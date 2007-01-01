Cloudflare: Consistent Leadership Team And Global Platform For Long-Term Investors

Feb. 26, 2023 11:47 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)1 Comment
Dominic Rinaldi profile picture
Dominic Rinaldi
860 Followers

Summary

  • Cloudflare continues to execute on record revenues while growing their large enterprise customer base.
  • Founder CEO Matthew Prince is focused on continued scale for the business while improving operational efficiencies internally.
  • Cloudflare has an integrated global network platform that is growing the company's net revenue retention and overall TAM.

TechCrunch Disrupt London 2014 - Day 2

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment

What is the goal of this article?

I believe Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is one of the most misunderstood companies in the technology sector of the stock market. There are many retail and institutional investors that don’t

Cloudflare Business Model

Cloudflare Business Model (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Business Model Strategy

Cloudflare Business Model Strategy (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Scale and Security

Cloudflare Scale and Security (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Challenges Customers Face

Challenges Customers Face (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare TAM Growth

Cloudflare TAM Growth (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Ownership

Cloudflare Ownership (Simply Wall St. App)

Non_GAAP Gross Margin Trends

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Trends (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Net Revenue Retention

Cloudflare Net Revenue Retention (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Large Customer Cohort

Cloudflare Large Customer Cohort (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare Long-Term Operation Goals

Cloudflare Long-Term Operation Goals (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

This article was written by

Dominic Rinaldi profile picture
Dominic Rinaldi
860 Followers
I am a retail investor that is passionate about investing in technology companies that are changing the world for good. I have been investing in the stock market since 2007.  I have been in technology sales for over 20 years and recently moved into product marketing management at VMware Inc. I recently started a YouTube channel and podcast called DOMinating Your Investments that is focused on educating viewers on the technology stocks, stock market news, and investing in general.  Some of my favorite companies that I currently am invested in are Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), The TradeDesk (TTD), Mercado Libre (MELI), VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Digital Turbine (APPS), Stem (STEM), AMD (AMD), Abcellera (ABCL), Novocure (NVCR), and more.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.