Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) acquired an oil refinery from Shell at a bargain price last year, then a lot of the profitability was capped for 6 months post-acquisition due to apparently onerous hedging contracts. Now those contracts have rolled off, crack spreads remain attractive and may stay that way for some time - plus the company is selling legacy assets at attractive valuations. The company's upcoming renewable diesel conversion, scheduled for calendar Q2 launch, should unlock more value for shareholders. Hopefully, this should become more apparent to the market with Q4 earnings on February 28, 2023.

The Bear Case

Seeking Alpha's quant ranking capture the bear case for Vertex. Profitability is below peers, price momentum has been sluggish (though is now improving) and earnings revisions have been negative. That's all true, but backward looking, and Q4 2022 results into 2023 could change the narrative.

Catalyst #1 - Profitability Without Hedging

To say that Vertex's Q2 and Q3 profitability numbers were poor would be an understatement. Management guidance was also confusing, to put it charitably. The root cause was hedging agreements, those expired in September, setting up a free and clear Q4. Here are my rough estimates of what profitability may look like:

Quarter 2/1/1 Crack Spread VTNR Gross Margin per barrel Quarterly volume (millions of barrels) Resulting EBIT (inc. $38 quarterly Opex) '22 Q3 actual $39 $13.91 (pre-hedging) 6.24 $49M (pre-hedge) '22 Q4 est. $53 $20.66 7.05 $108M '23 Q1 est. $41 $15.31 6.5 $62M '23 Q2 est. $35 $12.58 6.5 $44M '23 Q3 est. $36 $13.04 6.5 $47M '23 Q4 est. $31 $10.56 6.5 $31M Click to enlarge

source: Author's estimates and company disclosures

A few notes on the above estimates. First off I've shown Q3 without hedging, obviously actuals were worse due to hedging, but hopefully going forward (with no hedging) the company can achieve that. Note that the refinery still only achieves around 52% of the crack spread before opex, but that is baked into the projections above. My crack spreads are working off futures curves, and could of course change. However, it's notable that the crack spread for Q4 and beyond may exceed Q3, part of this is due to disrupted refining capacity, but Vertex appears less impacted by this trend.

If these assumptions hold, and I have certainly been too optimistic on Vertex previously, then 2022 may end on a high note and 2023 could see in the region of $183M of EBIT. That's against a market cap of $634M and EV of around $850M. The valuation seems attractive. That excludes legacy assets and any impact from renewable diesel. The latter may be important as renewable diesel will likely reduce throughput at the Mobile refinery and I haven't reflected that in the above calculations.

I could be wrong here if energy prices move in a way that narrows the crack spread or if I'm underestimating the costs of Vertex's remaining feedstock/distribution agreements with to the extent they continue to eat into profitability compared to market rates. Part of this appears to be that the Mobile refinery is less efficient (lower and less valuable output) and requires specific crude to operate that comes at a premium (higher input costs). However, the feedstock and offtake agreements may weigh too, it's hard to disentangle these different effects.

Catalyst #2 - Recent Disposal

Atlas Research recently wrote how Vertex just achieved a good price for part of its legacy asset portfolio. I won't rehash that here, but it's encouraging for two reasons, one the deal should create more value than is implied in the current share price, but secondly and perhaps most importantly, management has done something good for shareholders after a rocky 2022 dominated by a great deal in buying the Shell refinery, but then arguably giving away a lot of surplus profits through hedging agreements. Also, this is just part of the legacy portfolio, selling the remaining portion could bring more upside.

Catalyst #3 - Renewable Diesel Start Up

Then one of the main reasons that Vertex bought the refinery in the first place was renewable diesel conversion. That should be complete in Q2 on current estimates. That could be a further source of upside.

What Might The Stock Be Worth?

Here's a rough valuation:

Element Value Notes Former Shell refinery $1.1B 6x 2023 EBIT (est.) Legacy assets $0.3B Recent disposal price pro-rated for remaining assets Renewable diesel conversion $0.8B 200M gallons per year at $0.8 margin x 5x multiple Debt -$0.4B Including some additional capex and inventory cost to launch renewable diesel (though perhaps Q4/Q1 cashflow of maybe ~$0.15B offsets some of this) Resulting Equity Value $2.6B Sum of the above Shares outstanding with converts 98M There are various potentially dilutive instruments in the capital structure Value per share $18.36 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's analysis

Note $18/share is around the base case, with different, but defensible, assumptions I get a bear-bull range of $10-$32/share.

That's pretty compelling when you consider that the shares trade for little under $8 today. Arguably there is material upside even without the renewable diesel project, or if you believe refinery margins revert to historical levels very quickly or if the remaining legacy assets fail to generate any value. Only if these three negatives happen in combination does the model suggest downside, and that feels pessimistic, even in the context of weak recent quarterly results. If true, this is a nice setup because there's room for certain aspects of the company to disappoint against the above assessment in 2023 and the shares could still be considered cheap.

Risks And Why The Opportunity Exists

This is definitely and quite understandably a 'show me' story as 2022 did not go well for management in terms of results after the acquisition, especially in Q2 and Q3. Note that the shares touched $16 in summer last year before management disappointed the market and they are now at half that level. Many investors are disappointed and have rejected the company accordingly. That's understandable. However, it is fair to say that the refinery purchase was a good deal, and management was thinking of the renewable diesel conversion opportunity and managing the refinery in a low-risk way until then in limiting losses, not foreseeing the considerable spike in crack spreads.

Nonetheless, the recent disposal is perhaps an example of value creation by management. If that continues the shares could re-rate. The CEO does hold a material stake in the business.

Of course, renewable diesel still has to be launched and then we're learning more about actual profitability vs. estimates. Those could disappoint or the launch could be delayed or run over-budget. It also remains to be seen what the renewable diesel conversion means for the remainder of the legacy refinery.

Also the legacy Shell refinery is still a material driver of value. You could argue that refineries are over-earning today and that fossil fuels are in secular decline. However, it's also possible that limited supply of new refinery capacity keeps U.S. refining margins above historical levels for some time. The point is that you don't need to expect too much from the refinery in terms of length of forecast period and achieved spreads over the coming years for the stock to work.

Conclusion

After disappointing the market with both Q2 and Q3 earnings in 2022 it's not surprising that's a lack of trust in Vertex's potential for 2023. However, the story may be changing, we will see what earnings without hedging look like. The market may be impressed. However, we should remember that the past two quarters have disappointed and management guidance hasn't always been super clear.

Then the recent disposal, and perhaps the sale of the remaining assets and the completion of the renewable diesel conversion could prove to be further catalysts. I say this with a note of caution given how 2022 played out for Vertex, but 2023 really could be a good year for this company on multiple fronts.