Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:10 PM ETWhere Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Pfeiffer - Investor Relations

John Saunders - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Brown - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Where Food Comes From Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jay Pfeiffer with Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Pfeiffer. You may begin.

Jay Pfeiffer

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Where Food Comes From 2022 fourth quarter and year end earnings call.

During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Statements about current and future financial performance, growth strategy, customers, business opportunities, market acceptance of our products and services and potential acquisitions are forward-looking statements. Listeners should not place undue reliance on these statements as there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our publicly filed documents as well as our news releases and website for more information. Today, we will also discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure provided as a complement to GAAP results. Please refer to today’s earnings release for important disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to John Saunders. John?

John Saunders

Good morning, and thanks for joining the call today. This morning, we announced results for our fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. And once again, we are happy to report we extended our track record of profitable growth.

Beginning with our full year revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $24.8 million from $21.9 million. The increase included growth in all three

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.