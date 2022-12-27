Vertex Energy May Be Set For A Strong 2023 With These 3 Catalysts

Feb. 27, 2023 2:51 AM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR)
Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Vertex saw disappointments in 2022, that may be about to change.
  • Profitability may improve as onerous hedging rolled off for Q4.
  • Shares could double from here to around $18 on my estimates (range: $10-$32/share).
  • The company's renewable diesel project appears on track for calendar Q2 launch and could be a source of incremental upside as could disposals.
  • Valuation may be undemanding. We'll learn more with Q4 results on Feb 28.
Petrochemical Plant Illuminated at Dusk

Bim

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) acquired an oil refinery from Shell at a bargain price last year, then a lot of the profitability was capped for 6 months post-acquisition due to apparently onerous hedging contracts. Now those contracts have rolled off, crack spreads remain

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.34K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's opinion only, may contain errors and/or inaccuracies. Not intended as investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a professional before any investment or tax decision. Author's holdings may be updated without notice. Write up will not be updated. Investing involves risk of complete loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.