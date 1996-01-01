Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is a leading transportation and logistics company with a rich history spanning over a century. The company operates in the Western United States, providing freight transportation services through its extensive rail network. UNP's diversified business model, strong market position, and focus on operational efficiency have resulted in consistent revenue growth and robust profitability over the years.

UNP's strong capital returns in the form of dividends and share buybacks make it an attractive investment opportunity for dividend investors. The company's current valuation, trading at a lower multiple compared to other railroads, presents an attractive opportunity for value investors. Additionally, UNP's dividend yield of 2.7% is compelling based on the quality and growth of the dividend.

Business Overview

Union Pacific Railroad is one of the largest and most diversified transportation companies in the United States. Founded in 1862, UNP has a rich history of mergers and acquisitions that have helped it expand its business lines and network. In 1996, UP merged with the Southern Pacific Railroad, creating the largest railroad network in North America. This merger allowed UP to expand its operations into Mexico, where it formed a strategic partnership with Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company. In 2012, UP acquired the operating rights to a portion of the Central Corridor, connecting Chicago and the Twin Cities, which further strengthened its network.

UP's business lines include agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, energy, industrial products, intermodal, and premium, which includes high-end consumer goods. The company also provides a range of services, including logistics and supply chain management, and it operates a sizeable locomotive fleet and a network of freight trains that transport goods across the United States and Mexico.

In North America, the rail industry consists of seven Class I rail operators, which are defined as having annual revenues of at least $250 million and carry 90% of the market share. These Class I railroads operate as a duopoly within their respective regions, with BNSF and UNP dominating the transcontinental freight rail lines in the west, and CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern competing in the east of the Mississippi River. Following the 1980s Stagger Act, the number of Class I railroads in North America decreased from over 40 to just seven, with BNSF being the largest in terms of freight volume and revenues.

Starting a new railroad today is no longer a viable option for new players. However, UNP holds a unique franchise that provides it with the best access to Mexico, making it a hidden asset in the industry. UNP is the only railroad to serve all six major rail gateways between the U.S. and Mexico, and it holds a 26% minority ownership interest in Ferromex, which covers about 70% of Mexico's rail network. With the ability to interchange traffic at the border, UNP works closely with both Ferromex and KSU and derives around 10% of its revenues from Mexico.

Union Pacific is considered the most advantaged railroad due to its expansive rail network and diversified business lines. As deglobalization continues to gain momentum, and factories are onshored to low-cost countries like Mexico, UNP is poised to benefit greatly. With its strategic partnership with Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company, UNP has a significant advantage in transporting goods between the United States and Mexico. As a result, UNP is likely to experience an uptick in pricing and strong earnings growth as more manufacturing and production facilities move to Mexico. With its strong competitive position and efficient transportation network, UNP is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing trend of deglobalization and the resulting increase in demand for transportation services between Mexico and the United States.

Rails’ Advantage Over Trucking

The rail industry's competitive advantage over trucking is rooted in the irreplaceable networks built over 100 years ago, which provide a significant barrier to entry. These networks require high fixed costs, providing significant operating leverage to improving volumes. Rails primarily compete with trucking for market share, although they have lost a substantial amount of share over the last few decades for traffic that should move via rail but shifted to trucking due to historically unreliable and inconsistent rail service. Despite this, rails remain much more fuel-efficient than trucks, with Class 1 railroads able to move a ton of freight between 450-500 miles using a single gallon of diesel. In comparison, a typical truck can only transport a ton of freight between 125-250 miles using the same amount of fuel. Furthermore, while trucking faces increasing regulations on emissions and higher fuel costs, the rail industry has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint and is increasingly using cleaner technologies to power its locomotives.

Another significant advantage of rail transportation over trucking is its ability to transport large volumes of freight over long distances. Rails can move large amounts of cargo efficiently over thousands of miles without the need for intermediate handling or transfers. This makes it an ideal mode of transportation for industries such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing, which require the transportation of large quantities of goods over long distances. In contrast, trucks are better suited for short-haul and regional transport, and they are less efficient and more expensive when transporting large volumes of cargo over long distances. Overall, rails are a more cost-effective and efficient mode of transportation for businesses that require the movement of large quantities of freight over long distances, making them a critical component of the global supply chain and an overall high-moat business.

