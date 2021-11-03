Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has the potential to fly again, but fading brand popularity and cash burn keep me on the sidelines. The company must become more aggressive with cost cuts and implement a better marketing strategy moving forwards.

Company Profile

BIRD is a footwear and apparel brand that uses natural materials to produce its products. Among the materials it uses include wool, eucalyptus pulp, Brazilian sugarcane, and trino. The company will also use recycled materials such as recycled bottles and nylon.

The company is known for its original offering, the Wool Runner, which it started selling in 2016. The shoe quickly found a following, especially in Silicon Valley, and TIME Magazine famously dubbed it "The World's Most Comfortable Shoe."

Since then, the company has introduced over 60 footwear and apparel products. This includes additional lifestyle footwear offerings, performance footwear, apparel tops and bottoms, socks, and underwear. The bulk of BIRD’s revenue still comes from footwear.

BIRD’s customers tend to have higher income, with 32% making over $200,000 and year and 65% earnings $100,000 or more a year. Its customers also tend to skew slightly more female, with approximately 57% of sales to women.

The company sells its products both online and through its own retail stores. As of November, it had 53 retail stores. The company operates in 36 countries.

BIRD is incorporated as a certified B Corp, which means it needs to take into consideration its impact on the environment, its employees, customers, and investors.

Opportunities

Increasing brand awareness can be one of the biggest drivers for BIRD. According to the company, only about 11% of the U.S. population knows the BIRD brand. The company is investing in marketing campaigns, although I think it can do a better job in this area. Its products seem well-suited toward eco-conscious younger consumers that can be reached on social media and through influencers. However, the company doesn't really discuss this channel.

Distribution is another big opportunity for BIRD. With only 53 stores, its retail presence is small at this point. Before the pandemic, its U.S. retail stores generated an impressive $4.3 million average unit volume (AUV), according to company presentations. New stores should add to brand awareness and continue to drive sales.

The company is also starting to get into other retailers. Among the retailers now selling its products include Nordstrom (JWN), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), and REI.

On its Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Joseph Zwillinger said:

“Turning now to third party. I am happy to report that we are tracking ahead of our expectations with strong early sell-throughs. We are thrilled to have added REI as our most recent retail partner, along with our 20 million-plus co-op members. REI's belief in the transformational power of nature and their dedication to climate action aligns perfectly to our goal of making better footwear and apparel products in a better way. I'm also pleased to announce that we will be furthering our partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods beyond the company's Public Lands banner. ... “Similar to our direct retail strategy, a key tenet of our third-party strategy is to use the channel to meet consumers who have not yet heard about our wonderful brand and fantastic products. We believe that our third-party footprint is already increasing new customer acquisition and brand awareness. In fact, we have found very little overlap between our direct channel customers and those of our third-party partners, providing a fantastic runway and opportunity for brand discovery.”

Continued international expansion is another potential driver for BIRD. Excluding currency impacts, BIRD has seen solid international sales. In fact, it has said London is one of its fastest-growing markets. Meanwhile, the company has repeatedly said on earnings calls that its international business is margin accretive. BIRD thinks that its international opportunity is as large as the U.S.

Risks

A Wall Street Journal article from December highlighted many of the issues surrounding BIRD. Chief among them is that its original core customers, the San Francisco tech crowd, has begun to shift away from the brand. The Journal cited concerns of the product wearing out too quickly, a lack of arch support, and the styles becoming too passe. Some of the shoes also don’t do well in wet weather.

BloomTech CEO and former BIRD customer Austen Allred told The Journal:

“Lots of tech folks moved on simply because the message the shoes telegraph has changed. From about 2016-2019, merino-clad feet were a way to announce yourself as a modish techie who cared about the environment, part of a class of workers seemingly taking over the world. Yet as Allbirds became ubiquitous, lacing them on made some guys feel like a trope.”

While the shoe market is large, it’s also filled with intense competition. From incumbents like NIKE (NKE) to newcomers like On (ONON) or Atoms, the market is always evolving, as styles and trends change. On its Q3 call, BIRD said it was also expecting to see the most intense promotional environment it has experienced since the company was founded in 2016.

For its part, BIRD has also had to become more promotional. It still expects that full-price sales will represent between 80-85% of sales in 2022. However, that is below prior guidance of 85-90%, and 97% in 2021. If BIRD is positioning itself as more of a luxury brand, promotions generally aren’t the way to go.

The company also discussed how retail traffic was not returning to pre-pandemic levels. On its Q3 call, Zwillinger said:

“We continue to be negatively impacted by traffic levels that remain below pre-COVID levels. The slow traffic recovery appears to be consistent across our industry. And though we believe that we will recover the majority of this traffic, the timing of that recovery is unclear given the operating environment. Wrapping up on retail, even in a choppy environment, we continue to see an overall uplift in omnichannel sales in markets with stores above what we see in e-comm-only regions.”

Input costs have also risen, and while BIRD has raised prices, that can get wiped away by being more promotional as well. As such, the company is also likely to feel margin pressure in Q4.

While BIRD is flush with $180 million in cash and no debt, it’s not projected to turn EBITDA positive until 2025. Meanwhile, it has burnt over $100 million in cash through the first 9 months of 2022.

Conclusion

BIRD is one of the most disappointing IPOs in a long list of disappointing IPOs from the 2021-22 period. After its first day of trading where BIRD stock nearly double from its $15 IPO price, it garnered an over $4 billion market cap. Today, the stock is worth a fraction of that value with an under $450 million market cap.

The popularity of the brand and the company burning cash are the two big worries at this point. Popular footwear brands can be resurrected – that’s been seen with the likes of Crocs (CROX) and UGG, owned by Deckers (DECK), in recent years. I think the brand can be turned around, but it probably should be done under different leadership and not the founders at his point.

The most important thing, though, is that the company must reduce its cash burn. It announced a simplification initiative to reduce costs and liquidate some end-of-life inventory. It later announced it had made a small lay-off of only 23 people. However, I’m not sure its actions go far enough.

At some point, BIRD could become an interesting, speculative turnaround play. However, given its current issues, I’m not willing to make that bet at this time.