I love a good sell-off, especially when it comes to mission-critical infrastructure assets that aren't likely to be disrupted, as in the case with the fickle nature of new tech companies. This also presents great opportunities for dividend investors, as this pushes up the dividend yield.

Such I find the case to be with Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), the Canadian energy midstream and utility giant. As shown, ENB has sold off since the start of this month, and trades not too far off from its 52-week low of $35.

ENB Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Let's explore why this presents a great opportunity to layer into this high quality energy infrastructure stock.

Why ENB?

Enbridge is a Canadian energy company that owns and operates an impressive collection of liquids pipelines, gas transmission / distribution, and renewable power assets. To get a sense for how important its assets, are ENB transports around a quarter of the crude oil used in North America, and one-fifth of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

ENB's moat-worthy asset base combined with durable revenue streams has contributed to 28 consecutive years of dividend increases. This includes the most recent 3.2% dividend increase this year, and the new distribution is well-covered by distributable cash flow, with a DCF to distribution coverage ratio of 1.5x, based on ENB's 2022 DCF per share of C$5.42.

Moreover, ENB continues to see plenty of growth opportunities, as it placed C$4 billion worth of capital assets into service last year, and has another C$8 billion of new organic growth in its pipeline (pun intended).

In addition, the difficulty in getting permits to build new fossil fuel transportation infrastructure makes existing assets all the more valuable. This is reflected by ENB's liquids business seeing record utilization in 2022 with its Mainline running at full capacity and average daily throughput at an impressive 2.96 million last year. Stabilizing natural gas prices have also helped rejuvenate customer demand, as ENB delivered a record 6.1 BcF of natural gas in a single day in late December.

Looking forward, ENB should continue to see robust growth in this business, as management expects January and February results to exceed those figures from last year. Also, ENB is widely recognized as being well ahead of its peers in its transition to low and zero carbon energy. This is reflected by management commentary on projects, including hydrogen, as well as its recent Tri Global clean energy acquisition during the recent conference call:

We also advanced several exciting low-carbon opportunities, including the development of a hydrogen ammonia plant at the Ingleside terminal and the JV with OxiClean Carbon Ventures to develop a carbon capture hub in Corpus Christi. We acquired a top renewable developer in North America, Tri Global Energy. The acquisition brings near-term cash flow from the sale of 3.9 gigawatts of advanced projects over the next couple of years. And the Power team has over 3 gigawatts of new development in progress that we expect to enter service between 2025 and 2028 with more beyond that timeframe. The 3 gigawatts represents $3 billion to $5 billion of potential growth capital investment for Enbridge. Our combined expertise will help us accelerate our North American onshore renewables strategy, taking advantage of the incentives announced in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Meanwhile, ENB carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7x, which is reasonable considering that ENB also has utility assets beyond just midstream properties.

Turning to valuation, I view the recent sell-off in ENB's shares to $37.82 as presenting a good opportunity for value and income investors. As shown below, ENB's EV/EBITDA sits on the low end of its trading range over the past 18 months. Analysts have a conservative price target of $39.83, which still translates to a respectable potential total return in the low-teens over the next year.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Enbridge is well positioned to benefit from strong demand for oil and natural gas transportation for the foreseeable future, as well as ongoing investments in low-carbon energy projects. Its attractive asset base, combined with attractive valuation metrics and 28 years of consecutive dividend increases, make ENB a solid choice for income and value investors alike. As such, I view the recent sell-off in ENB's shares as a buying opportunity for income and value investors looking to increase their exposure to durable energy assets.