Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was spun off from General Electrics (GE) in December last year and went public. The company has performed exceptionally well, with shares up over 30% in a little less than 3 months.

The company operates in an attractive end market that continues to see increasing demand. Despite facing a volatile macro environment, its latest earnings result showed solid top-line growth and strong profitability with upbeat guidance. Even after the recent rally, the company’s valuation is still attractive, with multiples below other healthcare peers. I believe the company still has meaningful upside potential therefore I rate it as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Why GE HealthCare?

GE HealthCare is an Illinois-based company that specializes in medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions. The company generates most of its revenue from imaging and ultra-sound products, which currently accounts for roughly 75% of total revenue. The remaining revenues are generated from services such as financial solutions and clinical networking solutions, and more. There are currently over 4 million of the company’s products installed globally, helping over 2 billion patients in 2022 alone.

The TAM (total addressable market) for medical imaging is surprisingly large. According to Grand View Research, its TAM is estimated to grow from $28 billion in 2021 to $47.4 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 4.9%. The market expansion is driven by the increase in chronic diseases. This has led to earlier and more regular check-ups, as early diagnosis offers a much higher chance of a full recovery.

Besides, the company is investing heavily in order to differentiate itself and gain more market share. From 2020 to 2022, it spent over $2.7 billion on R&D (research and development) alone. It also recently acquired Caption Health, a healthcare company that provides AI-assisted ultrasound imaging for early disease detection. This should further increase the company’s competitive advantage and strengthen its market position.

Helmut Zodl, CFO, on R&D investments

Overall, we are investing to drive technology leadership and have the opportunity to increase market share with strategic NPIs digital and AI leadership and a focus on care pathways. In addition, we’re making progress with platforming initiatives that provide a more consistent user experience and drive parts sensitization and cost reduction.

GE HealthCare

Strong Q4 Earnings

GE HealthCare announced its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results are pretty solid, especially the guidance.

The company reported revenue of $4.94 billion, up 8% YoY (year over year) compared to $4.59 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 14%. Product revenue was $3.34 billion, up 13% to $3.3 billion while service revenue was $1.6 billion, down 2% to $1.6 billion. Most of the growth is driven by the imaging segment, which grew 11% from $2.44 to $2.71 billion, as demand continued to be strong. Overall pricing also continued to improve. Gross profit was $1.93 billion compared to $1.86 billion, up 3.8% YoY. The slower growth is due to inflationary pressure which caused costs to increase 9.9% from $2.73 billion to $3 billion. The gross profit margin contracted 150 basis points from 40.6% to 39.1%.

GE HealthCare

Operating expenses were only up 1.7% from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion, as the increase in R&D spending was offset by the decline in SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses. Operating income was $777 million up 6.9% YoY from $727 million. The operating margin was roughly flat, at 15.7% compared to 15.8%. Free cash flow increased 79.1% from $551 million to $987 million as cash collection improved. Adjusted EPS was $1.31 compared to $1.36, down 0.4% due to higher interest payments.

The guidance was the highlight of the quarter in my opinion. The company expects organic revenue growth for FY23 to be between 5%-7%, similar to the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to expand 50-100 basis points from 14.5% to 15%-15.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.60–$3.75, representing strong growth of 7%-11%.

Valuation

Despite the rally, GE HealthCare’s valuation is still discounted in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a non-GAAP fwd PE ratio of 20.2x, which is below other healthcare peers with a similar business. For example, Thermo Fisher (TMO) trades at 22.9x, Boston Scientific (BSX) trades at 24.6, Danaher (DHR) trades at 24.8x and Mettler Toledo (MTD) trades at 32.5x, as shown in the chart below. The discount isn’t justified as the company’s guidance indicates similar top and bottom-line growth rates compared to these companies. I believe GE HealthCare should be warranted with a valuation in-line with the industry, which should imply meaningful upside potential from the current price level.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

I believe GE HealthCare could become a potential long-term compounder. The company operates in a market that has high demand and is also very resilient, which should provide consistent and durable growth rates. Its R&D efforts and differentiation should also solidify its market position and gives them stronger pricing power and margins over time. The current valuation is still discounted compared to healthcare peers and a revision back to the industry’s average should offer decent upsides. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.