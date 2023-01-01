ipopba

Thesis

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) is a fixed income CEF. The fund focuses on floating rate loans and has a term maturity:

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in senior, secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"). BSL may also invest in second‐lien loans and high yield bonds and employs financial leverage, which may increase risk to the fund. The Fund has a limited term, and absent shareholder approval to extend the life of the Fund, the Fund will dissolve on or about May 31, 2027.

Term CEFs which do not maturity match the collateral really do not offer investors any advantages. In effect, they offer disadvantages, namely undertaking market risk. Market risk refers to the volatility associated with securities pricing that is derived from market factors such as interest rates and credit spreads. When the underlying collateral is not maturity matched - i.e. the CEF does not receive the principal payments from the underlying assets to wind down the structure, then it has to sell those assets in the open market. Depending on liquidity conditions and purchase prices, the fund might crystalize permanent losses. Let us take an example to better understand this:

Leveraged Loan maturing in January 2027 - the loan matures in January and the CEF receives a principal paydown equating to 100% of the outstanding notional. If the CEF had purchased the loan at 97%, it has now fully realized the pull to par.

Leveraged Loan maturing in June 2029 - when the term for the CEF comes about in May, the fund needs to liquidate the 2029 security. Assuming the loan was purchased at the same 97% price, the liquidation value very much depends on where credit spreads and rates are trading at the time, and how the company is doing fundamentally.

In order to manage market risk, a collateral manager needs to start selling collateral much ahead of the term maturity, thus affecting the ultimate fund yield. Conversely, it can try to maturity match as much as possible.

Blackstone somehow seems to think the term maturity is an advantage though, and has moved forward with a re-naming of the CEF:

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced name changes for two listed closed-end funds it advises. The name changes are being made to clarify the limited terms already in place for the funds, which are both anticipated to be dissolved in 2027. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL) and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds") are being renamed to "Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund" and "Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund", respectively, effective March 6, 2023. BSL's limited term ends on May 31, 2027, and BGB's limited term ends on September 15, 2027. Blackstone Credit expects that the Funds will work toward wind-downs on or around those dates and intends to manage the Funds accordingly. In the event there are extraordinary market conditions that warrant an extension of either Fund's term beyond 2027, both Board of Trustee and shareholder approval would be required to extend such Fund's term. No change is currently being made to either Fund's investment objective and strategy, nor in Fund management. There will be no changes to the Funds' ticker symbols on the New York Stock Exchange. Source: PRNewsWire

Unless we see a substantial move towards maturity matching, the above name change is just a marketing/clarification corporate action. The fund has a poor track record, and unless something changes on the performance front there is nothing to appeal to new money here. There are outstanding performers in the floating rate loan space from a CEF perspective, but BSL is not one of them.

Performance

BSL is not a fund with an outstanding performance in the past year:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

In effect, we can see from the above graph that the CEF is at the bottom of the performance chart. The same outcome is obtained when changing the lookback to a 5-year period:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Longer time-frames allow an investor to better understand the alpha that a manager brings to the table. While everybody talks about their great credit selection strategies, performance is the ultimate measurement stick, and BSL has made no money in the past 5 years for an investor.

Conclusion

BSL is a fixed income CEF. The vehicle focuses on floating rate loans and has a term maturity in 2027. Term maturities for CEFs are actually negative for long term buy and hold investors, unless the manager maturity matches the collateral with the fund's termination date. Market risk for these structures can be substantial, and the pull to par effect can be negated by a forced liquidation. BSL is now changing its name to reflect its term structure. The fund has a very poor historic performance, when other peers in the space have truly outperformed. In our mind, a retail investor should steer clear of BSL, while holders who are already in the name should wait out the fund's recovery in 2024 to divest.