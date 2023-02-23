Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:37 PM ETMammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.74K Followers

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Dennard - Investor Relations

Arty Straehla - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Layton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carter Dunlap - Dunlap Equity Management

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Mammoth Energy Services Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Ken Dennard of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Ken Dennard

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Mammoth Energy conference call to review 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. This call is also being webcast and you can access through the audio link on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section at mammothenergy.com. Information reported on this call speaks only as of today, February 23, 2023. Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as the date of any replay listening or transcript reading.

I’d also like to remind you that statements made in today’s discussion that are not historical facts, including statements of expectations or future events or future financial performance, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We will be making forward-looking statements as part of today’s call that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the earnings press release that was issued this afternoon for our disclosure on forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in detail in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management may also refer to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.