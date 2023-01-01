zoff-photo/iStock via Getty Images

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle access and power systems. The company has alliances and JVs in place with competitors that have positioned it as one of the world's largest players for these specific components.

The company has increased revenues in line with U.S. auto sales, but consistently lower gross margins have threatened profitability. STRT suffers from the same operational cycles as the auto industry in general, and these cycles seem to have worsened after the GFC.

Although the company might be interesting on a historical basis, it seems difficult that the company will recover previous profitability levels. Further, historical FCF averages show a very different picture from accruals.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from STRT's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Components for the auto industry: STRT designs and manufactures vehicle access and power components. These include keys, start systems, latch products, and power access systems.

Some of STRT's core products (STRT's investor presentation)

The auto component manufacturing industry is not great. It is a design-win business where competitors spend R&D resources to try to get a component into one of its customer's products. Those costs are sunk, so the customer has incentives to bargain prices down. It requires significant fixed assets and qualified personnel, pushing prices down as volume is sought to dilute the fixed expense charges. Customers have no fixed demand commitments and auto manufacturers suffer from cyclicality, which can lead to much lower demand than expected.

An interesting cooperative strategy: STRT responded to the aggressive competitive nature of its industry with an unusual cooperative strategy. In 2001, it signed agreements with a German manufacturer, WITTE. They would share each other's models and expand jointly to emerging markets. In 2006, ADAC, a door handle manufacturer, joined the alliance, allowing the members to sell the whole component (key plus handle). The three formed a JV called VAST LLC, and in turn, VAST formed JVs in Brazil, Japan, China, and India. Today most of those JVs are owned by VAST, except for the Indian operation.

In this way, STRT avoided competing and expanded its markets and gained some competitive leverage by selling a bigger, more complex component. According to the company's investor presentation, the network has about $4 billion in yearly sales.

Countercyclical capital allocation: I prefer companies that invest countercyclically in competitive and cyclical industries, particularly if they require significant fixed assets. That is, they invest more when profits are low (for the industry or the company) and invest less when they are making more money.

The reasons are two. First, during the downward portion of the cycle, there is lower competition for assets, which means lower costs. For example, competitors might be acquired at lower multiples or lower competition for machinery or industrial real estate leases. Second, when companies build fixed assets, they must increase volumes to dilute those fixed costs. During a market downturn, incrementing volumes requires decreasing the margins. If the company invests during the upward portion, its capacity will be online at the beginning of the downward portion, leading to lower margins. Conversely, if the company invests during the downward portion, it can increase volumes later at the upper portion without losing margins.

Finally, countercyclical capital allocation indicates that management is aware of the big picture (that its industry is cyclical and will suffer from downturns), that it is more concerned with protecting profitability than growing only for growth's sake, and that it is conservative.

The figures below show some form of countercyclical capital allocation.

Data by YCharts

Yet, market competition wins: Although this strategy seemed interesting, it was not enough to protect STRT's margins or that of its subsidiaries. The first chart below shows that the company's consolidated revenues (mostly to the U.S. market) followed U.S. auto sales.

Data by YCharts

However, margins have suffered consistently. At each industry cycle low, the company's gross margins reach another low, and each cycle high is also lower than the previous one.

Data by YCharts

At the JV level, the situation is not very different. Global sales are up, reaching $4 billion, according to the company's investor presentation, but STRT has been unable to extract more profits. The chart below includes equity income from the company's JVs and other expenses.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Interest expenses: The company has relatively little debt at the consolidated level, of only $17 million as of 2Q23 (January 2023). This comes from a credit facility paying SOFR + 1.35, or approximately 6%, for 2023. Interest expenses should then approximate $1 million.

Income taxes: The company has paid income taxes at an effective rate averaging 30%. This is understandable, considering the company's manufacturing and sales cores are in the U.S. Northeast.

Data by YCharts

Historical earnings: If we average the last two cycles, the company's average operating income is between $13 million and $15 million, depending on where each cycle starts and ends (first or second chart below). By subtracting interest expenses for $1 million and income taxes at a 30% rate, this average operating income level yields an average net income of about $9 million. This implies that the company is close to fair value at an $84 million market cap before applying any discounts on volatility, cyclicality, and a secularly declining industry.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Cash flows tell a different story: Our forecasted cycle average net income comes close to the effective net income generated. The difference is attributable to STRT paying more debt services than we expect in the future. However, the company's FCF tell a different story, with a much lower average.

Data by YCharts

Part of the difference is attributable to capital expenditures above depreciation and amortization, an average of $5 million per year in the period covered. The rest is to accrual profits on its joint ventures that have not been distributed as dividends to the holding.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

STRT's valuation is not demanding in terms of both historical profits. However, the company has shown a consistent declining trend in profitability. The clever use of alliances or expansion into emerging markets did not change this trend. For this reason, STRT stock does not seem to be an opportunity for a long-term investor.

It may prove more interesting as a speculative play on the company's cyclical profits. As shown below, the company's share price follows the company's cycles, and STRT is currently in a downward portion of that cycle. However, this requires being fast at recognizing a change in profits and fast at selling before anybody else, given that the stock's price plummets quickly after a cyclical bull leg.

Data by YCharts

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.