Alex Wong

What Happened to the Letter?

Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders has been an eagerly awaited item for investors who get up on a Saturday morning in late February to read it hot off the "presses". Buffett treats Berkshire owners like "partners" and wrote the letters as if he were giving a business update of the past year and filling them in on his investing philosophy. In the 1950's and 1960's, when he ran an actual partnership prior to taking over Berkshire, such letters were the main way for limited partners to evaluate the business and decide if they want to remain on board. As a publicly traded corporation, Berkshire now has to file 10-K and 10-Q reports with the SEC where any interested person can get detailed information on business performance.

Even so, Buffett's letters were a great resource for people without the time or experience to go through the 10-K. You could still get a comprehensive overview of the company, learn about key business drivers, and get updates on any changes in the past year. On top of that, you could learn things not in the 10-K, like how Buffett values businesses, how to approach investing in general, and how to think about (or ignore) the macro environment. As the years went on, the annual letters got a little less detailed and some themes got repeated. The 2022 letter was shocking though in terms of what was left out and what was rehashed again.

One repeating theme in my Berkshire articles is how the company has been transitioning from an investment portfolio to a collection of operating companies. Still, at over $300 billion, the equity portfolio remains a significant part of the company. That's why it was so disappointing to see, for the first time ever, no quantitative data on the stock portfolio in the letter. Yes, the top 5 holdings make up 75% of the portfolio and are listed in the 10-K. The letter also lists several other holdings, but only to crow about Berkshire being the largest shareholder. There are also other sources to track as least the US-listed stocks compiled from the quarterly 13-F filings. Still, every letter up until 2022 had a top 15 list of holdings including the largest foreign-listed stocks not in the 13-F like ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCF) (OTCPK:ITOCY). If Buffett is going big into a company not listed in the US, we might not even hear about it.

Second, the letter was lacking in commentary on performance of the fully-owned businesses or the outlook for them given the current macro environment. The 10-K is a good source for this information, but the old letters always had something educational in this area as well. All we get now is a link to the 10-K and the suggestion to trust them, they've done well in the past.

Almost endless details of Berkshire’s 2022 operations are laid out on pages K-33 – K-66. Charlie and I, along with many Berkshire shareholders, enjoy poring over the many facts and figures laid out in that section. These pages are not, however, required reading. There are many Berkshire centimillionaires and, yes, billionaires who have never studied our financial figures. They simply know that Charlie and I – along with our families and close friends – continue to have very significant investments in Berkshire, and they trust us to treat their money as we do our own.

So, what did we get in the letter? Well, we got a rehash of prior discussions on the benefit of buybacks and how much tax Berkshire pays. Shareholders have seen these many times, but I suppose Warren's Democrat friends in the administration and Congress need reminding. We got yet another lesson in compounding featuring two positions established in the 1990's: American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO). And finally, we got a whole page of Charlie Munger quotes. Don't get me wrong. I love his bluntness and rationality, and at age 99 we should honor him while he is still around, but come on. There was nothing more germane to the business to highlight?

I hope that the annual letter can get back to its historical usefulness, even if it means Buffett walks away from the keyboard and delegates the writing to Greg Abel or someone else within the company. In the meantime, we still have the 10-K to go through. I see a few areas of concern which I hope get addressed at the annual meeting.

Insurance

The insurance business can be hard to value based on current earnings because they fluctuate year-to-year depending on the number and severity of "mega-cat" losses like hurricanes. GEICO is the best-known and largest of Berkshire's insurance operations, making up over half of the total premiums earned, but the division also includes other primary insurance companies and reinsurance.

Premiums Earned, $ million 2022 % of total GEICO $ 38,984 52.2% BH Primary $ 13,746 18.4% Reinsurance $ 21,915 29.4% Total $ 74,645 100.0% Click to enlarge

Data Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Form 10-K

Geico had an underwriting loss in 2022 with a combined ratio of 104.8. This is considerably higher than Progressive (PGR) but not as bad as Allstate (ALL). Auto insurers were faced with inflationary pressure in 2022 caused by supply shortages of parts and used cars. The company should be able to offset inflation with a lag by raising premiums next year. The real disappointment from Geico is its low growth rate relative to peers.

