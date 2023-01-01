SoFi: I Sold My Position But I'll Be Back

Feb. 27, 2023 9:12 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)3 Comments
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.34K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi's goal to reach positive GAAP net income later in the second half of this year would represent a watershed moment for the fintech firm.
  • Broader macroeconomic concerns will likely continue to define returns until this point.
  • The current trajectory of revenue growth and SG&A expenses point to enhanced operational gearing and the possibility of achieving positive net income earlier than the current plan.
Conceptual image of geometric blocks

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) was one of my core pandemic-era picks and I started building a position when it was still a Chamath Palihapitiya-sponsored special purpose acquisition company called Social Capital Hedosophia. I jumped on the recent earnings-inspired rally to

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.34K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.