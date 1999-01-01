i-80 Gold: Buy The Dips

Feb. 27, 2023 6:03 AM ETi-80 Gold Corp. (IAU:CA), IAUX
Summary

  • i-80 Gold has been one of the best-performing gold juniors since going public, with a 36% return over the past two years vs. a 35% decline in the GDXJ.
  • This is entirely justified and the outperformance should be even more significant than it has been because i-80 Gold has made two major new discoveries in Nevada.
  • Based on its recent discoveries, I see the potential for the company to produce 250,000+ gold-equivalent ounces per annum medium term and 400,000+ ounces long term, with further upside from GCOP/Mineral Point.
  • A production profile of this size (400,000 ounces) at industry-leading costs in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction (Nevada) can easily command a market cap of $2.50+ billion, so I see meaningful long-term upside to this story and see the stock as a steal below US$2.40.

Mining in Northern Nevada

gchapel

It's been a disappointing past year for most investors in the gold space, with the sector struggling to maintain any upside traction and each rally being met with violent selling pressure. However, one name has managed to buck this trend and

Upper and Lower Hilltop Drilling

Upper and Lower Hilltop Drilling (Company Presentation)

Eureka District/Ruby Hill Property - HistoryEureka District/Ruby Hill Property History

Eureka District/Ruby Hill Property - HistoryEureka District/Ruby Hill Property History (Company Presentation)

Historic Mining Location Map, Historical Production (Shipments, Tons Mined, Grades)Historic Mining Location Map, Historical Production, Eureka Mining District

Historic Mining Location Map, Historical Production (Shipments, Tons Mined, Grades)Historic Mining Location Map, Historical Production, Eureka Mining District (Eureka Mining District of Nevada, Western Mining History - Nolan, Vikre, Hoge et. Al, GRE)

i-80 Gold - 1.5 Kilometer Hilltop Corridor & CRD/Gold Deposits in DistrictUntested Hilltop Corridor & Base Metal/Gold Deposits

i-80 Gold - 1.5 Kilometer Hilltop Corridor & CRD/Gold Deposits in DistrictUntested Hilltop Corridor & Base Metal/Gold Deposits (Company Presentation)

Geophysical Targeting - MT Anomalies & Polymetallic CRD Deposits

Geophysical Targeting - MT Anomalies & Polymetallic CRD Deposits (Company Presentation)

Ruby Hill Development Plan

Ruby Hill Development Plan (Company Presentation)

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally (Reserve Grade) & Projects/Mined owned by i-80 Gold (Yellow)

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally (Reserve Grade) & Projects/Mined owned by i-80 Gold (Yellow) (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Geologic Model

Geologic Model (Company Presentation)

Historical Ore Production Eureka District

Historical Ore Production Eureka District (Eureka Mining District of Nevada - Nolan, Angel, Vanderburg, Thompson & West's History of Nevada)

Ruby Hill Project - Porphyry Target

Ruby Hill Project - Porphyry Target (Company Presentation)

Robinson Mine

Robinson Mine (KHGM)

Gold Hub & Spoke Model

Gold Hub & Spoke Model (Company Presentation)

Ruby Hill Project

Ruby Hill Project (Company Presentation)

i-80 Gold - Hilltop/Blackjack Conceptual Mine Plan

i-80 Gold - Hilltop/Blackjack Conceptual Mine Plan (Author's Table & Estimates)

Kirkland Lake Gold Weekly Chart - 1000%+ Return In 4 Years

Kirkland Lake Gold Weekly Chart - 1000%+ Return In 4 Years (TC2000.com)

NGM - Turquoise Ridge Mine & i-80 Granite Creek Underground Mine

NGM - Turquoise Ridge Mine & i-80 Granite Creek Underground Mine (Google Earth)

East Hilltop Target Mineralization

East Hilltop Target Mineralization (Company Presentation)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Comments (3)

