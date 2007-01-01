Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment

I believe Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is one of the most misunderstood companies in the technology sector of the stock market. There are many retail and institutional investors that don’t realize the unique value Cloudflare brings to organizations, and just focus on the current valuation of the company opposed to how they will grow into the valuation over time. It is important to understand the networking effects Cloudflare’s platform has, their land and expand business model, and the exceptional leadership at the helm. I hope to provide new insights on Cloudflare’s successful business model and continued growth in multiple areas of the company.

Their Q4 Earnings Call was one of the most informative and transparent earnings calls I have listened to in a long time. We will cover this further, including some examples of customer wins and commentary from the leadership team. I will also review Cloudflare’s business model, explain the value they deliver customers with their different solutions, and talk about why I am so impressed with this leadership team. Once readers understand all of this about Cloudflare, they will understand why I am so bullish on the stock, and they can make their own decision whether to research more about the company or possibly invest in the stock. So, let’s dive in.

Cloudflare Business Model (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

What is Cloudflare and the History of the Company?

Cloudflare was founded in 2009 by Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn, and Lee Holloway. The company initially focused on providing content delivery network (CDN) services, which enable businesses to deliver their website content faster and more efficiently to their customers. The company offers its services to businesses of all sizes, ranging from small medium businesses to large corporations. With a global network of data centers, Cloudflare serves its clients from all over the world. The company has experienced impressive growth since its inception, and investors are keenly interested in knowing when it is expected to be GAAP profitable. Since its founding, Cloudflare has grown rapidly, both in terms of revenue and user base. In 2018, the company reported a revenue of $192.7 million, which was a significant increase from the $105.8 million it reported in 2016.

This founder led company has consistently aligned its efforts and offerings to its mission statement which is “To help build a better Internet”. This mission statement is a little vague, but it is also straightforward and simple to align with the business. Cloudflare’s platform offers a wide range of solutions to its customers that have been so effective, that now the company is estimated to power internet properties for nearly 30% of the Fortune 1000 and serves over 25 million HTTP requests each second. Cloudflare powers websites and applications across 200 countries and 95% of internet users in the world are within 50ms of a Cloudflare data center.

Cloudflare Business Model Strategy (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

What is Cloudflare’s Innovative Approach to Web Security?

One of the key factors that have contributed to Cloudflare’s growth and success is its innovative approach to web security. The company has developed a suite of security solutions that protect businesses from various types of online threats, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, and cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

One of the key security solutions that Cloudflare offers is its DDoS protection service. DDoS attacks are a common form of cyber-attack in which multiple compromised systems are used to flood a targeted website or network with traffic, causing it to crash. Cloudflare’s DDoS protection service uses a combination of advanced security algorithms and machine learning to identify and block DDoS attacks before they can cause any damage.

Cloudflare’s security solutions are also designed to protect against other types of online threats. For example, its web application firewall (WAF) service helps to protect against SQL injection attacks and XSS attacks by blocking malicious traffic and filtering out potential threats.

Cloudflare Scale and Security (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Another innovative security solution that Cloudflare offers is its SSL/TLS encryption service. This service helps to secure website traffic by encrypting data as it travels between a website and its visitors. SSL/TLS encryption is an essential security feature that helps to protect against man-in-the-middle attacks, where a hacker intercepts website traffic and steals sensitive information such as login credentials.

What is Cloudflare’s Cloud-Based Infrastructure Solutions?

In addition to its security solutions, Cloudflare also provides a suite of cloud-based infrastructure solutions that help businesses to optimize their websites and applications. One of these solutions is its content delivery network (CDN) service, which helps to deliver website content faster and more efficiently to visitors around the world.

Cloudflare’s CDN service uses a global network of data centers to cache website content closer to visitors, reducing the distance that data needs to travel and improving website load times. This service is particularly useful for businesses that operate globally, as it helps to ensure that visitors in different parts of the world can access their website content quickly and efficiently.

