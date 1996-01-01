celikstock/iStock via Getty Images

As most know, I’ve been a writer on the Seeking Alpha platform for over twelve years, and during that time I’ve written just under 3600 articles, and I have a record 107,972 followers.

Now these records (most followers and most articles) are certainly humbling, but the key point I want to make is that the primary reason for my success is due to the pattern of repeatability. I’ll explain it in the words of Chris Zook and James Allen (in their book, Repeatability: Build Enduring Businesses for a World of Constant Change),

“The power of a repeatable model lies in the way it turns the sources of differentiation into routines, behaviors, and activity systems that everyone in the organization can understand and follow so that when a company sets out on a particular growth path, it knows how to maintain the differentiation that led to its initial success.”

You see, for me the fact that I’ve published the most articles or have the most followers is not my primary differentiation, it’s simply the fact that I understand how to maintain differentiation and I have done so for twelve years.

In fact, one of the great things about writing on Seeking Alpha is that the writers interact with readers, and that has been a terrific way for me to learn from others, while also sharing investment ideas. As Zook and Allen explain,

“The most common method of learning in companies with great repeatable models comes from direct, immediate customer feedback.”

However, the reason I’m writing on the subject of repeatability is not to pat myself on the back, but instead to highlight one of the best examples of repeatability in the REIT sector, that also happens to be my largest holding.

I’ve read Repeatability (the book) dozens of times and I have recommended it to many. As the coauthors explain,

“The strongest sources of differentiation in a company’s strongest businesses are its crown jewels.”

So now I’ll provide you with concrete examples of Realty Income’s (O) strongest sources of differentiation and the reasons that I continue to recommend shares today.

The Basic Business Model

Realty Income is a net lease REIT that owns a portfolio of 12,237 free-standing properties in 50 states and Europe. The company was founded 54 years ago and listed shares in 1994 (NYSE: O).

Realty Income Presentation

As shown above, Realty Income has a $60 billion Enterprise Value and the company generates annual rent in excess of $3.4 billion. The business model was designed to provide steady uninterrupted monthly dividend to investors in the form of rent checks obtained from 1,240 customers and 84 industries. Around 92% of rent is resilient to economic downturns and/or isolated from e-commerce pressures.

Realty Income Presentation

Like most Net Lease REITs, Realty Income lease properties utilizing long duration lease contracts (typically 10 to 20 year primary terms, plus renewal options). As of Q4-22, the company’s weighted average lease term was 9.5 years for the entire portfolio.

Realty Income Presentation

Differentiator #1: Scale

With over 12,200 properties, Realty Income’s portfolio has reached a critical mass that allows the company to access proprietary data and information that enables it to make data-driven, calculated investment decisions. The global addressable market for net lease properties is around $13 trillion and in 2022 Realty Income sourced $95 billion.

Realty Income Presentation

Realty Income closed on approximately $9 billion of investments in 2022, including $3.9 billion in Q422, both the annual and Q4 investment volume set record highs for the company.

In December, the company closed on its $1.7 billion acquisition of Encore Boston Harbor resort and Casino from Wynn Resorts, which represents the first transaction in the gaming sector. It was purchased at a discount to estimated replacement cost, and is subject to a long triple net lease of 30 years with attractive annual rent escalators.

Realty Income Presentation

Realty Income also announced a significant investment in “Consumer-Centric Medical Real Estate” through the acquisition of a 224-property portfolio of dental practices (across the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest).

Realty Income expects this $520 million transaction to be just the start of additional investments in a sector that’s estimated to have a total addressable market (in the U.S.) of nearly $1.8 trillion in real estate.

Realty Income Presentation

On the Q4-22 earnings call, Realty Income’s CEO, Sumit Roy, explained,

“We believe this industry will continue to move towards a patient-centric model. The trend towards the outpatient model has been ongoing for decades, but we expect this shift to occur in an accelerated fashion post pandemic and will manifest in several ways that support our investment in the industry. First, the convenience of having care delivered closer to the patient will increase accessibility to the patient and reduce costs for all, including patients, payers and providers. Second, existing clients of ours like Walgreens and CVS will continue to disrupt the status quo as they gain an increasing share of primary care over time. And third, we believe these industry dynamics will help lower the per capita spend on health care in the U.S. and help improve the quality of outcomes.”

As viewed below, aging demographics support increased healthcare spending:

Realty Income Presentation

Roy continues,

“It is also important to note that the adjacency and fungibility of these assets are a strong fit with our existing footprint from a real estate standpoint. As we underwrote this industry, we conducted a study analyzing over 30,000 variables and found that our portfolio had a 90% similarity with a data set of assets in this industry and we look forward to increasing our exposure over time.”

