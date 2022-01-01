twity1/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2022, here at the Lab, we performed a comps analysis between the Dutch company Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and the world leader in volumes and revenues AB InBev's (BUD), preferring the former European champions. However, we were not the only ones to see an interesting upside in the beer giant. Indeed, according to a file documented with the Dutch regulator AFM, the Microsoft founder bought 6.65 million shares of Heineken Holding and another 4.18 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. According to Bloomberg calculations at the February 17 closing price, the shares were valued at €848.2 million ($902 million). On the same day, after a strategic review, we should also report that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, Coca-Cola's Mexican bottler, sold part of its Heineken shares for €3.7 billion.

As a reminder, our buy rating was supported by: 1) a cost-saving plan with a new IoT system to better monitor Heineken's profitability, 2) a fixed interest rate coupled with a solid balance sheet compared to AB InBev, 3) a volume recovery story thanks to clients that are looking for alcoholic cheaper alternatives, 4) a well-diversified company in term of GEO sales, and 5) a recession proof business. Here at the Lab, we also commented on Q2, Q3, and its latest CMD with a positive first impression of Heineken's EverGreen strategic plan.

Q4 and FY results

In line with our previous estimates, during 2022, Heineken further accelerated the EverGreen strategy deployment. In a fast-changing world, the company sets the basis to deliver superior performance and a more balanced earnings growth trajectory. Looking at the aggregate level, Heineken was able to:

Recover beer volumes which were up by 6.9% with premium beer volume further accelerating at a plus 11.4% (Fig 1). In detail, if we exclude the Russian evolution from the 2022 story, Heineken volumes were up by more than 14%; Sustain a positive price MIX of a plus 14%. This was delivered thanks to positive pricing actions and the ongoing beer premiumization strategy; Achieve cost gross saving of €1.7 billion, a number which is well on track with Heineken's promises to deliver €2 billion on its cost basis by 2023. Looking at the P&L cost, 20% of the company's input cost inflation was mitigated by structural savings; Hedge currency development is an efficient way. FX was almost negligible and it is a positive note for a company that generated more than 58% of sales in non-European countries. As a memo, sales in the Americas, Africa, and APAC region represent 31.91%, 13.95%, and 12.21% respectively; Reduce its net interest expenses by 6.8% to €380 million thanks to a lower average net debt position (Fig 2). Including the FX cross-currency swaps, Heineken's debt is skewed towards EU-denominated currency with a 17% debt in US dollars.

Heineken financials in a Snap

Source: Heineken Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation (Fig 1)

Heineken Dividend and Net debt

Conclusion and Valuation

Heineken's strong price/mix gives visibility on Fiscal Year 2023 earnings and more importantly, the company was able to price its products ahead of CPI. This is a clear testament to the company's strength of its branded portfolio. Volume development is positive and the narrative is now set on the profitability ratio (especially in Europe). In total control, Heineken management is using the energy crisis to restructure its supply chain and shifting the current portfolio towards beer premiumization, so even if the company will lose market share, this will still be ‘acceptable’.

Based on the latest results and slightly above the new management guidance, we decided to change our organic growth estimates from 11% to 12.5% with volume growth of 0.5% and a positive price mix evolution of 12%. We ended up with a recurring operating profit increase of 9% from (8.5%) and EPS up by 2%. Heineken is still trading at a forward P/E multiple discounts of more than 15% versus its consumer staples peers, so in line with our previous valuation, we derived a new price target of €120 per share ($63 in ADR), maintaining an overweight. Here at the Lab, we believe that the medium-term sales and cost opportunity also deserves a premium valuation. Additional risks are a deeper-EU recession and a tougher pricing environment.

Heineken 2023 outlook

