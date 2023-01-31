PGX: Headwinds From Higher Interest Rates

Feb. 27, 2023 12:15 AM ETInvesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX)
Summary

  • The PGX ETF provides exposure to an index of fixed-rate preferred shares.
  • PGX pays a generous 5.8% trailing distribution yield.
  • Historically, PGX total returns are primarily driven by interest rates and credit spreads. With inflation stubbornly high, interest rates may stay 'higher for longer', hurting PGX.

Man with an umbrella is facing strong wind and rain

photoschmidt/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) provides exposure to an index of fixed-rate preferred shares. Historically, the PGX's performance is primarily driven by movements in long-term interest rates and credit spreads. With inflation stubbornly high, the Fed may

PGX sector weight

Figure 1 - PGX sector weight (invesco.com)

PGX credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - PGX credit quality allocation (invesco.com)

PGX historical returns

Figure 3 - PGX historical returns (morningstar.com)

PGX returns affected by credit and interest rates

Figure 4 - PGX returns affected by credit and interest rates (Author created with returns from Morningstar and credit spreads and interest rate data from St. Louis Fed)

Inflation reaccelerating

Figure 5 - Inflation reaccelerating (BEA.gov)

US 10Yr yields breaking out

Figure 6 - US 10Yr yields breaking out (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

