Epsilon Energy: Waiting For Strategic Direction

Feb. 27, 2023 4:46 AM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)AR, CHK, CRGY, ROCC
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • Epsilon Energy has cash almost equal to the nine-month sales figure.
  • There is no long-term debt.
  • The new CEO needs to completely understand company operations and then state a strategy (and get moving).
  • The status of Oklahoma operations appears to be undecided.
  • An expansion of the Marcellus holdings appears to be a good possibility.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) remains a company with a lot of cash and an excellent balance sheet. But the person who got the company in such great shape has now left. There is a brand-new CEO who was

Epsilon Energy Map Of Leases Held In The Marcellus

Epsilon Energy Map Of Leases Held In The Marcellus (Epsilon Energy Website January 21, 2023)

Epsilon Energy NW Stack Meramec Holdings

Epsilon Energy NW Stack Meramec Holdings (Epsilon Energy November 2021, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Epsilon Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.82K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPSN, AR, ROCC, CRGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.