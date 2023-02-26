PM Images

Economic reports in February, reflecting January’s strength, led to a significant adjustment in market expectations for monetary policy. The consensus now expects 25-basis-point rate increases at each of the Fed’s next three meetings, resulting in a terminal rate of 5.25%, and no longer anticipates 50 basis points of rate cuts before year end. During February, the two-year Treasury yield rose approximately 70 basis points to a new high of 4.78%, while the 10-year increased by 45 basis points to 3.95%. Higher interest rates across the yield curve combined with expectations for tighter monetary policy weighed on stock valuations, but not to the extent most probably expected. The S&P 500 has given back half of its January gains, declining about 5% from its recent high, which has not disrupted the uptrend from last October’s low.

I think the front line of the ongoing battle between bulls and bears falls on Friday’s close of 3,970 for the S&P 500 index. That is within the range where several bullish technical indicators were triggered in January, suggesting a higher value for the index over the coming 1-12 month period. I expect a recovery in the index during March will be instigated by economic reports for February that are weaker than what we saw in January, but not to the extent that it raises recessionary concerns. That should result in lower interest rates across the curve, reduce expectations for Fed tightening, and support risk asset prices. The first test will be February’s employment report on March 10.

Those who have a contrary view are fixated on the ramifications of a recession, which they see as an inevitability, based on the inversion of the yield curve, the deterioration in the Institute for Supply Management’s New Orders Index for manufacturing companies, as well as the decline over the past six months in the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index. Granted, each of these indicators has fallen to levels that over the past 50-70 years always preceded a recession within 12 months.

If we combine these facts with the data in the chart above, which shows that the last 12 bear markets did not end until an average of nearly six months after the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) officially announced the start of the recession. Therefore, if you are convinced a recession is on the horizon, then it makes sense to assume we have not yet seen the lows for this bear market.

This line of thinking makes perfect sense, but it requires a recession, and I don’t see cracks in the foundation of this expansion necessary for an economic contraction in 2023. A bear market does not necessitate a recession, as there have been 26 bear markets since 1929, but only 15 recessions. I also think there are unique aspects to this expansion that are resulting in false recession signals from the three indicators I noted.

Two weeks ago, I addressed the fact that the yield curve is not inverted if we adjust short- and long-term rates for today’s inflation rate and long-term inflation expectations, respectively, as the indicator’s inventor originally intended. Secondly, the weakness we are seeing today in the ISM Manufacturing Index is being offset by an unprecedented divergence of strength in the ISM Services Index. This is due to the dramatic shift in spending by consumers from goods to services, as the economy continues to normalize in the post pandemic period. Lastly, two of the ten components that make up the Leading Economic Index are largely responsible for its deterioration over the past six months. The first is manufacturing new orders, which I just addressed, and the second is consumers’ expectations of business conditions or sentiment. I have become very leery of taking sentiment indicators seriously the last couple of years, as they simply don’t coincide with the reality on the ground, which they did consistently in prior years. How can consumer sentiment be flirting with levels last seen during the Great Financial Crisis when we have record low unemployment, strong wage growth, and trillions in fiscal stimulus. That makes no sense, leading it to become a very poor indicator of the real economy.

For these reasons, a soft landing remains my base case with a new bull market registering in the months ahead. As for inflation, the January spike was an anomaly. While the bears fret about the one-tenth of a percent uptick in the annualized PCE index for January, there was more evidence that disinflation is entrenched in FactSet’s latest Earnings Insight report. The number of companies in the S&P 500 that cited the word “inflation” during their earnings calls peaked in the second quarter of last year at 416. There has been a 20% decline in the number of companies mentioning inflation in the current earnings season, as shown below. That is the reality straight from the horse's mouth.