Author Spreadsheet

The 3.4% increase in premiums earned came from an 11.3% increase in Premiums, offset by an 8.9% decline in policies in force. Geico dialed back advertising, helping keep its expense ratio best in class, but it could be a bad idea if it results in market share loss.

Fortunately, outside of Geico, Berkshire's other primary insurance business continues to do well. The Life/health category swing to a gain from a loss in 2022 thanks to the absence of high pandemic-related mortality claims in 2021. Reinsurance benefitted by inclusion of a business from Alleghany.

BNSF Railroad

BNSF had slightly lower revenue growth than its 3 largest competitors and also lost ground on expenses. It continues to have the highest operating ratio (operating costs/revenue) and also the largest increase in operating ratio from last year.

Author Spreadsheet

BNSF has been known for its reluctance to implement Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) and has been investing more in customer service. We will see if Norfolk Southern's (NSC) toxic chemical derailment in Ohio results in relatively higher costs for BNSF's competitors going forward.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

BHE remains the star performer of the group. While margins are a bit lower than some other publicly traded utilities, BHE generates an enormous amount of wind power production tax credits which give the division a large negative effective tax rate. In 2022, BHE had pre-tax earnings of $3.15 billion and generated a tax benefit of $1.63 billion, for an effective tax rate of -51.8%. This is even better than last year's -35%. Going forward, BHE will also get production tax credits for the 25% of the Quad Cities nuclear plant it shares with Constellation Energy (CEG) thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Author Spreadsheet

Manufacturing

Berkshire's industrial manufacturing segment made some encouraging progress in 2022. Precision Castparts is looking better with the recovery in the aerospace industry. Lubrizol also put in a good year after many fires, freeze-ups and operating issues in the past. Buffett is usually reluctant to make a CEO change, but he did so in 2022, even going with an interim CEO for part of the year rather than extend the employment of the prior leader under which all the problems occurred.

The building products segment also did remarkably well, growing both revenue and margins in an inflationary environment. Looking forward, this division is facing headwinds in 2023 with the slowdown in the housing market. (Manufactured home seller Clayton Homes is part of this division.)

The consumer products division did not fare as well. Margins got crunched in 2022 as consumer preferences shifted from goods to services and inventories built up at retailers. These inventories will have to be worked off before the division can again raise output.

Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Form 10-K

Service and Retail

Consistent with the performance of the consumer products manufacturing group, we see that the service businesses held up well in 2022 while the retail businesses had flattish sales and lower margins.

Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Form 10-K

Looking forward, this division will now contain Pilot Travel Centers. Berkshire already bought a 38.6% stake in 2017 and has been accounting for it by the equity method. In 2023, the company bought another 41.4% stake taking ownership up to 80%. Operating results will now be fully consolidated.

While Pilot is a great business, the deal might not go down as one of Warren's greatest hits. The 10-K tells us that Berkshire paid $8.2 billion for the 41.4% stake, valuing the entire company at $19.8 billion. Pilot has about a 12% share of the truck stop market compared to TravelCenters of America's (TA) 4%. If the Pilot valuation were fair, that would imply TA should have an enterprise value around 1/3 of Pilot's, or $6.6 billion. However, the recently announced (BP) deal to buy TA values it at only a $3.1 billion EV. Further, BP's offer was already 74% above where TA was trading in the market before the deal announcement. Berkshire made an ill-advised decision to base the final purchase price on Pilot's 2022 earnings, a year in which fuel margins were unusually elevated. If fuel margins drop to historical levels, Berkshire may have to take a multi-billion-dollar impairment charge, indicating that Buffett greatly overpaid for the company.

