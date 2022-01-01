SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has surged into awareness in our lives over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as society and business both searched for a way to overcome closures and lockdowns as the virus ravaged the globe.

Zoom has become synonymous with virtual work meetings, family get-togethers, dates and friendly catchups. In fact, it has joined the exclusive club of services which people refer to the act by the name of the company. Just like searching for something on the internet is "to Google it" (GOOG) (GOOGL), as is "see ya on Zoom" or "we'll Zoom about it", in its various variations.

But as an OPC (one product company), it's increasingly hard for me to look at where earnings and sales projections are at the moment and find a macro or microenvironment to justify them.

There are a few factors here to consider, let's dive in.

The Glorious 24 Month Stretch

Since the pandemic took hold, the company saw explosive growth to its user base, growing to over 300 million people conducting Zoom meetings each day, bringing their monthly active users to around 13M as of their latest report. According to the linked report, the company's user base has grown by more than 30x since 2019 when it was just starting out.

A big part of their initial growth came from the free accounts folks around the world used to keep in touch with family and friends, which quickly adapted to accommodate remote work and nowadays around 90% of the active users are business users, used exclusively for work.

This growth is by no means over, since more and more companies are seeing the efficiency and productivity potential other companies have utilized through Zoom and are moving non-essential meetings and gatherings to the platform.

This not only saves the costs of holding a physical meetings, which fairly often can include travel expenses, but also increases productivity with easier operations run by live video meeting versus emails and other scheduling software.

Although growth still exists in the company's revenues, it has slowed quite substantially. The main reason I'm skeptical that this growth will be able to continue is due to the fact that the company seems to be masking a longer term headwinds with temporary solutions.

The Layoffs: Temporary? I Don't Think So

According to data collected by Crunchbase, companies which operated predominately in the United States laid off over 140,000 employees in 2022 in the tech sector. In the first half of 2023, the report estimates that an additional 104,000 tech employees were laid off from various sectors.

The boom in remote work affected most if not all industries, but the one utilizing it the most is the tech sector where so many work elements can be conducted remotely. Giant employers like Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon (AMZN) moved entire groups of employees to either be fully remote as employees desire or work on a hybrid model with certain days at home. Most of those work-from-home days are done by utilizing Zoom and other platforms like it.

While some analysts see these layoffs as temporary headwinds, which should result in sales and profits levels to rebound in a year or so, I don't believe that to be the case. These companies, surveyed about why they were laying off this many employees responded overwhelmingly with one main answer - they over-hired when the economy was red hot throughout (and coming out of) the COVID-19 pandemic and they simply have no need to this many employees.

I believe that this will have a longer term effect than most analysts currently expect and as a result, I expect the company will likely underperform both sales and EPS projections over the coming quarters, which affects their longer term valuation.

By The Numbers: Faltering

There is, however, one positive - the company can always hike prices. And they did, recently announcing a 7% increase in the price of their most popular subscription, from $14.99 to $15.99 per month. This will certainly aid in the company's margins and help profits grow at a faster rate than sales.

However, the company has already seen a quite sharp deceleration in their revenue growth rates. In the first quarter of 2022, the company saw a 12.3% year-over-year increase in sales over the same period the year prior. In the latest reporting quarter, that year-over-year revenue growth figure was just 4.9%.

But there's more. In order for them to make the necessary investments to keep their competitive edge, they had to increase expenses. By a lot.

Over the last quarter, compared to the same period last year, the company's revenues increased 4.9% and their gross margins actually increased slightly (by 0.11%). However, the company's SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expenses jumped by nearly 46% and their R&D (research & development) expenses rose by nearly 99%.

This caused their operating income to decrease by almost 46% from over $290 million to just over $66 million.

Expectations vs Reality

I believe that these higher expense trends will continue given that there are now intense competitive pressures the company is facing, mostly from Alphabet's Google Workspace, which has been adopted by a lot of organizations, companies, and educational systems.

This means that the company has to invest a lot of money in maintaining their competitive edge, which means that although I doubt we'll see another 46% decline in operating income in the next quarter, it won't be all that better.

Hiking prices is a good way to mitigate some of that but it still means that the company is losing some of its potential growth to competitors and that this fall in revenue growth rates is not just a temporary readjustment - it may be permanent.

Zoom Video Communications has spent around $1 billion over the past few quarters on repurchasing their own shares, contributing a 5% boost to EPS. This adds fuel to the flame since this practice isn't sustainable given that their skyrocketing expenses drove their net income to just under $50 million in the past quarter, down from $340 million during the same period last year.

Thesis Conclusion: Risks Outweighs Reward

Here's the way I see it, balancing the positives and the negatives:

The positives are clear.

The company is investing in revamping some of its offerings to remain a top contender for those who need work video solutions and are working to incorporate more into their platform, more similar to Google Workspaces. The company also has the potential to increase prices by quite a bit given the relatively low price tag, which is similar (slightly higher) than Google's Workspaces.

The negatives are many.

The company is facing increasing competitive pressures in a market they held a near monopoly in for several years emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. This will only increase as more companies push out platforms, like Slack (WORK) and others, which can compete with Zoom and be at a potentially lower price point. The company is spending a lot of money on salary and benefits to maintain a strong tech employee pool in an effort to sustain their competitive edge and that results in much lower profits and cash flows. And the money they are making is mostly going to share buybacks, which have a limited effect if they need to raise capital later on, aka a temporary fix. The companies most likely to use Zoom are in the tech sector, which is experiencing a serious reduction in headcount and workforce, which should create a longer term reduction in projected growth.

Overall, I believe that while analysts currently project that the company will report a roughly 6% annual growth in sales and a fluctuating growth for net income, that's unlikely to materialize as these factors continue to impact the company's top and bottom lines over the next 2 or 3 years.

Given the balance of these positives and negatives, I am neutral to slightly bearish on the company's long term prospects. The company's current price to earnings multiple of 20x, as it's not expected to report any growth in net income over the next 3 to 4 years, creates an inflated share price.

If you project a 15x multiple as fair value, that means the company can potentially be quite overvalued. As a result, I am avoiding Zoom Video Communications stock and believe it isn't a strong investment in the tech sector, regardless of how the economy at-large is doing.