Arista Networks: Backbone Of The AI Industry And Cloud Titans

Feb. 27, 2023 1:04 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.26K Followers

Summary

  • Arista Networks is a leader in high performance switches and supplies hardware for the main cloud titans such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft.
  • The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter as it beat both revenue and earnings growth estimates.
  • I noticed Arista's revenue growth rate is also accelerating, which is fantastic given the "recessionary environment".
  • Its latest 7800 switch is ideally suited for AI workloads and Arista has embedded AI troubleshooting bots into its networking software.

Server room background

piranka

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is a leading IT networking company which is a leader in high-performance ethernet switches for data centers. In fact, Gartner peer reviews rate Arista with 4.7 stars out of 5, which is greater than

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue

Revenue (Arista)

Artista Networks

Arista Networks (Q4,22 report)

AI Spine

AI Spine (Arista Networks)

Arista Hardware

Arista Hardware (Arista Investor Presentation)

Dollar Share Arista vs Ciscos

Dollar Share Arista vs Cisco (Crehan Research)

Arista Market Share

Arista Market Share (Crehan Data)

AVA Arista

AVA Arista (Q4,22 report)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (Arista)

EPS Growth

EPS Growth (Arista)

Arista Networks 1

Arista Networks 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Arista Networks 2

Arista Networks 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.26K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.