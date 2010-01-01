NorthWest Healthcare: A Risky REIT With An 8.2% Yield

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • NorthWest Healthcare has a stable portfolio with high occupancy rates of 97% with the majority of leases indexed to inflation.
  • However, rising interest rates have put pressure on REIT's balance sheet and eroded AFFO growth.
  • The REIT’s distribution payout ratio is near 100% of AFFO, calling the long-term sustainability of the distribution into question.
  • In an effort to deal with the rising cost of debt servicing, the REIT is entering into JVs with institutional investors to free up capital and reduce its direct ownership levels.
  • NWH is betting on an expanded JV model to repair its balance sheet and earn higher ROE.

Building with large H sign for hospital

peterspiro/iStock via Getty Images

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Overview

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) (TSX:NWH.UN:CA) owns a resilient portfolio of medical office buildings and hospitals that offers

NWH Business Profile Mix

NWH Business Profile Mix (NWH)

NWH Returns Comparison, JV vs Direct

NWH Returns Comparison, JV vs Direct (NWH)

NWH Dividend Yield

NWH Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.98K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.