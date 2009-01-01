The Big-Picture Market Perspective Says That SPY Is Still In An Uptrend

Feb. 26, 2023 7:21 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)VOO, QQQ, IVV, DIA5 Comments
Richard Lehman profile picture
Richard Lehman
486 Followers

Summary

  • Equities appear to be in an uptrend off the October ’22 bottom – and are correcting inside that trend.
  • The decline in 2022 was justified by a major change in thinking.
  • Remember that stocks will tend to bottom way before a recession ends.
  • The Fed will not likely lower interest rates for some time. This could be a year where patience is a virtue.

Woman on a mountaintop

Buena Vista Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Most eyes are pinned on the economy and the Fed right now, causing conspicuous under and over-reactions on equity market action in the short term and tunnel vision among many participants. Unfortunately, the media feeds on

Chart of SPY

SPY 15-minute chart (Stockcharts.com)

Chart of SPY

SPY Daily Chart (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Richard Lehman profile picture
Richard Lehman
486 Followers
Adjunct Finance Professor at UCLA and UC Berkeley (18 yrs), author of three investment books, Wall Street veteran and founder of Informed Assets, PBC. Helping people understand and invest in equities, options, and alternatives such as Cryptos, NFTs, collectibles, private equity, real estate, venture capital, etc.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.