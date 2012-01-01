Week In Review: Keymed/Lepu Sign $1.2 Billion Deal Out-Licensing Claudin 18.2 ADC To AstraZeneca

Summary

  • Chengdu Keymed Bio and Lepu Biopharma out-licensed global rights for their partnered Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate to AstraZeneca in a deal that includes $63 million upfront and up to $1.1 billion in milestones.
  • The $937 million agreement between Beijing InnoCare and Biogen for an MS drug has been unwound just a year and a half after it was announced.
  • BeiGene announced its very successful PD-1 drug, tislelizumab, was approved as a first-line therapy for gastric cancer, the tenth indication for the drug in China.
  • Shenzhen Fapon Biopharma reported that its anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody candidate was approved to start US trials for advanced malignancies.

Deals and Financings

Chengdu Keymed Bio (HK: 02162) and Lepu Biopharma (HK: 02157) out-licensed global rights for their partnered Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate to AstraZeneca (AZN) in a deal that includes $63 million

