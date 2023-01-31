photoschmidt/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) provides exposure to an index of fixed-rate preferred shares. Historically, the PGX's performance is primarily driven by movements in long-term interest rates and credit spreads. With inflation stubbornly high, the Fed may have to keep raising interest rates 'higher for longer', which will pressure long-duration assets like PGX.

Fund Overview

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF provides exposure to a broad basket of preferred stocks in the U.S. The PGX ETF tracks the ICE BofA Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index ("Index"), an index designed to measure the performance of fixed rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred shares in the U.S. domestic market rated B3 or above based on an average rating of the 3 rating agencies (Moody's, S&P and Fitch).

The PGX ETF has $4.9 billion in assets and charges a 0.50% expense ratio.

Basically, preferred securities are a hybrid between fixed income and equity. They pay investors a yield (could be floating or fixed) like a bond, but like common equity, preferred dividends can be skipped without putting a company into default.

In the event of a corporate bankruptcy, preferred equity's claim on assets sits between that of bondholders and common equity shareholders. Investors interested in learning more about preferred securities may want to read some of my recent articles going over similar funds like the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD).

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 1 shows PGX's sector allocation. Financial companies are the primary issuers of preferred securities, so they dominate PGX's index with a 68.6% weight. Utilities come in second at 10.9%, and Real Estate companies have a 7.9% weight.

Figure 1 - PGX sector weight (invesco.com)

Figure 2 shows PGX's credit quality allocation. The ETF has 59% of its assets rated BBB by S&P, and 31% rated BB.

Figure 2 - PGX credit quality allocation (invesco.com)

Distribution & Yield

The PGX ETF pays a generous monthly distribution that amounted to $0.71 / share in the trailing 12 months or a 5.8% trailing yield.

Returns

Figure 3 shows the historical returns of the PGX ETF. PGX had a poor 2022, with the fund returning -20.9%, dragging down 3 and 5Yr average annual returns to -0.6% and 2.7%. Longer term 10Yr and 15Yr returns are a modest 4.2% and 3.2% respectively to January 31, 2023.

Figure 3 - PGX historical returns (morningstar.com)

Credit And Interest Rates Drive Total Returns

There are two key factors that investors should keep in mind when analyzing total returns for fixed rate preferred securities like the PGX. First, fixed rate preferred securities are very similar to bonds in that they have duration risk, i.e. when long-term interest rates rise, their market-to-market ("MTM") value declines. Second, preferred securities have credit risk, i.e. if the economy does poorly and credit spreads widen, preferred securities tend to decline in price.

Generally, preferred securities provide steady, if unspectacular returns, during normal periods. However, there are times when return for preferred securities, especially fixed-rate preferreds, can be negative. For example, in figure 4 below, we can see that returns for the PGX ETF were negative in 2013, 2018, and 2020.

Figure 4 - PGX returns affected by credit and interest rates (Author created with returns from Morningstar and credit spreads and interest rate data from St. Louis Fed)

In 2013, although credit spreads (modeled by the ICE BofA High Yield Index OAS Spread) were benign, there was a sharp increase in long-term interest rates (modeled using the U.S. 10Yr treasury yield), which overwhelmed benign credit conditions, causing PGX to record a modest -1.8% decline.

In 2018, we saw deterioration in credit (due mostly to former President Trump's trade war with China) and interest rates were rising due to monetary tightening by the Fed. These two forces combined to cause a more severe -4.3% total return in the PGX.

Finally, in 2022, we saw sharp deterioration in both credit and interest rates, which caused PGX's large -20.9% decline.

So far in 2023, a decline in long-term interest rates plus tightening of credit spreads caused the PGX ETF to rebound by an impressive 10.3% to February 23, 2023.

Too Much Too Fast?

Looking forward, the PGX ETF has already returned 10%+ YTD in less than 2 months, on par with some of its best 'annual' returns in the past decade, so some caution may be warranted.

This is especially true as recent inflation figures have surprised to the upside, including the Fed's favourite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures ("PCE") Price Index, which came in at a scorching 0.6% MoM and 5.4% YoY for January, far above economist estimates of 0.5% MoM and 4.9% YoY respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Inflation reaccelerating (BEA.gov)

As I have been writing ad nauseam in recent articles, the Fed may have been premature in reducing the pace of its interest rate hikes to 50 bps in December and 25 bps at the latest February FOMC meeting. The Fed's actions have rekindled 'animal spirits', with equity and credit markets surging in January and used car prices rising 4.1% MoM to mid-February.

The risk for financial markets is that with inflation stubbornly high, the Fed may have to honour its pledge to raise interest rates 'higher for longer'. This will put upward pressure on long-term interest rates and act as a headwind for long-duration assets like PGX.

Technicals Suggest Caution Is Warranted

Technically, a bull-flag breakout in the U.S. 10Yr treasury yield suggests the PGX ETF may need to correct further towards December October lows (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - US 10Yr yields breaking out (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

The PGX ETF provides exposure to an index of fixed-rate preferred shares. Historically, the PGX ETF's total return is primarily driven by movements in long-term interest rates and credit spreads. With inflation stubbornly high, the Fed may have to keep raising interest rates 'higher for longer', which will pressure long-duration assets like PGX.