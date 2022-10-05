Century Communities: At Least 40% Downside Ahead For Homebuilders

Summary

  • Markets are not efficient and the rally in homebuilders is right out of the wild west.
  • Century Communities looks very vulnerable as earnings are collapsing and estimates are still too optimistic.
  • CCS stock is a strong sell, similar to D.R. Horton.
Clock with words Time to Sell. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Stock market trade 3d illustration..

JuSun

Markets tend to surprise on both the upside and the downside. That can be confusing at times but also sets up solid opportunities. Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and the homebuilding sector is what we want to focus

-

Seeking Alpha

-

Seeking Alpha

-

Seeking Alpha

-

Seeking Alpha

Image

Jeff Weniger -Twitter

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

CCS 10-K

Chart
Data by YCharts

Comments

