S&P 500 Earnings: Can Tech Sector Earnings Growth Stay Positive In 2023?

Feb. 26, 2023 11:35 PM ETGOOG, GOOGL, META, RYT, SPXT1 Comment
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.35K Followers

Summary

  • While the sell-side focuses on sector “market cap weight” in the benchmark, earnings weight matters.
  • Tech sector earnings growth expectation for 2023 is just barely positive.
  • However, the rate of decline in expected growth in the year is still manageable.

Stock Business financial Economic background turnaround from bottom Recession Industrial Sector From Coronavirus ,Covid-19, Global Stock Investment

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Accounting for 27% of the S&P 500’s market cap, the technology sector is a big deal in terms of both market cap weight and earnings weight in the benchmark. TJ Dhillon, a Refinitiv support rep, sent me a quick note detailing that

2022 and 2023 expected sector EPS growth rates

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.35K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.