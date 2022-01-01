Scott Heins

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock has continued its disastrous selloff after its post-earnings carnage as investors fled to the hills.

Questions about the company's recovery plans under its new management led by CEO Kate Johnson are justified. As such, despite emphasizing the company's renewed focus on growth opportunities, market operators were not impressed.

We turned bullish too early on LUMN, expecting the company to reverse its decline, but have been proven wrong, hampered by its poor operating performances.

As such, the hammering is well-justified, as bears also reloaded, with its short interest as a percentage of float reaching nearly 14%, despite its profitability.

These bears are betting against Johnson's leadership and don't believe she can turn Lumen's sinking ship around.

Johnson took great pains in Lumen's recent FQ4'22 earnings conference to share her core priorities and how she intends to change Lumen's fortunes. Accordingly, she accentuated her "maniacal focus on execution" as Lumen pivots toward growth.

However, shedding the old ways of "cost take-out" and "driving operational efficiency" will take a while in this monumental transformation, as Johnson asked for more time.

Accordingly, management expects to lift Lumen's adjusted EBITDA profitability from its organic decline as it drives growth through its "grow bucket." Notably, its Grow products revenue increased by 2.5% YoY in FQ4, even though its overall topline growth fell by 21.6%, hurt by declines in other business segments.

Hence, investors expecting a quick turnaround in Lumen's revenue and adjusted EBITDA will likely be sorely disappointed. Moreover, the company expects to spend more on OpEx and CapEx in 2023. As such, investors probably didn't welcome the concoction of falling revenue and profitability against higher spending commitments, forcing them to bail out rapidly.

Wall Street consensus estimates have also been revised per management's guidance.

Accordingly, Lumen is expected to post an adjusted EBITDA of $4.7B in 2023, in line with the midpoint of its $4.6B to $4.8B guidance range. Consequently, its free cash flow or FCF estimates of $106M are slightly ahead of Lumen's midpoint projection of $100M. Hence, analysts have likely given management the benefit of the doubt in delivering their outlook for 2023.

Notwithstanding, given the significantly downgraded outlook from the Street's previous projections, it's imperative for LUMN to suffer its recent carnage to reflect its near-term challenges.

Despite that, we believe things look constructive for Lumen, despite the pessimism.

We highlighted in our previous update that dividend investors had likely fled, removing a significant headwind in Lumen's strategy to focus on growth priorities.

Next, management delivered a "reset" outlook, likely forcing market operators to de-rate the stock downward to reflect much lower adjusted EBITDA metrics. As such, it should help lower the bar for Johnson & team to deliver in FY23.

Investors will likely turn their attention to management's growth plans at its upcoming Investor Day in June to bolster confidence in its transformation strategies.

With that in mind, we believe a further selloff should be limited, with the potential for an upward re-rating if management's plans are credible. Moreover, we believe management has already thrown the kitchen sink at investors as Johnson stressed, "first and foremost, 2023 is a reset year."

But does LUMN price action support our conviction?

LUMN price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Two capitulation moves dominated LUMN's price action over the past six months.

The most recent move from its recent January highs toward its February lows was formed by its "reset" outlook, forcing investors to flee.

However, a close inspection of LUMN's price action suggests that a mean-reversion opportunity looks increasingly likely, given the extent of the selloff.

As such, investors still holding should not be tempted to sell into the weakness.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Reiterated).

Note: As with our speculative ratings, investors must consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.