Non-Controlled Businesses

This is a new segment that Berkshire now breaks out in the earnings release. It includes companies where Berkshire owns more than 20% and reports results by the equity method of accounting. Until 2022, this segment included Kraft Heinz and a few smaller businesses like Berkadia and Pilot Travel Centers before Berkshire bought the additional stake in 2023. In 2022, as I discussed last quarter, this segment now contains Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Investment Portfolio

It bears repeating: I am extremely disappointed by Buffett's decision to drop the table of Berkshire's top 15 holdings from the letter. Nevertheless, the data exists in the financial statements to tell us how the stock portfolio performed overall. On this front, Berkshire's stock portfolio extended its outperformance of the S&P 500 from the 2019 starting point that I used in my article last year. (I adjusted the 2022 ending value to include OXY since it was moved to the equity-accounted basket mid-year.)

Author Spreadsheet

We also see that Berkshire stock itself has almost fully closed the underperformance gap vs. the S&P that existed for the first three years of the past four.

Seeking Alpha

Capital Management

Berkshire grew its insurance float to $164 billion in 2022, up from $147 billion the prior year. Most of this increase came through the purchase of Allegheny Corp. in October. In contrast, Berkshire's cash balance, which usually follows the float, declined to $125 billion from $144 billion last year. (I'm referring to cash and T-Bills held within the Insurance & Other segment.) The cash went down another $8 billion in January 2023 with the purchase of Pilot. It is encouraging that the company has been more aggressive at putting its large cash balance to work, a move I discussed in May 2022.

Berkshire greatly slowed down its buyback activity in 2022 despite the rehashed defense of it in the letter. The company bought back $7.8 billion worth of stock in 2022, or about 1.2% of market cap. This is about 1/3 of the levels done in the prior two years. I have no objection to this decision, as the cash is now earning 5% in T-Bills.

Free cash flow is rarely discussed when it comes to Berkshire, but it is notable that it declined to $21.8 billion in 2022, down from around $26-$27 billion the prior two years. Inventory build chewed up $3 billion more cash in 2022 compared to 2021. This can be acceptable if it supports growing sales, but if growth is slowing down along with the general economy, I expect some cash generation from drawing this inventory back down.

Valuation

I like to value Berkshire using a sum of the parts model, which I have discussed in greater detail before. I concede the model is not perfect since it looks at prior year results. Allegheny and Pilot will certainly add to earnings power going forward. Also, it is rare for the insurance division to generate an underwriting loss, which factors into the valuation of that business. (On the other hand, it is rare to get 5% on the cash balance, so the investment income may be above long-term expectations.)

Nevertheless, I find this model useful when looking at the gap between model and market valuations. What we see currently is that the model values Berkshire at $319.44 per B share, or 5% above market price.

Author Spreadsheet

Looking at other valuation methods, we see that Berkshire is trading around 1.4 times book value, around the average of where it's been the past 10 years.

Seeking Alpha

Finally, we can look at the buyback activity, as Buffett states that he will do buybacks when the stock is trading "below intrinsic value, conservatively estimated." In 4Q, Berkshire bought back B shares in December at $303.83, right around current market price. The company also bought back some A shares in November at a B share equivalent price of $309.

Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Form 10-K

All three methods suggest that Berkshire is trading around fair value currently.

Conclusion

From a 10-K, I can conclude that Berkshire Hathaway is performing just fine, in-line with its fairly valued shares. Most of the fully owned businesses are excellent, but Geico and BNSF are clearly not best-in-class performers. Shareholders deserve for Ajit Jain and Greg Abel to explain the reasons for this and tell us their plans to improve. If these gentlemen were tasked with writing the shareholder letter or given more than a few questions during only half of the annual meeting, maybe we would see quicker results.

Warren Buffett deserves a ton of credit for building a company with a rock-solid balance sheet that will hold up in any economic downturn and emerge stronger out the other end. Nevertheless, his 2022 shareholder letter gives the impression that he is coasting on prior performance. I hate to say it, but it's time to consider whether or not he still has the energy or ambition to address the details. It's either that, or else he believes that most shareholders are not smart enough or interested enough to get the detailed rundowns he gave in prior letters. Either possibility is not a good one.

I would never tell anyone to sell Berkshire. In fact, it's my largest portfolio holding by a factor of two. Still, the fair valuation and the quality of this year's letter lead me to rate the shares at a Hold. Anyone looking to establish a new position could be just as well served by keeping their cash in T-Bills earning 5% and waiting for Mr. Market to give us a lower entry point.