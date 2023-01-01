Joe Raedle

Short interest in WeWork (NYSE:WE) now sits at nearly 38% with bears betting that current cash burn issues plaguing the provider of co-working spaces translate into further share price weakness. The situation for WeWork is indeed critical with a net loss of $454 million being recorded for its most recent fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Whilst this was down by around $260 million from the year-ago comp, it was still a rate of loss that amounted to close to a third of total revenue for the quarter.

Critically, it meant that WeWork's cash and equivalents fell to $287 million as of the end of its fourth quarter, down sequentially from $460 million in the prior third quarter. This was against long-term debt of $3.2 billion and capital leases of $15.6 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter.

The company is fighting for survival, announcing that it will be cutting 300 jobs on the back of broader plans to reduce underperforming locations. This has already seen WeWork exit at least 40 US locations as of November of last year with management reiterating guidance for positive cash flows in the later part of 2023.

Demand Grows As Liquidity Ebbs

WeWork is pushing back against pressure from various sides. The most near-term is rising interest expenses on the back of a Fed funds rate that has been hiked to its highest level in over a decade as is set for at least two further 25 basis points hikes. The company paid interest expenses of $128 million, up 9.7% from $115.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $848 million, up 18.1% over the year-ago comp and roughly in line with consensus estimates. This growth was in spite of the lease exits during the year and highlights the staying power and importance of coworking spaces in the post-pandemic working zeitgeist. Enterprise clients continue to swap long-term office leases for short-term flexible working spaces that can be better moulded around their employees' hybrid working arrangements. Physical memberships grew by 17% over the year-ago figure with physical occupancy increasing to 75% as of the end of the fourth quarter.

The company also continues to maintain its highly geographically diverse footprint with new leases signed in Israel, the UK, and India with a combined 102,000 square feet of new office space coming online during the period across these three countries in addition to an expansion of its footprint in Houston and Scottsdale.

However, WeWork's overall footprint is falling on the back of the exited leases with the number of systemwide physical workstations falling sequentially to 908,000 from 928,000 in the prior third quarter. Systemwide physical membership rose 15.6% to 682,000 from 590,000 in the year-ago quarter with physical occupancy increasing by 300 basis points from the third quarter to finish at 75%. This was also growth from occupancy of 65% in the year-ago comp.

WeWork's Fight For Survival

Total cash burn from operations for the full fiscal year was $733 million, a material level of outflow that when aggregated with capex of $291 million during the quarter would see the company's total cash and equivalents fall from around $923.7 million as of the start of fiscal 2022 to $287 million exiting the fourth quarter.

This has created a race against time for the company to reach free cash flow breakeven. The earnings call was sombre but management stressed that their runway stands to be significantly expanded by access to at least $1.287 billion in cash, commitments, and access to liquidity. WeWork expects growth momentum to continue and guided for fiscal 2023 revenue to come in at $830 million to $855 million. At the low end of the range, this would represent growth of at least 8.5% over its year-ago quarter.

WeWork anticipates SG&A to be around 10% lower in 2023 to land at approximately $650 million to set the backdrop for management's goal to generate free cash flow later this year. WeWork now faces a Sisyphean to accomplish this with its balance sheet heavy on liabilities and faced with rising Fed funds rates as rising tech layoffs threaten to snowball into softness in hybrid workspace demand. The company's commons are now trading $0.24 above the NYSE minimum listing requirement to place further pressure on management to turn things around.

Will WeWork survive? It depends. Bears point to a possible recession and continued weakness in the technology space as near-term headwinds that could possibly imperil plans for positive cash flows this year. The company's cost cuts likely need to go deeper to further reduce quarterly cash burn and extend its runway. WeWork's offering is in demand and I think management should be able to pull off a salvo but I'd avoid taking a position in WE stock at this time.