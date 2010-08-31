Investor Activity In QLD Points To A Trading Range

Summary

  • We believe investor activity in QLD, as well as those in other leveraged ProShares ETFs, now point to a trading range market.
  • Leveraged ETFs have greater risks of underperforming during trading range markets. This underperformance grows the longer the trading range lasts.
  • Even though QLD is only levered 2X, we still think it's best for longer-term investors to sell QLD and buy the basic QQQ index.
  • Short-term traders can still use QLD, buying it when prices get oversold and selling when overbought.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Article Summary and Conclusion

This is follow up to our November 30th article on QLD: The ProShares 2X QQQ ETF Has A Strong Long Term Track Record. That article covered the long term performance of

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

History of QLD NAV since inception (Michael McDonald)

History of QLD Assets under management

History of QLD Assets under management (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Average daily buying of QLD as percent of assets (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Average daily cash flow in QLD over last forty days (Michael McDonald)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

