Summary

In my opinion, YETI Holdings' (NYSE:YETI) strong brand across multiple durable product categories and strong track record of innovation position it to be a long-term winner. The company has been doing well in the United States in recent years, but I believe there is enormous long-term potential in both international markets and the company's direct-to-consumer [DTC] channel. Despite my optimistic assessment of the brand's forward momentum, I anticipate a slowing in top-line growth pressures due to wholesale restocking, competitive forces in key product categories, and the possibility of a sequential slowdown in the hard coolers category after several years of healthy sell-through. Following freight and supply chain cost disruptions, I anticipate a healthy margin recapture opportunity in the long run; however, I anticipate that realizing this opportunity will be slower than it otherwise would be due to management plan to reinvest into the business (which I agree is good for the long-term, but not the near-term). Therefore, I anticipate that the stock price will start to reflect a more moderate rate of margin expansion and slower growth in the core US market. In general, I believe that watching YETI from the sidelines is the wiser course of action, until we see solid evidence of growth/margin inflection.

4Q22 results

YETI's adjusted 4Q22 EPS of $0.78 was below consensus estimates of $0.79. Quarterly adj. revenue growth was slightly below expectations as well, with slower adj. wholesale sales more than offsetting faster DTC growth. Adj. EBIT margin reached 18.3% as gross margins fell 320bps year over year to 54.3%, but this was more than offset by the higher SG&A rate. When YETI first disclosed a safety issue with some of its products, the company also announced plans for a voluntary recall of the affected products. The recall resulted in a $94.8 million inventory reserve, a $34.1 million write-off of inventory, and a $128.9 million hit to EBIT in 4Q22.

Growth outlook

It's discouraging to see that YETI's 4Q sales were below expectations, with lower-than-expected results from wholesale operations offsetting higher-than-expected growth from direct to consumer and international markets. Management sees continued growth opportunities in its core U.S. market and for modest growth in wholesale sell-through for the year, but it anticipates continued strength in international and sequential growth in its DTC businesses. Despite management's optimism, I view this situation more critically because I don't think the odds are in YETI's favor. To begin, I anticipate a deceleration in the beverage industry's growth rate in addition to increased levels of competition. Second, after years of outperformance, I am wary of the US segment due to management's more conservative tone on the rate of sell-through growth at wholesale.

Voluntary recall

YETI voluntarily recalled and issued a stop-sale beginning in January 2023 after a safety concern was identified with the magnet closure of certain soft coolers and dry bags. In the fourth quarter, a charge of $129 million was recorded as a result of this. To that end, YETI is confident that it can resolve the situation with its products this year and reintroduce them in 4Q23 after undergoing necessary redesign. As such, management expects this move to slow revenue growth and earnings by 5% and $0.30-$0.35 in 2023, respectively. This charge's size, coupled with YETI's track record of recovering lost inventory costs during previous recalls, gives me reason to believe that the company will, in fact, be able to recoup the full $129 million. That said, I will be further assessing the progress of this through news coverage of press releases before assuming a 100% recovery. When all else is equal, I do believe YETI will be able to recover quickly from this setback.

Margins

The fact that management is still making investments in growth initiatives is the primary reason why I have such an optimistic view of YETI's long-term prospects. Yes, I expect this to have a negative effect on near-term profits due to the increased SG&A rate, but I also think it needs to be done. Investments made in the next few years are likely to be distributed among four distinct categories beginning in 2023. First of all, the transition to DTC channels comes with higher variable costs. Second, YEI is going to make overseas and technological investments. Third, it is expected that incentive pay to go back to normalized levels. Finally, investment has to be made to counter the effect of the reduced sales volume due to the voluntary sales suspension and product recalls. When it comes to long-term growth investments, YETI recently revealed that the company would be increasing its product circularity, customizability, and emphasis on international diversity in partnership and ambassadorship.

Guidance

I think the positive highlight from this guide is that management is confident that it can return to double-digit growth in the 4Q23 and beyond, as well as fuel margin expansion, invest globally, and generate strong cash flow. Specifically, management guided to moderate sales growth throughout the 1Q to 3Q23, with double-digit growth returning in 4Q23 despite a 5% headwind to revenue growth due to the product recalls. In FY23, management guided to a rise in operating cost due to its continued investment in its international and DTC businesses, while gross margin should increase due to a reduction in freight costs. Overall, management guided to a 3-5% increase in revenue, EBIT margin of 15%-15.5%, and adj EPS between $2.12 and $2.23.

Conclusion

I continue to have faith in YETI's ability to seize market share in the United States, grow its product category, and increase its presence abroad while maintaining healthy profit margins. While I do believe that several of these drivers represent long-term opportunities, the slowing growth in core product categories and channels has me very concerned about the outlook for revenue outperformance. For the core markets, I anticipate slower underlying growth over the next few years as a result of the more challenging environment for sales, increased competitive pressure, diminishing benefits from pricing actions, and continuing softness in consumer demand for high-ticket durable goods. More importantly, I think margin recovery is going to be heavily delayed by reinvestments. Hence, right now I am taking a more neutral stance on YETI stock.