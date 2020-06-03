bjdlzx

ChampionX Corporation: Investment Thesis

Back on Mar. 24, 2022, I published an article, "ChampionX: Good Performance, But Volatility Is An Issue", with a Hold rating. I commented at the time:

As discussed in more detail below, oil and gas businesses are subject to considerable volatility which tends to also reflect in the share price. Expect volatility if buying or holding ChampionX shares. At the same time, the company's business includes managing and reducing customers' CO2 emissions. That could be a plus for improving stability. Other favorable aspects are a significant reduction in net debt and the commencement of a $0.075 quarterly dividend. P/E multiple is presently a high 40.87, which compares to a historical average of ~14.2. Poor total returns are indicated, based on analysts' estimates of EPS growth and assuming the P/E multiple contracts to historical average levels. Higher returns would require the multiple to remain above historical levels. The business appears to be performing well. But given past volatility in operations and share price, I could not give a Buy rating at current share price. For those wanting exposure to this sector, the best rating I could apply would be a Hold, which reflects a neutral attitude taking into account the pros and cons.

Since then the share price of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) has increased by 29.71% compared to a fall of 11.18% in the S&P 500. Table 1 below analyses factors contributing to the increase in share price.

Table 1

SEC filings and SA Premium

Table 1 shows the share price increase results in a forward P/E ratio in 2024 of 14.16, very little different to the 13.85 at Mar. 18, 2022. Achievement of that will depend very much on whether analysts' consensus estimates reflecting yearly EPS growth of 17.3% in 2023 and 23.2% in 2024 can be achieved. It might be analysts' EPS estimates are influenced by the strong growth in reported revenues over the last couple of years, as reflected in Table 2 below.

Table 2

SEC filings

Table 2 shows revenue growth rate of 61.8% for FY2021 over FY 2020, and 23.8% for FY 2022 over 2021. These growth rates lack meaning in certain instances because the bases off which they are calculated may not be appropriate for comparison purposes. The first instance is the reduction in revenues in 2020 due to impact of COVID-19 on operations, and this impact continued into 2021. The other instance is the Ecolab Energy revenues and earnings were only included from June 3, 2020, so only a little over a half of Ecolab Energy revenues for 2020 are included in the merged financials. The extent of the impact can be seen in Note 1 to Table 2, showing Ecolab, prior to the merger, assessed the proforma revenues for Apergy and Ecolab Energy combined at $3.5 billion for FY 2019. The revenues of ChampionX, the merged entity, fell far short of $3.5 billion in both FY 2020 and FY 2021. It was not until 3 years later in FY 2022 that ChampionX surpassed the FY 2019 Proforma estimate by $305 million, an average yearly growth rate of 2.8%. If this 2.8% growth rate were to apply going forward then analysts forward EPS estimates are likely overstated. FY 2022 revenue growth rate of 23.8% includes a catch-up element, so is not particularly helpful in determining any long-term trend in revenue growth rates for ChampionX. In Table 3 below, I analyse revenue growth rates on a quarterly basis to try to ascertain any discernible trend.

Table 3

SEC filings

Comments on Table 3:

Continuation of revenue growth - What I discern from Table 3 is in FY 2022 there has been ongoing revenue growth for each succeeding quarter, excepting in the final Q4-2022. For Q1-2022 revenue increase over the previous quarter was 5.3%, for Q2-2022 the increase was 7.7%, and for Q3-2022 9.5%. For Q4-2022 there was no increase at all for the quarter - instead a 3.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The net result of the quarterly growth was Q4-2022 shows a net 19.9% growth over Q4-2021, with all of that growth occurring in the first nine months. The 61.8% reported growth in revenue through Dec. 31, 2021 was largely illusory due to calculating growth based on what was likely an inappropriate and low base revenue. The analysis in Table 3 shows the year on year growth in revenue for FY-2022 of 23.8% per Table 1, is likely only affected by a few percentage points due to the base year.

