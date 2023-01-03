Century Communities: Cautiously Optimistic After Navigating The Housing Recession

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • Century Communities reported strong Q4 results considering an unfolding housing recession.
  • The company's success makes it cautiously optimistic about the coming year despite operating at lower year-over-year levels.
  • Lower costs, stronger margins, and positioning in the affordable price range give the company good odds for navigating this year.
  • A looming economy-wide recession is a key wildcard.
A cute marmot cautiously peeps out of its burrow after hibernation, Baikonur, Kazakhstan

Owsigor/iStock via Getty Images

Mid-sized home builder Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reported strong Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings. The company achieved impressive results across its balance sheet, gross margins, profits, and costs. Yet with a housing recession still underway, 2023 will deliver a different year for Century

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.57K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.