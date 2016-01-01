AerCap: The Capital Structure Arbitrage Is Back

Feb. 26, 2023 8:54 PM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)JETS1 Comment
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.92K Followers

Summary

  • AerCap has made several transformative acquisitions.
  • Book value continues to grow despite the occurrence of risk events.
  • The post-pandemic dynamics are extremely attractive for the aircraft lessor industry.
  • AerCap is by far the leading platform and benefits from its scale and reach.
  • I expect outsized share buybacks in 2023.
Civil aviation and commercial airlines. Travel and business trips. Transport system and infrastructure. Air communication. Flights traffic. Routes and directions. Businessman or official with a plane.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article on AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), I advised readers to avoid the airlines (represented by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)) and just buy AerCap.

The key part of the thesis was the stability of the business

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.92K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.