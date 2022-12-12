ONE Gas: A Buy For Long-Term Growth And Income

Summary

  • ONE Gas recently announced its annual dividend increase, making it nine straight years of dividend growth.
  • The natural gas distribution company has a solid balance sheet and good prospects for continued growth.
  • The recent pullback in price has created an attractive entry point for investors.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

Introduction

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is a natural gas distribution company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States, with more than 2.2 million customers and 64,000 miles of pipelines in

FAST Graph of ONE Gas, Inc.

ONE Gas FAST Graphs (By Author)

ONE Gas dividend payout history

OGS Dividend Payout History (Graphic by Seeking Alpha)

Page 15 from ONE Gas investor presentation

OGS December Investor Presentation, Pg. 15 (OGS Investor Relations Website)

Page 10 of OGS investor presentation

OGS December Investor Presentation, Pg. 10 (OGS Investor Relations Website)

Map of state rankings for economic efficiency of state regulations

Economic Efficiency of State Regulations (Pacific Research Institute)

Chart of ONE Gas historical valuation

OGS FAST Graphs Valuation (Chart From FAST Graphs)

