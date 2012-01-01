piranka

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is a leading IT networking company which is a leader in high-performance ethernet switches for data centers. In fact, Gartner peer reviews rate Arista with 4.7 stars out of 5, which is greater than Cisco Nexus switches which have ~4.6 stars out of 5. This is despite Cisco (CSCO) having more reviews, as it is more of a mainstream provider. Arista is also poised to become the backbone of the rapidly growing AI industry due to its new 7800 switch, which is ideally suited for AI workloads (more on this later). Given Arista has deep partnerships with "cloud titans" such as Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), the company has a frictionless route to market. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported strong results, beating both top and bottom line growth estimates. In this post, I'm going to break down its fourth quarter financials, its tailwinds across the cloud, AI, and reveal my valuation model for the stock. Let's dive in.

Strong Fourth Quarter

Arista Networks reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $1.28 billion, which beat analyst expectations by $74.53 million and increased by a rapid 54.71% year over year. For the full year of 2022, the company reported a solid $4.381 billion, which increased by a rapid 49% year over year. An interesting point to notice with Arista is its revenue is not just growing, but its growth rate is accelerating. For example, the company has recorded an average 21.6% compounded annual growth rate for its revenue over the past 5 years, relative to 49% in FY22 and close to 55% in Q4,22. Keep in mind this is all during a "recessionary" environment in which many companies have reported revenue growth which has slowed down considerably (see my other posts).

Revenue (Arista)

Arista also has another advantage in which 76% of its revenue is derived from the Americas, while only 14% from EMEA and 10% from APAC. Given the recent strength in the U.S. dollar relative to most other countries, this should mean Arista is less affected by foreign exchange headwinds, compared to many other more internationally focused companies. Of course, this is assuming the "Americas" refers to mostly contributions from U.S. dollar countries. Either way, significant foreign exchange headwinds haven't impacted the rapid growth rate.

Arista Networks (Q4,22 report)

Breaking down the financials by customer segment, its biggest was "Cloud Titans", which contributed to approximately 46% of revenue for the full year of 2022. This included Microsoft, the 2nd largest cloud infrastructure provider in the world, which contributed to 16% of total revenue. Microsoft aims to invest billions of dollars into AI and recently acquired Open AI (the creator of ChatGPT), the fastest-growing app in history. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2023, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, he believed "every app would become an AI app" and boasted Microsoft as the best place to do "large scale AI training". In fact, in November 2022, Microsoft announced plans to build one of the world's largest AI Supercomputers.

Meta Platforms is also a key customer of Arista and contributed 25.5% of its revenue in 2022. For example, Arista co-developed the Tomahawk 3 7368 and 7388 switches with Meta in the past. Its 7800 AI Spine is also now in production and is effectively the "backbone" for AI-intensive workloads. Offering greater power efficiency while also delivering high performance and reliability, which are essentials for the cloud titans.

AI Spine (Arista Networks)

Arista is currently in the process of deploying its high-performance switches, at between 100G to 400G switches, to its cloud titan customers. Its "cloud core" and data center products contributed to 68% of its revenue for the full year of 2022, due to the aforementioned headwinds from Cloud and the enterprise.

Arista Hardware (Arista Investor Presentation)

I like to think of Arista as "this generation's Cisco", because the company is effectively eating Cisco's lunch in the high-performance switching market. In fact, if you look at the chart below, you can see Arista has increased its "share in dollars" of the 10GbE switch market, from 3.5% in 2012 to a solid 23.1% by the first half of 2022. While Cisco's share has fallen from 78.1% in 2012, to close to 39.4%.

Dollar Share Arista vs Cisco (Crehan Research)

The chart below also shows Arista has a truly dominant position in the high-performance (data center) scale switches, which range between 100G and 400G. In this "share of ports" overview, Arista has a 45% while Cisco has just a 17.9% share. In fact, Arista has continued to expand its rapid 400Gigabits switch customers, doubled the number from 300 in 2021 to 600 by 2022. To put things into perspective and simplify things for those who don't know, the average home internet connection is around 150Mb/s (megabits per second), or if you're lucky, you may have a 1GB/second connection. Whereas these data center switches operate at a humongous 400 gigabits per second, per port.

