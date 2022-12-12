MacroGenics' Lorigerlimab Shows Promise In Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment

Summary

  • MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer and autoimmune disorder treatment development with a broad pipeline of product candidates based on proprietary Fc optimization and Dual-Affinity Re-Targeting technology.
  • Lorigerlimab is a bispecific, tetravalent, Fc-bearing (IgG4), PD-1 × CTLA-4 DART molecule being developed by MacroGenics for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • A study on heavily pretreated mCRPC patients (n=42) using lorigerlimab showed a 25.7% cPR rate (4.6 month median duration) and 9 patients had PSA reductions of ≥ 90%.
  • The safety profile of lorigerlimab appears to be similar to other cancer immunotherapies. Although a high proportion of patients experienced AEs, the majority were manageable and not life-threatening.
  • Lorigerlimab positions MacroGenics firmly in the mCRPC market, but investors may not fully appreciate this until later-stage trials demonstrate its benefits. For now, holding onto MacroGenics may be advisable.

Introduction to MacroGenics

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2000 and has since developed a broad pipeline of product

As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