Cloudflare’s infrastructure solutions also include its edge computing service, Workers. Workers enable businesses to run code at the edge of Cloudflare’s network, allowing them to build and deploy custom applications quickly and easily. This service helps to improve website performance and reduces the need for businesses to invest in their own infrastructure. Overall, Cloudflare has evolved from being just a CDN company to being a comprehensive internet security and performance solution provider. Their security features are designed to help protect websites and applications from a variety of online threats, making the internet a safer place for everyone.

Challenges Customers Face (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

The Effectiveness of Cloudflare’s Business Model and Platform

Cloudflare’s current business model, growth potential, and market position suggest that it has the potential to be a successful investment in the future. Cloudflare offers a range of services that protect and enhance the performance of websites, applications, and networks. As more businesses and individuals rely on the internet for their operations and communication, the demand for Cloudflare’s services is likely to grow. Additionally, Cloudflare has partnerships with major technology companies and a strong track record of expanding its customer base. These factors suggest that Cloudflare has the potential to be a winning investment over the next 10 years. However, as with any investment, it is important to do your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

Cloudflare TAM Growth (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

What Concerns and Risk are Preventing Retail Investors to Own Cloudflare?

Surprisingly, only 13% of all Cloudflare shares are held by retail investors. What are the concerns or risks that are holding them back from buying shares? Currently, Cloudflare is viewed as being overvalued by the retail community and due to not being GAAP profitable, I believe retail investors are looking for other value investments. The current valuation of Cloudflare sits at a 20x Price to Sales ratio, -20% net profit margin, and the DCF based off analysts who cover the stock, has the share price valued at $36. The debt amount Cloudflare took on in 2022 to invest in growth was substantial at $1.44B, when it was just in 2020, they had $0 debt. I believe the valuation and financial health could be what is causing less participation and a short interest of 8%.

In my articles I always like to examine not just the potential reward in investing a stock I feel is a buy, but also the potential risk. Let's examine some of the potential risks associated with owning or purchasing shares of Cloudflare. Here are some of the potential risks we have to be mindful of:

Competitive pressures: The web infrastructure and security space is highly competitive, and Cloudflare faces competition from established players such as Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks, and Amazon Web Services, as well as newer entrants. Cloudflare may struggle to maintain its market position and grow revenue in the face of this competition.

The web infrastructure and security space is highly competitive, and Cloudflare faces competition from established players such as Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks, and Amazon Web Services, as well as newer entrants. Cloudflare may struggle to maintain its market position and grow revenue in the face of this competition. Dependence on large customers: Cloudflare relies heavily on a few large customers for a significant portion of its revenue. If one of these customers were to reduce their spending or leave altogether, Cloudflare's financial performance could be negatively impacted.

Cloudflare relies heavily on a few large customers for a significant portion of its revenue. If one of these customers were to reduce their spending or leave altogether, Cloudflare's financial performance could be negatively impacted. Technological disruption: The web infrastructure and security space is constantly evolving, and new technologies could disrupt Cloudflare's business. For example, if a new technology were to emerge that made Cloudflare's services obsolete or less relevant, the company could suffer.

The web infrastructure and security space is constantly evolving, and new technologies could disrupt Cloudflare's business. For example, if a new technology were to emerge that made Cloudflare's services obsolete or less relevant, the company could suffer. Economic conditions: Particularly in the near term, the macro conditions of the economy and market could continue bringing growth stocks down further, especially stocks that are not profitable. Besides just the temperament of the market shareholders must also consider the risk of Cloudflare facing any challenges to maintain such high levels of revenue and customer growth during a potential recession.

Particularly in the near term, the macro conditions of the economy and market could continue bringing growth stocks down further, especially stocks that are not profitable. Besides just the temperament of the market shareholders must also consider the risk of Cloudflare facing any challenges to maintain such high levels of revenue and customer growth during a potential recession. Valuation: Cloudflare's stock price may not be justified by its current financial performance or growth prospects. If investors come to believe that the company is overvalued, the stock price could decline.

It's important to note that investing always involves risk and potential reward. It's up to the individual investor to assess the risks and rewards of investing in any particular stock, including Cloudflare.

