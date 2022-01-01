Lundin Mining: Long-Term Buy, But Headwinds Ahead

Feb. 27, 2023 8:39 AM ETLundin Mining Corporation (LUN:CA), LUNMF
GoldStreetBets Research
Summary

  • Lundin Mining just posted largely satisfactory results for the full year 2022.
  • Margins are being squeezed, because of higher production costs, as a result of inflationary pressures.
  • Lundin Mining is a growth story, with a solid pipeline of projects in development, in particular its recently acquired Josemaria project.
  • Given the quality of its portfolio, inexpensive valuation and strategy of growing production of strategic metals without significant dilution, I see Lundin Mining as one of the best copper miners to hold long-term.
  • Nonetheless, the near-term outlook remains clouded by metal price weakness and margin contraction.

Ocean Sunset Sailboat Storm

David Baileys/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) (TSX:LUN:CA) just reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Results were solid. The company has a significant pipeline of projects under development, offering leverage to future

Production guidance vs. actual

Production guidance vs. actual (Author's computation)

Cash costs, $ / lb

Cash costs 2021 vs. 2022, $ / lb (Author's computation)

Cash costs guidance vs. actual, $ / lb

Cash costs guidance vs. actual, $ / lb (Author's computation)

Cash costs trend

Cash costs trend (Author's computation)

AISC trend

AISC trend (Author's computation)

Lundin Mining copper production profile

Lundin Mining copper production profile (Company's presentation)

Lundin Mining zinc production profile

Lundin Mining zinc production profile (Company's presentation)

Lundin Mining nickel production profile

Lundin Mining nickel production profile (Company's presentation)

Lundin Mining gold production profile

Lundin Mining gold production profile (Company's presentation)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

