Netstreit: This Small REIT Is Delivering Solid Results

Feb. 27, 2023 1:00 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • NETSTREIT delivered solid 2022 results, even if we were not particularly impressed with 2023 guidance.
  • NETSTREIT is putting a lot of effort into building an extremely resilient real estate portfolio.
  • We believe shares are reasonably valued at ~16.5x the estimated AFFO for 2023.

Dick"s Sporting Goods

Miosotis Jade/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) continued building its portfolio it generated significant FFO/AFFO growth during 2022. AFFO per share grew an impressive 23.4%, but that is not likely to be repeated in 2023. For 2023 the company is

Netstreit Top Tenants

NETSTREIT Investor Presentation

Netstreit Unit Level Focus

NETSTREIT Investor Presentation

Netstreit Balance Sheet

NETSTREIT Investor Presentation

Netstreit Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

Netstreit EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.16K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.