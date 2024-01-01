NiseriN

Federal Debt

The federal debt continues to increase and is now over $31.57 trillion. See the US Debt Clock. U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time Servicing the debt so far this year has cost $ 535 billion with a deficit of about $ 1.5 trillion expected. With the Fed raising interest rates, the cost of servicing the debt may rise to $ 800 billion for the year. With a rise in the debt ceiling, which is to be expected, the cost of servicing the debt in 2024 may well be over one trillion. A problem for the Treasury is where the money will be found to pay the interest on the debt as tax revenue is not sufficient to do so.

Negative Financing

It will probably be necessary to raise money to pay the added interest on the debt thanks to the efforts of the Fed to combat inflation. Borrowing money to pay interest on debt is negative financing. The Treasury can issue more paper through the usual channels, and the Fed could then increase its balance by buying up Government paper. This would be monetization of the debt.

There is a problem here in that the Fed has tightened up credit. This usually leads to an economic recession, which will mean less tax revenue. It is clear that there is a contradiction between the Fed raising interest rates and tightening credit (QT) and the high rate of inflation currently plaguing the US while at the same time the Government continues spending with the result that there is a huge budget deficit, which is over $ 1.5 trillion. It is the opinion of this writer that more inflation is to be expected. Of course, there are many ways to calculate inflation, and inflation may be worse in some sectors than in others. On the whole, however, the forecast for more high inflation seems justified. That will help to increase tax revenues, but with debt fetching higher interest rates and the Treasury forced to pay more to service the debt, even more inflation will be brought about by the Treasury having to issue more paper and thus increase the money supply in a perverse manner. Negative financing is in the long run unsustainable. Hyperinflation could result.

The Danger of Default

It is absolutely necessary for the Government to avoid defaulting on the debt. That means missing any payment for interest. That in turn means that the debt ceiling will have to be raised in time. At the moment “extraordinary measures” on the part of the Treasury will extend probably until June or July the time before default takes place. Congress will thus still have a few months to raise the debt ceiling.

It is fully inconceivable that the principal global reserve currency should lose the faith of the financial world. What is to be expected is a plethora of political manoeuvres on the part of politicians. The Republicans insist that there be no cuts for Medicare and Social Security. The budget for the DoD (Department of Defense) together with Medicare and Social Security already accounts for all tax revenue. All other Government expenditure will have to be financed by making more debt. So there is no alternative to raising the debt, which will soon become unsustainable, especially as the cost of servicing the debt (see above) will rapidly increase due to the Fed’s raising interest rates in order to fight inflation. So it looks like the Government is caught in a vicious circle. One result is most likely to be higher inflation.

Investing in an Inflationary Environment

Investors should reckon that high inflation is going to continue for several years. The Fed will probably bring on a recession with its higher interest rates, and that should produce the Fed pivot, which means that the Fed will give up the fight against inflation by continuing to keep basic interest rates at 5% or higher. A recession will mean less tax revenue for the Treasury, which will already be struggling to service the debt that will continue to increase. The CBO (Congressional Budget Office) forecasts are not at all encouraging. So it is highly likely that inflation will continue to remain high.

A 5% portfolio allocation of physical gold is reasonable. 10% in physical gold could be considered an upper limit. Holding cash in an inflationary environment is not advisable, and therefore cash holdings should be kept to a minimum. Bonds are a sure way to decrease one’s wealth when inflation is high, that is, when inflation is higher than the interest on the bond. Bond holdings should consequently be lower than the traditional 40% of the portfolio.

The stock market will probably not do well in a severe recession, which can be expected if the Fed keeps interest rates high for much longer. It is therefore advisable to be extremely selective regarding stocks. Sectors that are likely to be recession-resistant are to be favored. Healthcare and Energy could suffer less.

A traditional sector that usually does well in an inflationary environment is real estate. There are, however, certain problems that should be avoided. Commercial real estate is presently not doing well as companies are restricting the amount of office space that they require. Shopping malls are also not doing well. The prices of single homes are falling due to high interest rates on mortgages. A much safer investment is residential rental properties. In this case investors would do well to avoid buying apartments and managing them themselves. A much better move would be to invest in a REIT that concentrates on residential rental properties. Well-managed REITs usually pay good dividends. Since individuals cannot afford to buy a home due to the high mortgage interest rates, the demand for rental accommodation will remain high, thus ensuring that REITs dealing with residential rental properties will do well.