Realty Income also highlighted a new investment with Plenty, an emerging leader in vertical farms operations to support the development of indoor vertical farms. This 120-acre farm is located in Richmond, VA and is the largest, most advanced indoor vertical farm campus in the world.

The $42 million investment (by Realty Income) is located adjacent to an Amazon distribution facility and is designed to grow more than 4 million pounds of strawberries annually.

Plenty uses vertical grow towers and an innovative lighting, water and nutrient system to grow produce. By growing indoors, it creates an environment that can be fully controlled, delivering just the right amount of light, water, and nutrients plants need to be their best.

Plenty’s technology uses less space and water to grow more food and eliminates the need to spray pesticides onto the produce that consumers eat. Plenty farms grow significantly more produce per acre while using just a fraction of the land and water than conventional farms.

If you look at ag tech and you look at vertical farming within this space, this is estimated to be a $50 billion industry over the next few years. Plenty's highly automated farming architecture efficiently harnesses scarce natural resources to generate production yields that it believes are up to 350 times greater per acre than conventional farming.

Although $42 million is a drop in the bucket in terms of deal size, Realty Income has agreed to fund up to $1 billion of development opportunities.

Realty Income Presentation

Realty Income has also completed its debut transaction in Italy, acquiring seven wholesale clubs operated by Metro AG, an investment-grade pan-European leader in the wholesale club industry.

In 2019, Realty purchased its first property internationally and the company said its “intentional about consolidating the fragmented commercial real estate market in Europe and Italy that represents the third country abroad in which we now have a presence”.

Realty Income Presentation

Realty Income’s size, scale, and access to capital has allowed the company to address the significant opportunity to grow earnings through multiple channels. As discussed above, recently incubated real estate verticals include - these distinct new verticals are representative of the growth opportunities to unlock value:

Consumer-centric medical

Vertical farming

Italy

Gaming

As you can see below, Realty Income’s external growth opportunities continuing to unfold:

Realty Income Presentation

As noted above, the company sourced over $95 billion in 2022 while closing on a record $9 billion (as seen below):

Realty Income Presentation

Meanwhile, the company remains highly selective in its deal-sourcing:

Realty Income Presentation

Due to the higher interest rate environment, Realty Income has moderated its expected growth rate for 2023, and the company said that it “continue to source investment opportunities across target markets at accretive cap rates in the mid-6 to mid-7 range.”

As a result, the company introduced 2023 investment guidance of greater than $5 billion, and sad that it will “revisit this guidance each quarter” to “gain incremental visibility to the transaction pipeline.”

Differentiator #2: Balance Sheet

Throughout 2022 Realty Income raised over $4.6 billion of gross equity proceeds at a weighted average price of $67.04 (almost entirely through its ATM program). The company ended the year with net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA in the targeted range at 5.3x.

Realty Income Presentation

In January 2023, Realty executed a dual tranche $1.1 billion senior unsecured bond offering that consisted of $500 million 3-year notes (callable after one year) and $600 million of 7-year notes.

In conjunction with the 3-year note, realty capitalized on an attractive window to swap interest payments from a fixed to variable rate structure, which it expects will replace a portion of the existing variable rate exposure in the capital stack.

After giving effect to the interest rate swap, the company effectively locked in a variable rate spread of negative 3.5 basis points to SOFR, which represents estimated savings compared to the credit facility of over 85 bps.

Also Realty closed on a new $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan with an initial tenor of 1-year and with 2-12-month extension options. In conjunction with closing of the term loan, it entered into a variable to fixed-rate swap resulting in an all-in effective yield of 5%.

Realty Income Presentation

As viewed above, Realty Income is A-rated by Moody’s and S&P which means that the company has a very strong balance sheet and access to a low-cost, diversified capital pool.

This low-cost advantage provides the company with an attractive WACC (weighted average cost of capital) that balances near-term earnings growth with long-term value accretion. For Realty Income, returns must exceed its long-term WACC:

Realty Income Presentation

As you can see above, Realty Income’s nominal 1st year WACC is 5.1%, and while that’s higher than we saw in 2022, cap rates have moved up around 100 basis points and are poised to go higher as owner-occupier debt costs rise.

Traditional financing costs afforded to corporate operators are near 6%, making the sale-leaseback (or SLB) financing option incrementally attractive. As financing alternatives increase in cost, it’s expected that SLB yields will go higher.

Realty Income Presentation

This is a perfect storm for Realty Income, as the company can source large sale-leaseback deals than the peers only dream of. This is the ocean of opportunity that Realty Income fishes in…

Realty Income Presentation

The Power of Differentiation

Back to co-authors Zook and Allen,

“Although differentiation is at the heart of a repeatable model, it needs the support of a rigorously focused yet flexible organization. Our research shows that powerful differentiations create the most enduring profits when a company delivers them to the front line in the form of simple, nonnegotiable principles and when it creates robust learning systems that facilitate constant adaptation.”

