of the day on the subject, you are fooling yourself. Neither they nor you have the answers. Even after the announcements are made, the markets have a hard time deciding whether the news is good or bad, changing direction several times in the minutes following some announcements.
Reading the news every day about what moved the markets tends to overfocus our attention on noise trading and away from the general move. General market trends run weeks to months and are very definable if you know how to identify them. Daily gyrations (caused by the headlines du jour) will often move counter to the trend and wreak havoc with your objectivity. To regain the larger perspective, which is much more important than the hourly or daily moves, you need to step back and take a higher-level view. When you do, you can more effectively parse out the short-term moves that are part of the trend from those that are part of the noise.
So, how do you do that?
I do it with a few charts, a discipline for interpreting them, and some basic behavioral analysis. I will share my current analysis for you below and then offer some background for those interested in learning more about my methodology.
Below are two charts on NYSEARCA:SPY with closing prices from Friday, Feb 24:
These two charts can tell you all you generally need to know to see the larger picture. I will often look at the same charts on the QQQ as well, just to confirm my conclusions. The SPY and QQQ are very highly correlated, but sometimes a line or a break on one might not confirm the other, and that can be informative.
In simple terms, here is what I take away from these charts:
My take is that the markets and corporate America still have to digest the idea that interest rates of 5-6% may be the new normal for some time. That changes major decisions about where to put money for companies, pension plans, and individuals. At those rates, people might actually put money back in banks again, heaven forbid. And that process will likely continue for a while, i.e. months. If a recession comes this year, it will have had a great deal of time to have been priced in. If something else happens, like an escalation in the Ukraine war, that’s another story.
The idea of rates heading toward 5% or more should have largely been baked into the 2022 decline. An anticipated recession is also likely in the market’s price already. But since the jury is out on the timing and depth of the recession, the market is somewhat captive here. Meanwhile, a debt ceiling standoff, possible legislation on social security, the war in Ukraine, and even the 2024 election loom as unknowns. Given that the recession and inflation outcome may not become clear for months, it is reasonable to assume that the market will trend in shorter channels until more of the uncertainty is removed.
Accordingly, I believe patience will be a virtue for much of 2023. The good news is that patient investors with cash are in a better position than they have been in quite a while to park their cash in instruments with a reasonable yield or pick up a dividend stream. In addition, option premiums rise with rates, making call writing another way to benefit from patience.
I’ve practiced trend analysis for more than 30 years, statistically tested it, ran a newsletter using it, and wrote it up in my book “Far from Random – Using Investor Behavior and trend analysis to forecast market movements”, published by Bloomberg in 2009. (Sorry, the book is no longer in print, but I do have some original copies left if anyone is interested.)
The basic premises of Trend Channel Analysis (TCA as I call it) are as follows:
