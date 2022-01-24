Justin Sullivan

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the world leader in high-performance graphical processing units or GPUs, used in gaming PCs and data centers. In past posts on the company, I discussed its solid data center revenue growth, which was offset by a tepid gaming market in the third quarter. My thesis was simple, this was a "cyclical decline in gaming" which was poised to bounce back long term. Now, it looks as though my thesis is playing out as Nvidia beat both revenue and earnings growth estimates for the fourth quarter of FY23. This was driven by signs of a recovery in the gaming market and strong automotive revenue growth. In past posts, I have also stated that Nvidia is the "backbone of the Artificial Intelligence industry" and its chips are the building blocks for the world's largest supercomputers. Since that post, the stock price has skyrocketed by over 36% and is up by over 90% from its share price low in October 2022. In this post, I'm going to break down Nvidia's fourth-quarter results before revealing my valuation model and forecasts for the company, let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Improving Financials

Nvidia reported revenue of $6.05 billion which increased by 2% sequentially and beat analyst expectations by $31.61 million. But before we get too excited, it's worth mentioning, Nvidia's revenue is still down 20.8% year over year, so we aren't out of the woods yet. As Nvidia didn't provide revenue charts (for good reason), I have plotted out its revenue for perspective. You can see the trendline is still down, but I have added a small arrow to indicate the recent uptick.

Nvidia Revenue (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Breaking down revenue by segment, its data center revenue was $3.62 billion which increased by 11% year over year but was surprisingly down 6% quarter over quarter. This was mainly driven by lower demand in China [CV19 lockdowns etc.] and cloud providers delaying spending due to macroeconomic uncertainty in the rest of the world. The good news is this is not a major worry in my mind as the tailwinds of digital transformation toward the cloud are strong. Industry forecasts indicate the cloud market was worth a staggering $483.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a solid 14.1% compounded annual growth rate up until 2030. This makes complete sense to me, as many organizations get many benefits from moving to "the cloud". This includes increased flexibility which is especially useful during volatile times (pandemic, Ukraine war, etc.). In addition to faster time to market for new software products and even cost savings if optimized correctly. As somebody who previously worked at a consultancy helping those move toward the cloud, I have on-the-ground knowledge that the tailwinds in this industry are vast.

Artificial Intelligence Tailwinds

Nvidia is poised to benefit from the aforementioned cloud growth as its A100 GPUs are the building blocks of many data centers. But more importantly, its newest H100 GPU is a force to be reckoned with. This product offers up to 9 times faster performance than its predecessor (A100) and more importantly up to 30 times better performance for AI workloads which includes the "inferencing" of large language transformer models (according to Nvidia data). This is a major deal as viral AI platforms such as ChatGPT use "Transformer Models". In fact, the GPT in ChatGPT stands for "Generative Pre Trained Transformer Model". The good news is Nvidia hasn't just "jumped on" to the AI hype train. The business has been at the forefront of innovation in this space for many years. Nvidia's GPUs are used by the largest supercomputers in the world. In November, Microsoft (MSFT) announced plans to build "one of the most powerful" AI supercomputers in the world, which effectively would string together a series of Nvidia A100 and H100 GPUs. Microsoft recently invested $10 billion in Open AI (the founder of ChatGPT). Therefore, I believe the company is a leader in AI and many more billions are likely to flow into this market. Nvidia is also working with other major technology companies and it was announced in January 2022, Meta Platforms would build a "massive" AI supercomputer with over 6,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs. In my eyes, it would not surprise me if Meta upgrades its order to benefit from the newest H100 products.

Nvidia also offers an AI platform that enables businesses to develop customer machine learning and AI solutions. This covers everything from data preparation to model training and deployment. Thus, Nvidia doesn't just offer the hardware but also the software to enable the AI industry, which should be great for margins and scalability long term. Recently, the business announced a partnership with Oracle (ORCL) to help scale AI for enterprises which I believe could be quite lucrative in the future.

Gaming Revenue Rebounding?

