Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) posted Q4' and FY22' earnings yesterday and came in with a reasonable set of growth percentages from top to bottom line. On that point, its bottom-line fundamentals are improving, and 80% of the company's turnover is attributed to high-growth markets. It also worked through key hurdles present from its Q3 numbers, and has broad ambitions for operating leverage to increase operating income more than 2x of sales growth into the coming years. Here I'll run through all of the key takeouts from the company's FY22' numbers, paying close attention to the credit analysis after the company issued ~$500mm in convertible debt to fix its rate exposure <2.5%. Despite this, current valuations are unsupportive of a buy, with tight ROE and a forward earnings yield that doesn't support the equity risk premium. Moreover, investors would be buying ITGR at multi-year low FCF yields, further supporting a neutral view. Net-net, we rate ITGR a hold.

ITGR Q4, FY22' results analytics

1. Growth in operations commendably, upsides vertically down the P&L.

Looking straight the numbers, it's worth highlighting that ITGR achieved reasonable YoY sales growth of $372 million, an increase of $59 million or 19% compared to the previous year. Backing out all contributions from acquisitions and FX tailwinds, organic sales growth increased by 13% YoY. It recognized this in adj. EBITDA of $73 million, a 25% YoY gain. Moving further down the P&L, ITGR clipped a 30% YoY growth in operating income to $57 million. It pulled this down to adj. earnings of $37 million or $1.11 per share, 12% upside on Q4 FY21'.

Digging deeper into the performance of the company's individual product lines, our main takeouts are as follows:

The company's cardio & vascular ("C&V") product line performed well, with YoY sales growth of 20%. The growth was underlined by organic demand across all markets, especially for structural heart and key products, such as in guidewires, as well as incremental sales growth from the Oscor and Aran acquisitions. Moreover, contrasting to the previous quarter, when delivery from its complex catheter supplier hurt sales, ITGR saw a turnaround in this franchise and recognized a noteworthy performance of the C&V division. The Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation product line also delivered 14% growth over the prior corresponding period. Again, it was stemmed from revenue upsides from the Oscor acquisition, and the improved supplier delivery performance. Additionally, the advanced surgical, orthopedics & portable medical division increased turnover by 32% YoY. Upsides were driven by higher demand and price starts after the company continued on its exit from portable medical [announced in FY21']. Finally, looking at Electrochem, the company's non-medical segment, it delivered a 41% YoY increase in Q4 sales. Growth came thanks to demand-pull across all market segments, including ~$2 million of incremental sales recovery from the same Q3 supplier delivery issues mentioned earlier.

Turning to ITGR's full-year financial results, it exhibited YoY sales growth of 13% to $1.376 billion. On this, the underlying business growth was 6% on adj. EBITDA of $256 million. ITGR also clipped $130 million in FY22' net income to $3.88 in non-GAAP EPS, down $0.20 from the prior year. When analyzing this in further detail, the downsides were chiefly a result of higher interest realized rates, and, to some extent, a slightly higher tax rate. Further, the company generated $20 million in positive FCF [$42mm for FY22'], inclusive of $32 million of CapEx in Q4, which translates to a $116 million CFFO on a full-year basis. We'd also point out the $50mm net increase in inventory, which may or may not be a reflection of manufacturing, order fulfilment, and backlog, but also may be seen as a potential headwind for revenue conversions, as the inventory growth of 34% was ahead of the top-line growth of 19% and EPS growth of 12%.

2. Credit Summary illustrates improvements with capital budgeting

The first point to highlight on the credit front is the company's decrease of $18 million in net total debt, reducing the debt liability to $907 million, bringing its net leverage to 3.5x. Note, this was achieved after stepping a few marks above the company's strategic target range for Q2 and Q3, subsequent to its Aran acquisition in April last year. On the earnings call, management was cognizant of the challenge posed by the Aran transaction, and to offset the impact, it issued a $500 million convertible note offering, allowing the company to secure a fixed rate coupon of 2.125% for a 5-year term. As a reminder, convertibles offer an interesting solution for both companies and investors. For companies, it is a cheaper source of debt financing, and they have the ability to wipe the debt off the balance sheet if/when the notes are converted at the conversion price. For investors, they have a cheap source of equity, with downside cover via the coupon payment should the stock not appreciate.

Looking at this in greater detail, ITGR will repay the $500 million principal with cash, avoiding any dilution on the principal repayment. The company can choose to repay any premium owed above the principal in cash, thereby preventing any dilution to current equity holders. Moreover, the associated capped call ensures that any premium paid with equity would not trigger dilution until the ITGR's stock price reaches a conversion price of $108.59, a 65% increase its closing price on January 31st this year. Proceeds of the convertible offering were deployed towards: 1) paying down the company's highest variable rate debt to Term Loan B, and 2) covering a portion of its outstanding revolver. Based on the current balance, and current market interest rates, management expects to save ~$18 million in interest expense. We estimate this could be an EPS accretion of ~$0.44 based on this saving.

Alas, looking ahead, management want to keep its net leverage in a range of 2.5–3.5x. One of the benefits of the convertible issue is that it adjusted the company's rate exposure to a 60%/40% split, fixed and floating, respectively. Having used the proceeds to extinguish its higher floating rate exposure, this could prove to be a good capital budgeting manoeuvre looking ahead.

3. Guidance points to further upsides from top-bottom line

Management's FY23' guidance points to a growth trajectory to $1.470 billion to $1.500 billion, calling for 7%–9% at the top line. The company further projects adj. EBITDA to range between $285 million–$296 million, signifying YoY growth of 11%–16%. Importantly, it bakes in substantial operating leverage of 1.5x to 1.7x sales growth on operating income of $222 million at the upper end of range. On this point, management are pushing toward obtaining a 2x operating leverage into the coming years. It hopes to pull this down to EPS of $4.30 at the upper bound, even when baking in the c.$50mm interest expense raised earlier.

Valuation and Conclusion

ITGR stock now trades at 19x training earnings [non-GAAP] and this is in-line with the industry. It is also priced at 1.7x book value and subsequently, could be attractively valued on this level. It has grown its book value per share by 30% in total since FY18', adding another 420bps from FY21'. However, at a trailing ROE of 4.7%, the investor ROE drops to just 2.7%, and this must be factored into the valuation debate. Looking ahead, utilizing the industry P/E multiple of 19x that ITGR trades at, and looking to the company's FY23' EPS forecasts, this derives a price target of $81.70, around 10.6% upside potential over the 12 months. Whilst this is an appreciation of capital, the valuation upside isn't necessarily attractive when the current 1-year Treasury bill currently pays 5% and the forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 is at 4.8%, meaning the equity risk premium on buying ITGR today is just 80bps. Moreover, the forward EPS estimates present a forward earnings yield of 5.8% at the time of writing. Hence, we believe there could be more selective opportunities elsewhere based on this risk/reward calculus. Further, the quant system has the stock rated at neutral, further supportive of a hold.

Net-net, despite a period of growth in FCF and earnings, valuations are unsupportive of a positive rating on ITGR, especially given its current earnings yield, thin ROE, and the concurrent equity risk premium. Here we rate ITGR as a hold, searching for more selective opportunities elsewhere. What would be an attractive feature is a surprise to the upside in its Q1 FY23' earnings, that we feel could be driven by a savings in interest expense, and the effects of the company's plans for operating leverage at 2x sales growth. Rate hold.