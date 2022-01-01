I Am Buying These 8% Yielding REITs

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Marketplace

Summary

  • Dividend yields are high again in the REIT sector.
  • Share prices dropped in 2022 even as dividends were hiked.
  • We highlight two 8% yielding REITs that we are buying.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Opportunity Ahead Road Sign Post Over Blue Sky

ryasick

In 2022, REITs had their worst year since the great financial crisis as their share prices dropped by 30% on average:

Chart
Data by YCharts

That's just the average performance of a market-cap weighted ETF (VNQ) that owns mainly

Chart
Data by YCharts

REIT cash flows hit new all time highs

NAREIT

EPR Properties water park

EPR Properties

EPR Properties top golf

EPR Properties

EPR Properties ski resort

EPR Properties

EPR Properties regal cinemas

EPR Properties

Chart
Data by YCharts

EPR Properties leases

EPR Properties

Megaplex Theatres - EPR Properties

EPR Properties

EPR Properties track record

EPR Properties

Global Medical REIT medical office properties

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT medical office building

Global Medical REIT

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global Medical REIT leases

Global Medical REIT

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

 

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
57.71K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR; GMRE; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.