On the flip side the institutional investor community sees the potential future different for the stock in the long run. Over 73% of shares are held by institutions including some of the most successful at investing in technology such as Baillie Gifford & Co., BlackRock Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc. and others. Their Founder and CEO Matthew Prince also has demonstrated confidence of the future of the company with purchasing more stock this past year bringing his ownership to 10% of all shares available.

Cloudflare Ownership (Simply Wall St. App)

When Could Cloudflare Become GAAP profitable? What Other Metrics Should We Watch?

Cloudflare has been growing at a steady pace, with impressive financial results. However, it is not yet GAAP profitable. According to Cloudflare’s financial statements, the company has been operating at a net loss since its inception. For example, in 2020, the company had a net loss of $98.5 million, and in 2019, it had a net loss of $107.4 million. However, Cloudflare has been growing its revenue at a fast pace. In 2020, the company's revenue was $431 million, representing a growth of 50% compared to the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by the increasing demand for the company's security and performance solutions.

Cloudflare’s management team has been working towards achieving GAAP profitability. They have been focusing on increasing the company's revenue while optimizing its expenses. In 2020, the company's gross margin improved to 77.8%, compared to 75.1% in 2019. Two years later Cloudflare is still operating at 77% Non-GAAP gross margins. Additionally, the company has been investing in research and development to create new products that can generate additional revenue streams.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Trends (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Based on the company's financial statements and management's actions, it is challenging to predict when Cloudflare will be GAAP profitable. The company's management has not provided any timeline or guidance for achieving GAAP profitability. Because of this, investors need to focus on seeing net revenue retention rates, gross margins, and free cash flow growing consistently to believe the company has a path to profitability in the future.

Cloudflare’s net revenue retention rate has been consistently above 100% over the past few years. In 2020, the company's net revenue retention rate was 114%. This means that the company was able to retain more than 100% of the revenue it generated from its existing customers in 2019. A net revenue retention rate above 100% indicates that the company was able to generate more revenue from its existing customers in the following year, either through cross-selling or up-selling. The results have even been better since 2021 with Net Revenue Retentions above 121% the entire time.

Cloudflare Net Revenue Retention (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

The high net revenue retention rate is a testament to Cloudflare’s ability to retain and expand its existing customer base. It is also an indication of the company's high customer satisfaction levels, which lead to more revenue generation. Considering how many customers Cloudflare services in the SMB segment and overall, it holds an impressive 90%+ gross retention rate.

What in Q4 and Overall, 2022 Has Me Excited About Cloudflare’s Future?

Cloudflare has demonstrated a consistent track record these last six years of delivering high revenue growth with a 49% CAGR. What once started as a company focused on winning the SMB market has now grown with those customers and invested into enterprise sales. Cloudflare has had exceptional large customer growth since 2019 in customers that spend over $100,000 annually with Cloudflare. The large customer cohort has become a much bigger part of the company’s revenue contribution with a 71% CAGR since 2019 and now makes up 61% of their overall revenue. It is not just the cohort of customers over $100,000+ growing significantly, but also $500,000+ and $1M+ (See the graphic below). This illustrates great execution on cross-sell and upsell by sales teams, penetration into larger enterprise customers, and value being realized by their customer base.

Cloudflare Large Customer Cohort (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Cloudflare has executed step by step with new product releases over the years on their unified control plane. This fast R&D and innovation model has allowed them to create an integrated global platform that creates a more secure, flexible, and scalable internet for all.

Cloudflare Long-Term Operation Goals (Cloudflare Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Besides the record revenue and customer growth, I am also thrilled about management’s philosophy on being operationally efficient, staying cashflow positive, not overextending guidance, optimizing their business model and financial metrics. You can hear founder CEO Matthew Prince and CFO Thomas Seifert speak on these focus areas several times throughout the Q4 2022 earnings call. This leadership team was operationally prudent months ago not over hiring headcount and making decisions to cut expenses, due to the macroeconomic environment. Matthew Prince and the leadership team at Cloudflare have stayed consistent in their strategy, business model, and executed at a high level and I believe will grow into this valuation and be rewarded by the market in the long run.