- What I discern from Table 3 is in FY 2022 there has been ongoing revenue growth for each succeeding quarter, excepting in the final Q4-2022. For Q1-2022 revenue increase over the previous quarter was 5.3%, for Q2-2022 the increase was 7.7%, and for Q3-2022 9.5%. For Q4-2022 there was no increase at all for the quarter - instead a 3.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The net result of the quarterly growth was Q4-2022 shows a net 19.9% growth over Q4-2021, with all of that growth occurring in the first nine months. The 61.8% reported growth in revenue through Dec. 31, 2021 was largely illusory due to calculating growth based on what was likely an inappropriate and low base revenue. The analysis in Table 3 shows the year on year growth in revenue for FY-2022 of 23.8% per Table 1, is likely only affected by a few percentage points due to the base year. Higher comparative revenue base for FY 2023 - FY 2023 revenue growth will be calculated on a revenue base largely returned to more normal levels. This is why the quarter on quarter decline in revenue in Q4-2022 is particularly concerning. Unless ChampionX can generate organic growth through winning more work, revenue growth rates appear likely to be in single digits going forward.

- FY 2023 revenue growth will be calculated on a revenue base largely returned to more normal levels. This is why the quarter on quarter decline in revenue in Q4-2022 is particularly concerning. Unless ChampionX can generate organic growth through winning more work, revenue growth rates appear likely to be in single digits going forward. Factors affecting Q4-22 revenue growth rate - From the ChampionX Q4-2022 earnings call transcript available through SA Premium:

Growth in Middle East and Latin America were offset by decline in Russia and Asia Pacific.... Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue for the fourth quarter was $26 million, which is a decrease of 28% sequentially and 35% down year-over-year...we expected our fourth quarter revenue to decline given the exit of certain RCT product lines and the typical year end industry activity slowdown. This product line exit resulted in lower revenues, but a significant improvement in the margin profile of the business.

Latin American revenue growth - Table 3 shows Latin American revenue growth for Q4-22 versus Q4-21 was nearly double at 96.5%. The following comment excerpted from the ChampionX Q3-2022 earnings call transcript explains how this additional business was achieved:

...the number of wells which are actively being treated currently also varies, so there is--so when you think about a place like the U.S. or North America, that percentage tends to be higher because they have more production programs, the infrastructure is there, the service facilities are there to treat the wells and maintain them. But internationally as we go, the number of wells, active production wells that are currently being treated with chemicals tends to vary, so there's a set of growth opportunities where producing wells, actually producing wells going onto chemical programs, so when you look at our growth in Latin America and also some of the growth in Middle East, it's actually driven by that and there is more runway to that. If you look at the percentage of wells being treated and chemicals in those regions, regions vary...

Summary and Conclusions

Future share price gains from an investment in ChampionX stock will depend largely on the extent to which continuing growth in revenue and EPS matches or exceeds analysts' estimates. This is clearly a well run company as attested to in this excerpt from Q4-2022 earnings call transcript:

...being selected as the very first recipient of ExxonMobil's Global Supplier of the Year award. This annual award program recognizes suppliers that achieve a high performance standard to meet ExxonMobil's business needs and nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria, including on time delivery, safety, responsiveness, service quality, innovation capability, and commitment to sustainability and diversity...

Despite my concern at high revenue growth rates being partly due to a low base being measured against, the company reports it has won considerable new business over the last two years since the merger. There is reason to believe additional new business can be obtained, for example by targeting regions where chemicals are not presently used in wells. SA Quant identifies valuation as a major concern with P/E Non-GAAP (ttm) of 24.50 well above sector median. That situation will not change, unless EPS grows at a faster rate than share price growth, which in turn places limits on share price growth/gains. It will be important to monitor future quarter on immediate previous quarter revenue growth rates to see that the negative rate for Q4-22 is not an ongoing issue. I continue to be concerned at potential volatility in the sector. For those wanting exposure to this sector, the best rating I could apply would be a Hold, which reflects a neutral attitude taking into account the pros and cons.