Torsten Asmus

Introduction

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is a long-short equity ETF that seeks to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of undervalued stocks while minimizing downside risk. The fund's strategy is high-yield, beta-neutral (albeit the fund can have a flexible net exposure of 0-80%), value-focused, and dividend-paying. LBAY aims to generate income for investors by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, undervalued stocks while minimizing exposure to market risk by maintaining a market-neutral position. The value-focused approach aims to provide a portfolio of undervalued stocks expected to provide capital appreciation in the long run. Additionally, the fund pays dividends above 2% (covering the relatively high management fee of 1.32%), offering a steady stream of income to investors. LBAY's portfolio is designed to provide a hedge against rising inflation and interest rates, with a focus on value and income. The fund's strategy is based on a disciplined, quantitative approach that seeks to identify undervalued stocks with attractive fundamentals while hedging against downside risk through short positions in overvalued stocks. As the economy faces the possibility of rising inflation and interest rates, investors are looking for assets that can hedge against these risks. As shown below, LBAY has outperformed S&P500 by a great margin due to its short exposure and quality and value-focused stock picking. We expect this trend to continue into 2023 as we do not believe fundamentals have not changed that much (the yield curve is still negative, FED is still hawkish, and interest rate is still going up).

LBAY's performance (Company source)

Diversified, actively managed holdings that underweight tech

LBAY Holdings (LBAY Holdings)

LBAY has fairly diversified holdings but underweighting in technology stocks (compared to S&P 500 (SPY) index). We believe LBAY's current position of underweighting technology sector exposure may be a prudent strategy in the current economic climate characterized by rising inflation and interest rates. Historical trends show that the technology sector has tended to underperform during periods of high inflation and interest rates. For instance, in the 1970s and early 1980s, when inflation and interest rates were high, technology stocks struggled to keep up with the broader market. Similarly, during the period of rising interest rates in the late 1990s and early 2000s, technology stocks experienced a significant decline, culminating in the bursting of the "tech bubble" in 2001.

LBAY top holding breakdown (LBAY top holding breakdown)

The technology sector's (QQQ) vulnerability to rising interest rates is mainly due to its reliance on borrowing and leverage to finance growth, making technology companies more sensitive to interest rate increases. In addition, investors tend to favor sectors such as energy, materials, and industrials in a highly inflationary environment, which are better positioned to benefit from higher commodity prices that align with LBAY's high commodity exposure.

Although the technology sector has been a significant contributor to stock market gains in recent years, with technology stocks accounting for a considerable portion of the S&P 500's returns, this trend may be unlikely to continue in the current economic climate. Rising interest rates could potentially result in a rotation of investors away from the technology sector and towards sectors more insulated from the effects of interest rate hikes and inflation.

Historical Performance: Hedge funds outperformed S&P500 in a stagflationary environment

Long-short hedge funds can potentially perform well in a stagflationary environment, which is characterized by slow economic growth, high inflation, and rising interest rates. Historical data supports this claim, as long-short hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 during the stagflationary period of the 1970s. From 1970 to 1980, long-short equity hedge funds generated an annualized return of 14.1%, compared to the S&P 500's return of 5.9%. During the stagflationary period of the 1970s, long-short hedge funds were able to take advantage of market inefficiencies by both buying undervalued securities, and short-selling overvalued securities, thereby generating profits in a challenging market environment. Additionally, the flexibility of long-short hedge funds to both buy and sell securities allows them to adjust their positions in response to changing market conditions, which can help them outperform in a challenging economic environment.

Risks

Market risk: As with any equity investment, LBAY is subject to market risk, which means that a significant downturn in the overall stock market could negatively impact the ETF's performance. Liquidity risk: LBAY invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks, but some of those stocks may be small or illiquid, which can make it difficult to sell those investments if needed. Manager risk: The performance of LBAY is heavily dependent on the skill and expertise of the fund's managers. If the managers make poor investment decisions or are unable to implement the fund's strategy effectively, it could negatively impact performance. Short-selling risk: LBAY engages in short-selling, which involves borrowing shares of a company and selling them with the expectation that the price will go down. If the price goes up instead, the short-seller will need to buy the shares back at a higher price, which can result in significant losses. Concentration risk: LBAY's portfolio is concentrated in a specific strategy and sector, which may increase its exposure to certain risks, such as changes in interest rates, inflation, or regulatory policies. Expense ratio risk: As with any ETF, LBAY charges an expense ratio, which can reduce the fund's returns.

Conclusion

We believe that LBAY's long-short equity strategy provides better returns and risk management compared to long-only ETFs and the S&P 500 in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment. The high-yield, market-neutral, value-focused, and dividend-paying strategy minimizes downside risk and provides a potential for capital appreciation and income. Historical market trends show that long-short fundamental equity hedge funds outperform long-only managers, making LBAY an intelligent investment choice for investors looking for diversification and better risk management. Also, we like the fund's strategy to short tech (that Cathie Wood would like (ARKK)) and long high-yielding blue chips with solid moats.