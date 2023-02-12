FIF: String Of Distribution Increases, Room For More

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Marketplace

Summary

  • FIF has given investors 6 distribution increases in the last 6 months.
  • Albeit, these are micro raises but trending in the right direction nonetheless.
  • With a low distribution yield on the NAV, there is room for further increases.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Business strategy concept

sankai

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 12th, 2023.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) operates a portfolio split between energy investments and

FIF Results Since Previous Update

FIF Results Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

FIF Interest Rate Swaps

FIF Interest Rate Swaps (First Trust)

FIF Swap Contracts

FIF Swap Contracts (First Trust (highlights from author))

Chart

Ycharts

Chart

Ycharts

Chart

Ycharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

FIF Distribution History

FIF Distribution History (CEFConnect)

FIF Annual Report

FIF Annual Report (First Trust)

Chart

Ycharts

FIF Distribution Classifications

FIF Distribution Classifications (First Trust)

FIF Industry Breakdown

FIF Industry Breakdown (First Trust)

FIF Top Ten Holdings

FIF Top Ten Holdings (First Trust)

Chart

Ycharts

Chart

Ycharts

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.png

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.57K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a position in FIF over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.