As mentioned in the introduction, Nvidia is a leader in high-performance Graphics Cards or GPUs (Graphical Processing Units) and the company has ~80% market share of the add-in board type. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company reported Gaming revenue of $1.83 billion which increased by 16% quarter over quarter, despite still being down 46% year over year. Nvidia has a long way to go for a full recovery but the recent quarter-over-quarter increase is a major indication of a potential rebound (I have plotted the details on the chart below). The business has recently rolled out a series of new graphics cards which include the RTX 4090 and 4080 for desktops, which quickly sold out across many stores despite the high price. Thus it is clear the demand is extremely strong in the gaming community.

Nvidia Gaming Revenue (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Nvidia has also recently rolled out a range of gaming laptops which offers another lucrative revenue stream for the company. In addition, the business operates the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which has continued to grow to over 25 million members across the world. In February 2023, Nvidia announced a 10-year deal with Microsoft to bring popular Xbox games such as Halo and Minecraft to Nvidia GeForce, which should vastly increase the appeal to consumers. This product could also be further enhanced should Microsoft's controversial acquisition of Activision Blizzard finally be approved by regulators.

Metaverse and Automotive

Nvidia also operates a segment called "Professional visualization" which has developed an "Omniverse" platform that is poised to benefit from tailwinds from the "Metaverse". This includes the ability for customers to create 3D customer service avatars (which are AI-powered) and "digital twins" of factories to help with optimizing production layout etc. In the fourth quarter of FY23, Pro Visualization revenue was $226 million which represented an improvement of 13% quarter over quarter but is still down 65% year over year, which was mainly driven by channel inventory correction.

Automotive revenue was a diamond for Nvidia as its revenue increased by 17% quarter over quarter or 135% year over year to $294 million. This was "driven" (pardon the pun) by the Nvidia DRIVE connected platform which is helping to enable autonomous driving features for many traditional automotive manufacturers from Volvo to Mercedes.

Margins and Balance Sheet

Nvidia reported earnings per share [EPS] of $0.57, which beat analyst expectations by $0.09. This was a positive given the company's GAAP operating expenses had increased by 21% year over year, due to greater infrastructure expenses (related to data centers) and employee compensation.

Nvidia has a solid balance sheet with $13.296 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. In addition, the company has $9.7 billion in long-term debt of which $1.25 billion is current debt, and thus manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Nvidia, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast a 15% revenue growth for "next year" or the full year of 2023 in my model. This is fairly optimistic and driven by continued sequential improvements in revenue as per the current trend. Management has forecast ~7% for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023. I expect this to be driven further by continued growth in the data center segments (driven by AI tailwinds), as well as strong automotive growth (as per the current trend) and a steady recovery in Gaming.

In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 30% revenue growth per year. I expect this to be driven by a full recovery in gaming demand which will be helped by the Microsoft (Xbox) partnership. In addition to continued growth in Data Center and AI platform, which should be helped by improving macroeconomic conditions.

Nvidia stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech insights)

To increase the accuracy of my valuation model, I have capitalized R&D expenses which have lifted net income. In addition, I have forecast a 41% operating margin over the next 8 to 10 years. This is fairly optimistic but not impossible driven by potential growth in Nvidia's higher-margin software products such as its AI enterprise platform. In addition to its GeForce Now gaming service, visualization business, etc. As well as economies of scale margin improvements across its hardware business as production ramps up.

Nvidia stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $184 per share, the stock is trading at ~$207 per share at the time of writing and thus it is ~10.7% overvalued. I believe this slight overvaluation has been driven by the current momentum we are seeing around AI stocks, thus this is just something to be aware of.

Nvidia also trades at a price to sales (P/S) ratio = 17, which is 20.7% more expensive than its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/Hype

There are two main risks to Nvidia right now in my eyes. The first is the looming recession which has been forecast by analysts. We have already seen this impact Data center revenue in Q4, and it could cause the rebound in gaming to be slower than expected. In addition, there is a lot of real value and positives in the AI industry, but also quite a lot of "hype", thus we have seen strong momentum in the stock price and the share prices of many other "AI stocks".

Final Thoughts

Nvidia is a leading technology company that is poised to become the "backbone" of the Artificial Intelligence industry. The company also has a strong leadership position in the high-performance GPU market and continues to diversify its revenue across both hardware and software applications. Thus Nvidia is a fantastic company, however, the recent run-up in share price means its valuation is now starting to look a little spicy. As I personally own shares in the stock and have covered it in multiple posts over the past year, I will continue to "hold".