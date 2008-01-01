AzmanL/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the past three years, lumber prices have risen significantly to new extremes. In the past 40 years, they have never been this high. Now prices are starting to fall and have dropped from their high of $1500 per thousand feet to $390 per thousand feet. Which is still a bit on the high side compared to the 40-year historical average of about $250 per thousand feet.

Lumber is primarily used in housing and demand is certainly lower due to lower residential construction. In the early 2020s, mortgage rates were low and housing construction increased significantly. Now things are reversed: mortgage rates have risen significantly, while housing construction is back to 2019 levels.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) produces diversified wood products, fiberboard panels and plywood, OSB and laminated veneers used in the construction and furniture industries. The decline in lumber prices due to increased supply and decreased demand raises concerns for the future, making short-term profits less certain.

However, management is shareholder-friendly by paying dividends and buying back many shares, which could boost the share price. The stock's valuation looks mixed. Therefore, I would wait and see in what direction lumber prices go and how demand develops before opening a position.

Fourth Quarter Earnings And Near-Term Outlook

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21% lower than the same period of 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 20% to just 4% for the same period. EBITDA was significantly impacted by lower lumber and OSB prices and inventory valuation adjustments combined with weaker demand, partially offset by lower log, resin and energy costs.

On a quarterly basis, spruce lumber volumes fell 18%, Southern Yellow Pine lumber 7% and OSB 12%, which is worrisome for the near future.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results (West Fraser Timber Investor Presentation)

Compared to 2022, the management of West Fraser Timber expects weak demand for wood products for the full year 2023.

In the first half of 2023, Canadian stumpage rates are expected to be lower and log costs are expected to moderate in the near term. Labor costs are expected to increase, but resin costs are expected to be lower than in 2022.

Raymond Ferris, CEO of West Fraser Timber, expects continued near-term challenges, but also noted that they are difficult to predict. He cited the risks of inflationary cost pressures, labor constraints and the potential weakening of product demand due to housing over affordability.

2023 Outlook (West Fraser 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Looking more closely at the cash flow statement, we see that West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend payout for the past 4 years. The company has also repurchased many shares, and the result of adding this up was lower than net income, implying that it is sustainable for the long term. The buyback yield was extremely high in 2022; West Fraser Timber repurchased many shares after the Norbord acquisition in 2021 and now has repurchased 73% of the shares issued with the Norbord acquisition.

From the table, we can conclude that management is doing an excellent job of returning cash to its shareholders, both for income investors and growth investors.

West Fraser Timber Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and Author's Own Calculations)

Below we see the graph of shares outstanding for the past 9 years. From the peak in 2021, shares outstanding are reduced by 30%.

Looking ahead, West Fraser Timber issued a normal course issuer bid (NCIB), a Canadian term for announcing a share repurchase program, on Feb. 22. The company may repurchase up to about 5% of the total number of shares outstanding on the Toronto Stock Exchange or the NYSE by Feb. 26, 2024, or earlier. Buying back shares on the open market increases demand and reduces supply, which can increase the share price.

Data by YCharts

Stock’s Valuation Is Mixed

Currently, West Fraser Timber's PE ratio is favorable at only 3.8. Historically, the PE ratio has been around 11.2, with a big spike in 2016 and 2020 due to lower profits.

Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 look less rosy at only $3.41, but from then on adjusted earnings per share is expected to rise sharply, as six analysts expect it to rise to $6.05 in fiscal 2024. The expected PE ratio will then be 12.5, a slight overvaluation compared to the 3-year median PE ratio of 11.2.

Data by YCharts

Another measure to look at is the price to book ratio, which currently stands at 0.8, which is a low ratio overall but also historically. The 3-year median price to book ratio is currently 1.2, but was lower in the period following the financial recession in 2008 to 2012. The price to book ratio reflects an undervalued view of West Fraser Timber.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

West Fraser Timber has performed strongly over the past 3 years as lumber prices skyrocketed to new record highs in the past 40 years. Lumber prices have recently stabilized, but now reduced demand in residential construction could put further pressure on lumber prices. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 indicate reduced demand for wood products, and challenges remain for 2023: possible continuation of weak demand, inflationary cost pressures and labor constraints. Short-term pressures aside, management continues to use its capital wisely. It is paying dividends and buying back many shares. As for the stock's valuation, we see a slight overvaluation of the 2024 PE ratio, but an undervaluation of the PB ratio. But because of the ongoing pressures, the stock is on hold.