One such “nonnegotiable principle” for Realty Income are its profit margins. As I pointed out earlier, “returns must exceed its long-term WACC” because that is the only way the company can deliver on its promise to deliver consistent dividends to investors. As you can see below, in 26 out of 27 years in a row, Realty Income has delivered positive AFFO per share:

Realty Income Presentation

Zook and Allen continue,

“Clear differentiation supported by nonnegotiables confers a competitive advantage—for a while. As markets shift, however, successful organizations must also be able to learn quickly and adapt to new circumstances.”

Realty Income continues to work through the impact of the pending bankruptcy of its Cineworld exposure, which is 1.4% of the total portfolio annualized base rent. Realty owns 41 assets, 17 of which are subject to a single master lease agreement and 22 have been accounted for under cash basis accounting since Q3-20.

Following the announcement of the Cineworld bankruptcy in September 2022, Realty has collected 100% of contractual rent in each month from October 2022 through February 2023. In Q4-22, Realty recorded $13.7 million of additional reserves associated with 9 Cineworld properties previously on accrual accounting.

In total, the company has $35.6 million of cumulative reserves on 31 properties that are on cash basis accounting, representing approximately 70% of the outstanding receivables from Cineworld. The 31 properties on cash basis accounting currently account for approximately $2.6 million of monthly contractual base rent. CEO Sumit Roy explains,

“Based on public information and our proprietary analysis, we continue to believe our portfolio of Cineworld assets generally comprised of the stronger performance in the operator's portfolio, and we will provide an update on the outcome of our negotiations when appropriate.”

As viewed below, Wynn is now Realty’s #5 largest client and AMC and Regal represent #14 and #17 respectively.

Realty Income Presentation

Again, I’ll cite Zook and Allen,

“Our findings show that the simplest strategies, built around the sharpest differentiations, have hidden advantages not only with customers but also internally, with the frontline employees who must mobilize faster and adapt better than competitors. When people in an organization deeply understand the sources of its differentiation, they move in the same direction quickly and effectively, learning and improving the business model as they go. And they turn in remarkable performance year after year.”

Realty Income has achieved 14.6% compound annual total shareholder return since public listing in 1994 with a 4.4% compound annual dividend growth rate since 1994 and 119 dividend increases.

Realty Income Presentation

The company’s dividend record is exceptional, as illustrated below:

Realty Income Presentation

In addition to Realty Income’s record occupancy at year-end (99%) it also delivered a rent recapture rate of 103.8% during Q4-22 on properties renewed or re-leased, bringing the full year recapture rate to 105.9%. The company has re-leased over 4,000 properties at 101.9% recapture rate since 1996 and is one of the few net lease companies that report re-leasing results.

Realty Income Presentation

Repeatability = Opportunity

Now that I’ve highlighted Realty Income as a textbook model of repeatability, let me point you to the opportunity…

iREIT

As you can see (above), we rate Realty Income as the highest quality Net Lease REIT… and here’s how shares have performed year-to-date:

iREIT

Now take a look at Realty Income’s valuation metrics compared with the peers:

iREIT

Now, it’s clear to me, and I’m sure many readers, that Realty Income is being penalized for its size, because based on the math, it takes a boatload of acquisitions to move the needle of a $65 billion vessel. In 2022 the company closed on $9 billion (a record) and it has now guided $5 billion in 2023.

As CEO Sumit Roy said on the earnings call, “we don't have to do M&A in order to continue to grow our business…and …we are not going to shy away from that either.”

He added,

“…a lot of our peers are going to struggle trying to mimic. They just don't have the scale. And so, if we can help consolidate real estate, through a net lease structure, that is really the only governing principle that should be constraining us. And ultimately be able to show to the shareholders that on a risk-adjusted return, these are as safe, if not in some cases, safer than investing in traditional retail net lease businesses, then it's a win-win.”

iREIT / FAST Graphs

As you can see above, analysts forecast Realty Income to grow by 2% in 2023 and 4% in 2024, and while the growth is less than historical norms (of 5%), we find the valuation attractive. As viewed below (using FAST Graphs) we model shares to return 15% annually.

FAST Graphs

“The result is a simple, repeatable business model that a company can apply to new products and markets over and over again to generate sustained growth. The simplicity means that everyone in the company is on the same page—and no one forgets the sources of success.”

I commend Realty Income for growing its moat successfully, entering new product lines (growing the addressable market), constantly improving its cost of capital, and for adapting to the everchanging economy.

This is a textbook SWAN!