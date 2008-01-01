West Fraser Timber: Mixed Signals For The Near Term

Feb. 27, 2023 7:43 AM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), WFG:CA
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Lumber prices have recently stabilized, but now reduced demand in residential construction could put further pressure on lumber prices.
  • Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 indicate ongoing pressures for 2023.
  • Short-term pressures aside, management continues to use its capital wisely.
  • The stock’s valuation gives us a mixed picture at these price levels.
  • Because of the ongoing pressures, WFG stock is on hold.

Piles Of Wood Material For Carpentry And Construction

AzmanL/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the past three years, lumber prices have risen significantly to new extremes. In the past 40 years, they have never been this high. Now prices are starting to fall and have dropped from their high of $1500 per

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results - West Fraser Timber Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results (West Fraser Timber Investor Presentation)

2023 Outlook - West Fraser 4Q22 Investor Presentation

2023 Outlook (West Fraser 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

West Fraser Timber Cash Flow Highlights - SEC and Author's Own Calculations

West Fraser Timber Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and Author's Own Calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.08K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.