Michael Vi

Since Russia’s war against Ukraine still hasn’t given any strategic advantage to any of the sides of this war to this day, the nuclear saber-rattling is once again gaining traction. Russia’s latest decision to exit the New START Treaty is increasing the stakes for the potential nuclear conflict in the foreseeable future while the publishing of reports that state that Beijing is exploring options to provide military assistance to Moscow has also reinvigorated the notion that we could be on the brink of World War 3.

While I’m not convinced that that’s the case, it makes sense to believe that we’re entering an era of heightening geopolitical risks that now requires governments to take their national security more seriously to strengthen their deterrence and avoid a global war. We’re already witnessing how countries begin to allocate greater resources to their defense budgets and place new orders for military hardware and software at a time of macroeconomic uncertainty.

As a result of this development, there’s a case to be made that companies like Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have all the chances to play a greater role in helping governments improve their national security and at the same time assist the private sector with securing their supply chains to minimize geopolitical risks. Palantir’s software has already proved to be useful on the battlefield in Ukraine and the latest successful earnings results indicate that the business has all the chances to continue to grow at an aggressive rate in the current environment. As such, I continue to be bullish on Palantir and believe it to be of the best geopolitical trades of the decade.

Proving Doubters Wrong

The release of Palantir’s successful earnings report for Q4 earlier this month indicates that the company is more than likely to continue to generate aggressive double-digit returns even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment in the following quarters. By growing its revenues by 17.5% Y/Y to $508.62 million in Q4, Palantir is proving to be resilient to the weaker growth of the overall economy and as a result, its stock has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in the future.

What’s also important to mention is that Q4 has become the first quarter when the company has become GAAP profitable. While Palantir has always been profitable on an operational level, the high stock-based compensation expenses that the company used to attract and retain the top talent have always been one of the major downsides of the business that led to a weaker bottom-line performance and an overall net loss. Palantir’s bears have constantly used the dilution that comes with such expenses as one of the main arguments as to why avoid investing in the company’s stock. However, the first profitable quarter coupled with the management’s forecast of remaining GAAP profitable for the whole fiscal year 2023 shows that one of the biggest bearish arguments against the company is no longer relevant.

Considering all of this, it makes sense to update Palantir’s DCF model to reflect this new reality. In the past, my models showed the company’s fair value to be $10.03 per share and $12.08 per share in the base case and optimistic case, respectively. The new updated model below assumes Palantir’s top-line growth rate in the following years mostly to be in line with the street and management forecasts. The EBIT as a percentage of revenue outlook is also closely but not fully aligned with the street assumptions for the following years. The tax rate in the model is 21% which is the standard corporate tax rate in the United States, while D&A and CapEx as the percentage of revenue are the averages of their respective previous three years. The change in net working capital remains positive in the upcoming years and is similar to the one that was recorded in FY22. At the same time, I’ve increased the WACC rate in the model from 8% to 9% to better reflect the new higher interest rate reality, while the terminal growth rate remains at 3%.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This model shows that Palantir’s enterprise value is $16.2 billion while its fair value is $9.03 per share which is above the current market price of ~$8 per share at the time of this writing.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

While the fair value of Palantir’s stock is lower in this new model in comparison to the previous two even though the company is likely to start generating profits on an annual basis, I would consider the fair value here to be conservative for several reasons. First of all, if we decrease the WACC rate to 8% as was the case in previous models then the fair value would’ve been much higher. At the same time, there’s a case to be made that the annual revenue growth rate could increase to 30% and would be aligned with the management’s pre-2022 forecasts if the global economy mitigates most of the macroeconomic risks while governments begin to use its software as a form of deterrence even more. On top of that, the EBIT could be significantly higher than it’s currently assumed in the model as Palantir has lots of room to improve its bottom-line performance due to the high-margin nature of its business. Add to this the fact that a strong balance sheet with over $2 billion in cash and less than $300 million of debt along with the addition of several potential growth catalysts could ensure an even higher valuation than the one that we’re seeing in this conservative model above. However, even in the conservative scenario Palantir’s stock nevertheless trades below its fair value.

Growth Story Is Far From Over

Going forward, it’s safe to assume that Palantir’s growth story is far from over and the company has all the chances to continue to generate aggressive returns in the foreseeable future. If a year ago there were a lot of questions about whether Palantir’s government business would be able to grow at a double-digit rate, then Russia’s war against Ukraine ensured that the company’s software for government agencies would continue to be in high demand in the foreseeable future. The fact that government revenues in Q4 increased by 23% Y/Y to $293 million and were above the commercial revenues shows that the company is likely to continue to benefit from the environment of heightened geopolitical risks in which governments around the globe are beginning to take their national security more seriously and are investing more into their deterrence capabilities.

What’s also important to mention is that there’s an indication that Palantir’s satellite constellation software has been actively used by Ukraine to successfully repel Russian forces from around half of the territory that the aggressor conquered during the initial months of the invasion, which shows how important the company’s solutions are in the modern-day battlefield. As the Russo-Ukrainian war is far from over and there are now signs that China is exploring options to provide military assistance to Moscow, Palantir’s software solutions would likely continue to be in high demand in the foreseeable future.

On top of all of that, there’s also a case to be made that Palantir’s commercial software would also continue to be in high demand as well in the following years due to its ability to help the private sector to find the weak spots within supply chains and offer solutions on how to fix them to minimize geopolitical risks. The fact that Palantir managed to increase its customer count by 55% Y/Y in Q4 and at the same time has increased the average annual revenue per its top 20 customers indicates that the company’s commercial business has all the chances to continue to grow at an aggressive double-digit rate in the following years as well.

All of these developments indicate that Palantir could have an even greater upside than my conservative model estimates as the growth catalysts described above could improve the overall performance of the business and lead to the upward revision of major assumptions from the model. Add to this the fact that even in a conservative scenario the business continues to grow at a double-digit rate in the current environment while investors begin to see profitability and it becomes obvious that Palantir’s growth story is far from over.

One Major Risk To Consider

Despite all of the positive developments, investors nevertheless would need to consider one major risk that could undermine the whole bullish thesis. Let’s not forget that before 2022, Palantir’s management was aiming at increasing its annual revenues by around 30% Y/Y throughout 2025. In the first half of 2022, it became obvious that Palantir wouldn’t be able to achieve such a growth rate due to the worsening macroeconomic environment that undermined the management’s initial outlook. A similar thing is true for this year as the management’s updated guidance shows that Palantir is expected to generate around $2.18 to $2.23 billion in revenues, which would indicate an annual growth of ~15% to ~16%, still below the initial forecasted annual growth of 30%. While I don’t think that the growth rate would be below 15% this year due to all of the growth catalysts described in this article, there’s always a slim chance that things would not go as expected and as a result, there’s always a possibility that Palantir could nevertheless disappoint its investors and grow at a slower than expected rate.

The Bottom Line

Palantir has everything going for it to continue to generate aggressive returns even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment as its services are more than likely to continue to be in high demand amongst governmental agencies and the private sector for years to come. Add to this the fact that the management is finally ensuring that the business would become GAAP profitable this year and it becomes obvious that Palantir is likely to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future thanks to the importance of its software solutions in the current environment of heightened geopolitical risks. As such, I continue to be convinced that Palantir is the geopolitical trade of the decade and one of the main hedges against a possible World War 3 due to its deterrence capabilities that western governments are likely to use more in the future.