Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Just over seven weeks ago, I wrote on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), noting that there was no reason to chase the stock at $5.85 and that it was instead an opportunity to book profits into strength. This was because the stock was trading above 1.60x P/NAV at the higher end of its typical valuation range, and at over 13x FY2023 cash flow per share estimates which assumed an average silver price of $23.00/oz (above spot levels). Since then, we've seen a sharp decline in the silver price and it's no surprise that Hecla has fallen sharply, declining five weeks in a row and suffering a 17% drawdown after hitting a peak above $6.00 per share.

Fortunately, Hecla had a much better Q4 than some of its peers like First Majestic (AG), and it's set up for another strong year with record silver production while maintaining its industry-leading margins. That said, the silver price certainly isn't helping and gold prices also remain under pressure, with Casa Berardi set to report negative all-in-sustaining cost [AISC] margins this year after barely eking out positive free cash flow in FY2022. Let's inspect the recent results below and see whether this violent decline in the stock has made the stock investable.

Keno Hill Silver District (Company Presentation)

Q4 & FY2022 Production

Hecla Mining ("Hecla") released its Q4 and FY2022 results earlier this month, and reported quarterly production of ~3.66 million ounces of silver and ~43,600 ounces of gold, translating to a 13% increase in silver output and a 9% dip in gold production, respectively. The solid Q4 results helped the company to beat its silver production guidance (14.2 million ounces vs. 13.2 million ounce mid-point), and it also met its gold production guidance because of a strong year from Greens Creek, offset by a softer year at its Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec. Meanwhile, Lucky Friday had a phenomenal year with record throughput and higher mined grades, with Q4 production of ~1.22 million ounces of silver, a 28% increase over the prior year period.

Hecla - Quarterly Silver Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while Greens Creek and Lucky Friday put together very solid Q4 and annual performances because of higher grades and throughput, Casa Berardi had a tougher year and a mediocre finish to FY2022. During Q4, the mine produced just ~30,700 ounces of gold, an 18% decline from Q4 2021 levels. Casa Berardi's dip in output was attributed to "challenging underground conditions" with a higher proportion of lower-grade material from its open pits being fed to the mill (61% of feed vs. 58%). The result of the lower sales volume and inflationary pressures (fuel, labor, consumables, contractor maintenance) led to a significant increase in total production costs per ton of ~$126/ton vs. ~$109/ton in the year-ago period.

Casa Berardi Mine Reserves (Mine Tech Report)

Looking at the results on a full-year basis, cash costs soared to $1,696/oz in Q4 and $1,478/oz in FY2022, a material increase from $1,137/oz and $1,125/oz in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, AISC was up over 45% year-over-year ($2,132/oz vs. $1,470/oz) and full-year AISC came in at $1,825/oz, a disappointing result. Based on guidance, 2023 won't be any better at Casa Berardi, with lower production at higher costs ($2,012/oz) based on the guidance mid-point. However, this is partially because of sustaining capital related to a tailings expansion, and the asset should see costs come down by 2025 as it mines higher-grade pits (West Mine Crown Pillar Pit) and the Principal Pit, which are much higher grade than the 160 Pit which is currently being mined.

Although the underperformance at Casa Berardi is certainly disappointing, Hecla's high-grade silver mines (Greens Creek, Lucky Friday) were more insulated than most assets from inflationary pressures and saw AISC in FY2022 of $5.77/oz and $12.86/oz, respectively. So, while it's easy to be negative about the underperformance from Casa Berardi, Hecla is a silver story, not a gold story, and Greens Creek continues to be a cash flow machine, generating ~$120 million in free cash flow in FY2022 alone, and nearly $1.8 billion in free cash flow to date and if Keno Hill can operate as planned, it will be another solid contributor to free cash flow beginning in 2024.

Margins & Financial Results

Moving over to costs and margins, Hecla's AISC (after by-product credits) for its silver business increased to $14.36 in Q4 2022 and $11.25/oz for the year. These figures were unfavorable compared to $10.08/oz and $9.19/oz, respectively, in Q4 2021 and FY2021, but the company was up against difficult comps with 2021 being a phenomenal year with sub $8.00/oz AISC in H1 2021. Plus, while these costs are up year-over-year, they're still well below the industry average and they're expected to decline year-over-year (guidance mid-point of $10.75/oz), which is unique to the industry where most producers will see higher costs year-over-year. During Q4, AISC margins slid to $7.67/oz, down from $13.41/oz in Q4 2021.

Hecla - AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at sales, Hecla's revenue fell 11% year-over-year to $718.9 million (FY2021: $807.5 million), with this related to a weaker average realized silver price and a slight headwind with zero contribution from its Nevada Operations that are in care & maintenance (minor contribution in H1 2021). Assuming silver prices can cooperate and rebound off current levels, we could see record revenue this year on the back of much higher silver production. That said, I would expect a soft Q1 performance and a year-over-year decline in revenue with lower gold production and the company coming up against tough comps with an average realized silver price of ~$24.70/oz in Q1 2022.