Reaccelerating Growth

UNP has two key drivers that could lead to significant earnings growth: volume and pricing. While volume growth in 2021 was hindered by disruptions in the supply chain network, causing disruptions in the intermodal market and affecting rail volumes, the supply/demand imbalances are expected to normalize over the medium-term. UNP management is optimistic about outpacing industrial production through their business development efforts, new business wins, and the anticipated recovery of autos and international intermodal. Should the supply/demand imbalance correct itself in 2023, we could see a significant acceleration in volume growth in the range of 5%+.

The higher incremental margin potential resulting from the reacceleration in volume growth is another benefit. Analysts are projecting revenue to grow only 0% to 3% between 2023 and 2025, with EBIT margins remaining in the 49% range. This is considered far too conservative given the current market dynamics. In fact, UNP management reiterated the upward trajectory of margins, with the combination of growing volumes, pricing above inflation, and strong incremental margins leading to the achievement of their long-term goals.

The second lever, pricing, could also lead to significant earnings growth for UNP, and the railroads more broadly. Currently, truck freight rates, which are the main competitor to rail, are 25-30% higher than pre-pandemic levels due to driver shortages, equipment shortages, and other supply chain challenges. The demand for trucking services continues to be high, but capacity will be constrained until these issues improve. Due to its cost structure being less levered to fuel and labor than trucking, rail should benefit disproportionately from taking volume from trucking. Railroads can also increase pricing at high levels but still below those of trucking and remain competitive. UNP management notes that they have been increasing rates above inflation on ~10-15% of the intermodal renewals, indicating a favorable pricing environment.

Overall, railroads have the potential for significant earnings growth through both volume and pricing levers, making them an attractive investment opportunity.

Capital Returns

For dividend investors, UNP's capital returns history is worth noting. UNP has a long and consistent history of returning capital to shareholders in the form of both buybacks and dividends. The company has paid dividends since 1890 and has consistently increased the dividend over time!

In addition to dividends, UNP has been active in buying back its own shares, reducing the number of shares outstanding from 910 million in 2013, to 611 million at the end of 2022 (that’s a ~33% decline in its share count in less than a decade!) (Source: UNP Form 10-K). This strategy has helped UNP to increase earnings per share and return more value to shareholders.

Furthermore, UNP has a strong financial position, with healthy cash flow and a manageable debt level. This provides the company with the ability to continue to pay dividends and buy back shares, even during times of economic uncertainty. UNP's commitment to returning capital to shareholders is a testament to its focus on creating long-term value for investors, making it an attractive option for dividend investors seeking reliable income and long-term growth.

UNP Presentation

Valuation

Union Pacific Corporation is currently P/E ratio of 16x 2023 earnings per share (EPS), which is lower than the industry average of 20x. This indicates that the market may be undervaluing UNP's earnings potential compared to its peers in the rail industry. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to generate steady earnings growth over the years, which is reflected in its current valuation.

Additionally, UNP offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.7%, which is higher than the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 index. The company has a history of increasing its dividend payout, which shows its commitment to returning value to shareholders. UNP's dividend payout ratio of 44% indicates that it has sufficient earnings to support the dividend payments and also invest in growth opportunities.

As a dividend investor, UNP's strong dividend track record and the potential for further growth make it an attractive investment opportunity. The company's focus on efficiency, cost management, and innovation is expected to continue to drive earnings growth, which may result in further appreciation in the stock price over the long term. Overall, UNP's attractive valuation and solid dividend profile make it a compelling investment opportunity for dividend investors seeking exposure to the rail industry.

In conclusion, Union Pacific Corporation is a business that has stood the test of time and has a proven track record of success dating back over a century. In addition, the company's business model is well-positioned to benefit from deglobalization, as increased localization and regionalization of supply chains are likely to result in increased demand for rail transportation – which over time should be a tailwind for growth.

Risks

Economic downturn: If the broader economy slows down or goes into a recession, demand for Union Pacific's transportation services could drop, leading to lower revenues and earnings.

Regulatory environment: As a heavily regulated industry, Union Pacific must comply with a variety of rules and regulations that can impact its operations and profitability. Changes in these regulations could impact the company's ability to do business.