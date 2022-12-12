AND-ONE/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to MacroGenics

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2000 and has since developed a broad pipeline of product candidates that are in various stages of development. Their product candidates are based on their proprietary Fc optimization technology platform and their Dual-Affinity Re-Targeting [DART] technology platform.

Recent developments: MacroGenics is currently developing several investigational drugs, including vobramitamab duocarmazine and MGD024, for various cancer treatments. In addition, the company may receive royalties and milestone payments for teplizumab and retifanlimab, which have been licensed to other companies. Recently, MacroGenics received a $60 million milestone payment for teplizumab after it was approved by the FDA in November to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Furthermore, MacroGenics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences (GILD) to develop MGD024 and potentially two other bispecific research programs, with the option for Gilead to license MGD024.

The following article will focus on MacroGenics' drug lorigerlimab for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Financials

Let's first review MacroGenics' latest financials. In September 2022, MacroGenics had a cash position of $123.6 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, but this did not include the $60 million received from Gilead in October 2022 nor the $60 million received from ProventionBio in November 2022. The company's revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $41.7 million, compared to $15.7 million in the same period in 2021. Despite the increase in revenue, the company still had a net loss of $24.8 million, a significant decrease from the $52.9 million loss in the same quarter last year. MacroGenics expects that its current cash balance, as well as future payments from partners and product revenues, will extend its cash runway into mid-2024.

Data by YCharts

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC] is an advanced form of prostate cancer in which the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and is no longer responding to hormone therapy. Prostate-specific antigen [PSA] levels are an important indicator of disease progression in mCRPC, and a rising PSA level indicates that the cancer is becoming more aggressive. Current treatments for mCRPC include chemotherapy, androgen receptor-targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and radiopharmaceuticals. However, the outcomes for patients with mCRPC remain poor, with a median survival of less than 3 years.

Discussion of Lorigerlimab Mechanism of Action and Rationale for mCRPC:

Lorigerlimab is a bispecific, tetravalent, Fc-bearing [IgG4], PD-1 × CTLA-4 DART molecule. The drug is designed to simultaneously target two immune checkpoints, PD-1 and CTLA-4, to enhance T-cell activation and kill cancer cells. The rationale for targeting these immune checkpoints in mCRPC is that T-cell exhaustion and immune suppression are common in patients with mCRPC, which allows cancer cells to evade the immune system. By targeting these immune checkpoints, lorigerlimab may be able to overcome this immune suppression and enhance the patient's immune response against cancer cells.

Baseline Characteristics and Efficacy Results of mCRPC Expansion Cohort for Lorigerlimab Study

The characteristics of the mCRPC expansion cohort in the lorigerlimab study suggest that the patients were at an advanced stage and had undergone extensive treatment. Most patients had received docetaxel and androgen receptor antagonist therapy, with a median of two prior therapies for advanced disease. Out of all the patients, 21% had undergone three previous lines of treatment, and 26.2% had undergone four or more prior lines of treatment. The baseline PSA level was high, and bone metastases were common, which is consistent with other studies on metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

As of December 12, 2022, 42 patients had enrolled in the mCRPC expansion cohort (phase I study), and the median exposure to lorigerlimab was 19.2 weeks, with a range of 3.3 - 55.1 weeks, and a median of five infusions per patient.

At the start of the study, 35 patients had measurable soft tissue disease per RECIST v1.1, and 25.7% of these patients achieved confirmed partial responses [cPR] with a median duration of response of 4.6 months. Twelve patients had PSA reductions of ≥ 50%, with nine patients maintaining PSA50 response ≥ 3 months. Nine patients had PSA reductions of ≥ 90%, including the nine who achieved cPR, as of the data cut-off. Of the five patients who achieved cPR but discontinued lorigerlimab, four discontinued due to unrelated adverse events, and one patient discontinued due to physician decision.

Safety Profile of Lorigerlimab in All Cohorts: High Proportion of Adverse Events, with Manageable Severity

The safety data of lorigerlimab, including mCRPC patients, was obtained from multiple expansion cohorts (n=127). The results indicate that 98.4% of patients experienced some form of adverse event [AE], with 62.2% of those being Grade ≥3. Among treatment-related AEs, 86.6% of patients experienced an AE, with 35.4% of those being Grade ≥3. Serious AEs were reported in 39.4% of patients, with 14.2% of those being treatment related. A total of 25.2% of patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Additionally, 31.5% of patients experienced an adverse event of special interest, with 12.6% being Grade ≥3. Immune-related AEs were observed in 24.4% of patients, with 7.9% being Grade ≥3.