Arista Market Share (Crehan Data)

Arista has also continued to expand its secondary "routing" market and doubled its orders to $400 million for the full year of 2022. However, this business was impacted by supply chain shortages.

The company has also continued to grow its software business, which contributed to 18% of total revenue in Q4,22. This was driven by an increase in its "CloudVision" customers, which increased from 1,500 to 2,000. This is basically a network dashboard/orchestration tool which offers visibility and automation. The beautiful thing about software is it tends to offer high operating leverage and thus will likely increase Arista's overall margin long term (I will discuss more on this in the valuation and forecasts section).

Arista has also continued to employ "AI" in its own systems with the Autonomous Virtual Assist [AVA]. This is an AI bot which basically helps with automated network investigation, which could save network engineers vast amounts of time.

AVA Arista (Q4,22 report)

Margins and Balance Sheet

Moving onto profitability, the company reported a strong operating margin of 41% (on a Non-GAAP) basis, which is up substantially from 38.7% in FY21. This is fantastic given we are currently in a "high inflation" environment.

Operating Margin (Arista)

In terms of earnings per share [EPS], the company reported $1.35, which beat analyst expectations by $0.29, on a GAAP basis for Q4,22. Non-GAAP EPS has also grown significantly from $2.87 in the full year of 2021 to a staggering $4.58 per year for the full year of 2022.

EPS Growth (Arista)

Arista also has a strong balance sheet with just over $3 billion in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company has total debt of just $63.8 million, which is fantastic.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Arista Networks, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. For the full year of 2023 or "next year" in my model, I have forecast 30% revenue growth. This is actually much more conservative than management's forecast of 45% revenue growth for Q1,23. I have inputted a lower growth rate for the full year due to the tough macroeconomic environment. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 25% revenue growth per year, which is slightly higher than its 5-year CAGR of 21.6%. But again, this is conservative as lower than the recent 49% growth rate reported for the full year of 2022. I expect overall growth to be driven by increased adoption by the "cloud titans", Microsoft and Meta. As well as strong demand for its high-performance and AI workload-focused switches, over competitors such as Cisco.

Arista Networks 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my model, I have taken into account the company's "effective" tax rate of 21.5%. In addition, I have capitalized R&D expenses which have boosted net income. I have forecast a 31% GAAP operating margin over the next 5 years. This is also fairly conservative given the growth in the company's software products, which I believe may be slightly offset by supply chain constraints/inflation in its hardware business.

Arista Networks 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $156.34 per share. ANET stock is trading at ~$138 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~12% undervalued, according to my prudent forecasts and model.

Arista also trades at a forward price to earnings [P/E] ratio of 26.6, which is 24.6% cheaper than its 5-year average. The stock does trade at a higher multiple than legacy networking companies such as Cisco, P/E ratio = 13.74, and Juniper (JNPR), P/E ratio = 13.53. However, this is expected due to its faster growth rate and leading technology in the high-performance switch market.

Risks

Longer Sales Cycles/Competition

Given many analysts have forecast a recession for 2023, it would not surprise me if Arista experiences delayed spending and slowing demand (although there are no signs of this yet). In terms of competition, Arista is eating market share from legacy competitors such as Cisco. However, I did notice NVIDIA (NVDA) offers a range of 400GB networking switches called the Quantum-2, which Microsoft aims to use in its vast AI supercomputer. Nvidia is relatively new to the networking space and generally focuses on graphics cards or GPUs, so the dynamic with Arista will be interesting to watch and could be a long-term risk.

Final Thoughts

Arista Networks has continued to execute its growth strategy exceptionally and build immensely deep relationships with the major cloud titans such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft. I believe this gives the company a competitive advantage when it comes to barriers to entry, as the trust is already built with the major cloud providers, who have co-developed switches, etc. Arista also has a major opportunity to become the backbone of the AI industry and continue its growth in the cloud. Given my conservative forecasts and valuation indicate ANET stock is undervalued intrinsically, it could offer a great long-term investment.