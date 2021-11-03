Allbirds Needs New Leadership

Feb. 27, 2023 12:44 AM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
216 Followers

Summary

  • Allbirds' brand has been losing popularity.
  • The company is burning too much cash.
  • BIRD can be turned around, but it likely should be done under new leadership.

Sneaker Company Allbirds Files For IPO

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has the potential to fly again, but fading brand popularity and cash burn keep me on the sidelines. The company must become more aggressive with cost cuts and implement a better marketing strategy moving

BIRD Info

Company Presentation

Brand Awareness

Company Presentation

BIRD 10-Q

BIRD 10-Q

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
216 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.