The safety profile of lorigerlimab appears to be similar to other cancer immunotherapies. Although a high proportion of patients experienced AEs, the majority were manageable and not life-threatening. The proportion of treatment-related SAEs (17.3%) is slightly higher than other mCRPC treatments, such as abiraterone and enzalutamide. However, the rate of immune-related AEs (24.4%) is consistent with other immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. It is important to note that the safety data mentioned above was obtained from multiple expansion cohorts, and not solely from mCRPC patients.

Lorigerlimab Shows Promising Results in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

These findings imply that lorigerlimab could be a viable treatment option for heavily pre-treated mCRPC patients, with potential for efficacy. Although the drug's safety profile requires further observation, the Grade ≥ 3 treatment-related SAEs appear to be manageable, particularly in the context of heavily pre-treated mCRPC.

Lorigerlimab's data shows very promising results in comparison to currently available treatments for mCRPC. According to UpToDate, abiraterone, enzalutamide, and chemotherapy (docetaxel and cabazitaxel) have demonstrated a median overall survival benefit ranging from 2.4 to 4.8 months in randomized clinical trials for mCRPC patients. Sipuleucel-T, a dendritic cell vaccine, has shown a median overall survival benefit of 4.1 months. Lutetium Lu-177 dotatate, a radiolabeled peptide, has demonstrated a median overall survival benefit of 4 months in a phase 3 trial for mCRPC patients with PSMA-expressing tumors.

Immunotherapy: According to recent early phase II clinical trial results (CheckMate 650), treatment with anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 in mCRPC patients showed an ORR of 25% and 10%, along with PSA reductions of 17.6% and 10% in pre- and post-chemotherapy patients. However, the post-chemotherapy patients experienced Grade ≥3 treatment-related serious adverse events [SAEs] at a rate of 53.3%. For patients with deficient mismatch repair/high levels of microsatellite instability, or a high tumor mutational burden, later-line use of pembrolizumab or dostarlimab is now recommended.

PARP inhibitor therapy: In a phase 3 trial, olaparib was found to increase imaging-based progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and mutations in BRCA1, BRCA2, or ATM genes, as well as those who did not respond to a new hormonal therapy (Cohort A) compared to enzalutamide or abiraterone chosen by their physician (7.4 months vs. 3.6 months; p<0.001). The study also demonstrated similar benefits in the overall population (Cohort B) of the trial when any of the 15 prespecified genes with a direct or indirect role in homologous recombination repair were altered (22% ORR, 30% PSA50 response, & PFS 5.8 months vs. 3.5 months; p<0.001). The overall objective response rate was 22%. The observed side effects of olaparib, such as anemia and nausea, were consistent with prior reports. Late-line use (two-plus) of PARP inhibition is now recommended for those with homologous recombination repair deficiency.

Potential Risks Associated with Lorigerlimab for mCRPC in Clinical Trials and the Market

While lorigerlimab has shown promising results in early clinical trials, there are several potential risks associated with the drug that need to be considered as it moves forward in the development process and potentially to the market.

Firstly, one risk is that the drug may not be as effective in larger patient populations as it has been in early trials. This is a common issue in drug development, as early trials are typically conducted in smaller, more controlled patient populations, while larger trials are more diverse and may include patients with more complex medical histories. This could lead to a decrease in efficacy and a reduction in the potential benefits of the drug.

Another risk is the potential for adverse side effects, which could limit the drug's use and market potential. While lorigerlimab has shown a tolerable safety profile in early trials, there is always the potential for new side effects to emerge as the drug is tested in larger patient populations. If the side effects are severe, it could limit the drug's market potential or even prevent it from being approved by regulatory agencies.

Additionally, competition in the market is another risk. While lorigerlimab's mechanism of action is unique, there are several other drugs currently on the market or in development for mCRPC. If these drugs prove to be more effective or have a better safety profile, it could limit the market potential for lorigerlimab.

Conclusion

In brief, the favorable results of MacroGenics' lorigerlimab in treating heavily pre-treated patients with mCRPC, combined with its unique mechanism of action and manageable safety profile, offer a highly encouraging alternative to current treatments. MacroGenics intends to conduct a phase 2 trial later this year, and its mCRPC data has generated significant interest in the prostate cancer field. However, further clinical trials are required to confirm the findings and assess the drug's effectiveness and safety in a larger patient population. Therefore, the valuation of MacroGenics may not react significantly until the drug proves successful in phase 2/3 trials, which will, in part, depend on the company's ability to properly and promptly advance this promising drug.