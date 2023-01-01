Integer Holdings: Equity Risk Premium Not Justified, Rate Hold

Feb. 26, 2023 10:17 PM ETInteger Holdings Corporation (ITGR)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • Integer Holdings posted growth across all core segments and vertically throughout the P&L.
  • Aspirations for increasing operating leverage to 2x into the coming periods.
  • Valuations, earnings yield, and FCF yields are currently unsupportive of buy rating.
  • Net-net, rate hold.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) posted Q4' and FY22' earnings yesterday and came in with a reasonable set of growth percentages from top to bottom line. On that point, its bottom-line fundamentals are improving, and

4

Data: Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

r

Data: ITGR Investor Presentation

4

Data: Author, taking data from ITGR SEC Filings

r

Data: ITGR Investor Presentation

4

Data: Seeking Alpha, ITGR, see: "Ratings"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.59K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.