Quarterly Revenue & Average Realized Silver Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at the company's balance sheet and free cash flow generation, Hecla reported negative free cash flow in Q4 and FY2022, with an outflow of $20.0 million and $59.5 million, respectively. The sharp pullback in free cash flow (FY2021: [+] $111.3 million) can be attributed to weaker margins, declining revenue, and the negative impact of much higher capital expenditures in FY2022 ($149.4 million vs. $109.0 million), and especially Q4 with ~$16 million spent at Keno Hill and investments at Lucky Friday to set up the asset for increased throughput. Hecla ended the year with a net debt position of ~$413 million, up from $306 million at the end of FY2021.

Hecla - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Long-Term Debt (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Forward Outlook

Looking ahead to FY2023, Hecla expects annual silver production to increase to ~16.8 million ounces while gold production will dip to ~165,000 ounces with a lower contribution from Casa Berardi. Assuming Hecla meets these figures (guidance mid-point), it would translate to an 18% increase in silver production year-over-year at a similar cost profile. While the gold production guidance looks achievable, the silver production guidance looks like it might be a little aggressive with Keno Hill expected to contribute up to 3.0 million ounces which would be a huge year for this relatively low-volume (albeit high-grade) asset given that it's not expected to begin production until Q3.

Hecla Mining - Annual Gold & Silver Production + Forward Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Following up on the last point, Hecla expects Keno Hill to begin production in Q3 with a goal to reach a targeted production of 440 tons per day by year-end, with Hecla guiding for 2.5 to 3.0 million ounces of silver production for the year. Even assuming an average throughput rate of 390 tons per in H2, this looks to be a very aggressive production target, with grades in excess of 1,200 grams per ton required to hit the low end of this guidance range. Under Alexco's ownership, the mine plan called for grades of ~1,100 grams per ton silver when adjusting for pause in operations, so it will be interesting to see if Hecla can deliver into this guided range for 2023.

Finally, from a cost standpoint, Hecla should continue to maintain its position as one of the lowest-cost silver producers sector-wide with AISC after by-product credits expected to come in below $11.00/oz. This would place Hecla just behind SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and MAG Silver (MAG), and well ahead of high-cost peers like Endeavour Silver (EXK). Hecla's ability to maintain strong margins is partially related to steady production growth at Lucky Friday as the mine benefits from a new mining method (improved productivity) and economies of scale, with the Idaho mine expected to produce ~4.75 million ounces of silver in 2023 at sub $10.00/oz AISC. Let's dig into Hecla's valuation:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~608 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$5.00, Hecla trades at a market cap of ~$3.04 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.44 billion. This is not a cheap valuation for a company set to generate less than $60 million in free cash flow this year at current metals prices, with Hecla trading at more than 50x forward free cash flow. From a P/NAV standpoint, and based on an estimated net asset value of ~$1.98 billion, the stock isn't cheap on this metric either, sitting at a current P/NAV multiple of ~1.50x. I've found no value in paying over 1.30x P/NAV for precious metals names unless that stock was truly a unicorn, like Kirkland Lake Gold (2016-2019) that was enjoying exponential reserve growth (1.0+ ounce per tonne gold grades or better).

Hecla - Historical Cash Flow Multiple & Current Valuation (FASTGraphs.com)

Some investors might argue that Hecla deserves to trade at a premium multiple given that silver producers have more leverage than gold producers (silver's ability to outperform in bull markets), and it is arguably the lowest-risk name in the silver space with Tier-1 jurisdictions and industry-leading margins (sub $12.00/oz AISC). Still, I don't see any way to justify a multiple above 1.40x P/NAV and using this multiple, fair value for the stock comes in at $5.00. This fair value estimate points to zero upside from current levels, meaning that Hecla will have to rely on higher metals prices to justify a higher valuation. Given how fickle precious metals prices are, I would never invest in a stock if I'm relying on gold/silver prices to cooperate unless the short-term conditions were perfect, like September 2022, and I don't see these conditions in place currently.

So, what's the best course of action?

After sliding for five consecutive weeks, it would not shock me if Hecla put together an oversold bounce, given that it would start becoming short term oversold below the $4.75 level if this decline persists into next week. However, I would expect this bounce to provide an opportunity to lighten up positions given that the stock is still in the upper portion of its support/resistance range ($3.50 vs. $6.10) and is nowhere near undervalued. This is evidenced by the stock trading at ~13.5x FY2023 cash flow per share estimates ($0.37), which is above its 10-year average cash flow multiple despite unprecedentedly hard conditions because of inflationary pressures that have led to material cost increases over the past two years. Hence, I see patience as the best course of action unless one is very nimble playing a bounce.

HL Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Summary

Hecla had a decent year and while we haven't seen the fruits of its recent acquisition of Alexco Resources yet (Keno Hill Mine in the Yukon), I think the company did a solid being patient to ensure it paid the right price to scoop up a third silver asset. Meanwhile, we should see meaningful growth in silver production this year and next as Lucky Friday continues to hit its stride and Keno Hill contributes later this year. That said, the only way I've found to be consistently profitable investing in cyclical stocks is if there is a large margin of safety present and sentiment in the sector is in the gutter. I don't see this setup in place currently, and while some names now have a margin of safety, Hecla does not, so I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.