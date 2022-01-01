Osarieme Eweka

Introduction

Railroads are fascinating. Looking at them as investments makes them even more so. Over the past year, I starting digging deeper into these companies and I then shared my research here on Seeking Alpha. The cornerstone of my research remains the initial article of my coverage: Learning From Buffett And Berkshire About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Case Study.

If you still haven't read it, I suggest doing so to better understand what I am doing and sharing in these articles about North-American class 1 railroads.

In summary, I learned from Warren Buffett to look at four intertwining sides to assess the quality of a railroad, which is a capital intensive business: earning power, interest coverage, fuel-efficiency, use of capital (rate of return).

Now, after assessing Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) according to these criteria, we found out a few aspects:

Union Pacific has a wide moat because it owns and operates a railroad network that connects 23 States west of the Mississippi River. It is also the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways, which is a key advantage as Mexico should become more and more a manufacturing hub for North America. Union Pacific's earning power was a 7.2. Operating ratio was just below 60% with fuel consumption being 1.056 in Q3 of 2022. In terms of return on invested capital, Union Pacific was the best performer in the industry with a 16.4%. Capex were below 15% of total revenues. Union Pacific expected to have returned by year-end around $9.5 billion to its shareholders, thanks to its free cash flow generation and its healthy balance sheet

Q4 Results

Let me share one sentence taken from the Q4 results press release: "revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment".

When a company can't hide such a thing, it means that report is not going to be good.

In fact, Q4 wasn't a great quarter for Union Pacific. The report reflected this by also adding very weak guidance for 2023. As a consequence, the stock is down about 5% since the report last month.

Let's look at the highlights of the quarter:

Operating revenue: $6.2 billion, +8% YoY

Business volumes (total revenue carloads): +1%

Operating income: $2.4 billion, -1% YoY

Operating ratio: 61%, -360 bps

The picture is clear and confirms what we have highlighted above: efficiency was a problem for the company. True, weather wasn't favorable, but overall in 2022 the company wasn't really able to keep up with its usual efficiency. We can't even hide behind the excuse that the whole industry struggled, because we have examples, such as Canadian National's (CNI), that proved the opposite.

Let's see what happened to Union Pacific over the whole past year.

I think it is quite easy to spot where the issue lies. Revenue was up 14% and EPS increased 13%, almost in line with revenue. However, in between the two we know a lot of things happen that need to be accounted for, the most relevant of which are linked to operating efficiency. If we look at the right column on the slide, we see that operating income increased by only 6% to $9.9 billion. Now, if the operating ratio has increased by 2.9 percentage points, we should have seen a much slower EPS growth. What happened? EPS were supported by strong buybacks. In fact, Union Pacific repurchased 27.1 million shares in 2022 at an aggregate cost of $6.3 billion. This is equal to more than 5% of the current market cap and such a number has a meaningful impact on EPS, too.

The most positive data I see in the reported results is the increased ROIC, which is currently at 17.3%. This is very good for railroads and sets Union Pacific as the leading railroad in terms of returns on invested capital.

UNP Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Let's move on the what we have learned to call the "Buffett-metrics".

Earning power, calculated as the ratio pre-tax earnings/interest, is now at 7.14, more or less in line with the 7.2 we had at the end of Q3. Though other railroads perform better, I don't think a 7.14 should concern investors.

In terms of efficiency, we have already seen how the operating ratio went up due to higher fuel prices and other inefficiencies also linked to the big snow storm. The positive note was that in Q4 fuel consumption went down to 1.064, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs. This is a 2% improvement. For the whole year, fuel consumption rate was of 1.078, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs. This is a 1% improvement for the year.

Regarding the use of capital, Union Pacific spent approximately $3.4 billion to finish the Twin Cities, MN, intermodal terminal, to expand the West Colton, CA, intermodal terminal, and modernizing over 130 locomotives. In 2023 the company targets to spend $3.6 billion on capex. Considering that the company owns more than 6,000 locomotives that have an average age of 23.4 yrs, it is quite important for the company to keep modernizing its fleet to support better efficiency.

We have already seen how Union Pacific's ROIC was high. Here is the reconciliation to GAAP accounting that shows how the company calculates it.

UNP Q4 Report

We have also already seen the generous buyback policy Union Pacific has chosen to follow.

If we look at the slide below, we see that the company generated less free cash flow this past year compared to 2021. Although the company generated only $2.7 billion of free cash flow, it returned to its shareholders almost $9.5 billion. In the meantime, adj. debt increased by $3.5 billion, bringing the adj. debt/EBITDA ratio close to a 3, the threshold I usually use to determine if a company has too much leverage or not.

UNP Q4 Results Presentation

Now, some of my readers may already know how I am not really fond of huge buybacks that need to be financed through the capital structure of a company rather than through its free cash flow. I have already written about this issue that affects Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX Corporation (CSX). The former, in particular, seems to be a bit off-track with this use.

However, so far Union Pacific maintains its A debt rating. Investors should in any case be aware that similar buybacks and dividends are not sustainable over the long-term and should consider that the company won't be able to reduce its share count at a 5% yearly rate, assuming the stock price stays flat.

During the earnings call, Union Pacific's management was clear about this through these words:

With our balance sheet currently leveraged at the desired levels [I read these words in this way: with our balance sheet that can't be more leveraged than current levels], the amount of cash available for repurchases will be less than in prior years and predominantly funded from cash generation.

In addition, the company's guidance is weak and doesn't make me think 2023 will be a blow-out year. This may create a good situation for those investors who want to pick up some shares while the stock trades down due to the facts we have seen.

Takeaway

I am long Union Pacific, although my position is considerably smaller than the one I have started building in Canadian National. However, I do want to increase my stake in the company as I believe it owns a unique network that operates in a part of the country I believe has a lot of tailwinds going for it.

Weak guidance and lower expected buybacks seem to be leading the stock south, which is making it more and more attractive for investors. When I first wrote on the company, it was trading at a 19 fwd PE. Now, we are at a 16.7 which is starting to look quite interesting. I have a buy order set to trigger below $185 and we may get there soon, especially if market sentiment turns once again negative on transportation as a consequence of the Fed hawkish stance on the economy.