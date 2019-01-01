Etsy: Holding On To Covid Gains

Feb. 27, 2023 3:41 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Etsy received a massive spike in business during the pandemic and has managed to hold on to its gains.
  • The company is profitable, has multiple growth vectors, and has carved itself a moat around its core marketplace.
  • There are a few warts, but Etsy looks to be a strong business for the long haul.

Retail E-Commerce Mobile Apps

hapabapa

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is one of the companies I highlighted during Covid as a good long-term holding, despite the run-up. The company got a massive boost from pandemic lockdowns, and quickly became the go-to spot to buy personalized face masks. Many other companies

My last article

Seeking Alpha

Differentiators of the platform

Company Presentation

Financial Summary

Company Filing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cash flow statement

Company Release

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Company Release

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings valuation

FAST Graphs

Earnings returns

FAST Graphs

FCF Valuation

FAST Graphs

FCF returns

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.11K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETSY, WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.