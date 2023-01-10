David Becker

Although Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s profits plunged in the fourth quarter, chiefly due to the downturn in the PC market that hurt the company's Ryzen processor sales, AMD's Data Center and Embedded businesses showed remarkable growth as companies continued to invest in Data Center infrastructure. The chipmaker also presented a confident outlook for the first quarter, and the buzz around artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT could allow AMD to cash in on a new opportunity in dedicated AI chips... which will launch shortly. Generative AI is a huge market opportunity for AMD, and since shares have become significantly cheaper lately, I believe the risk profile is once again positive!

Strong performance in Data Centers saved AMD

AMD's Q4 2022 results were materially better than Intel Corporation's (INTC), although both companies were impacted by an accelerating downturn in the PC market in the fourth quarter. According to Gartner, PC shipments in the fourth quarter declined 28.5% year over year, creating a challenge for companies such as Intel and AMD, which depend on healthy demand for processors and graphic chips.

AMD generated Q4'22 revenues of $5.60B, showing 16% year-over-year growth. Considering the forcefulness of the decline in PC shipments in the fourth quarter, AMD's revenue performance was quite impressive… and much better than Intel's. Intel saw its fourth quarter revenues plunge 32% year-over-year to $14B, chiefly because the company is more reliant on the PC market than AMD and has a weaker product line-up in the server business. Intel, for example, failed to launch its server processor, the Intel Sapphire Rapids, last year, which made the company more reliant on consumer demand in its Client Computing Group. Intel's 4th-gen Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids CPUs, launched in January 2023, are set to compete against AMD's EPYC Genoa server chips, which are driving AMD's Data Center performance.

AMD's Data Center business was the key reason why AMD did well in Q4'22. Segment revenues increased 42% year-over-year to $1.66B in Q4'22 while Embedded revenues grew 1,868% year over year to $1.40B. AMD's Embedded segment is seeing soaring revenues, chiefly because of the Integration of Xilinx, which AMD bought last year. Xilinx's product portfolio made up of FGPA chips complements AMD's Data Center product line-up and has emerged as a key driver of AMD's growth.

AMD

The Data Center business, which AMD has strengthened in the last few years through the targeted acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando, is set to do well in FY 2023 largely because the chipmaker released its 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, dubbed Genoa, in November of last year. With sales ramping up in FY 2023, AMD faces a strong catalyst for Data Center revenue growth.

Besides Data Centers, however, AMD has another attractive market opportunity to capitalize on: artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence opportunity

A huge opportunity for AMD to grow its revenues going forward relates to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT and the broader theme of generative artificial intelligence. The AI bot has taken the public by storm in the last couple of months due to ChatGPT's high degree of sophistication when completing text queries. Major technology companies including Google (GOOG) and Baidu (BIDU) have launched their own versions of ChatGPT recently while Microsoft (MSFT) ramped up its investment in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI from $1B to $10B.

The global market size of generative artificial intelligence is projected to go through the roof in the next 10 years, with the size of the addressable market growing from just $10.8B in 2022 to $118.1B in 2032, showing an average annual growth rate of 27% over the next decade. Generative AI allows algorithms to create unique content such as text, graphics or video. We are still at the very beginning of the AI revolution, and the expected growth in market size for generative AI creates an opportunity for chipmakers like AMD to produce and sell dedicated chips that support AI applications.

Precedence Research

The chatbot market size is also expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. According to Precedence Research, the chatbot market alone could be worth $4.9B by 2032, showing 19% annual average growth over the next 10 years. Chatbots are just a small part of generative AI, so the total market opportunity for AMD is much larger.

Precedence Research

AMD can capitalize on this generative AI trend by launching new chips that specifically cater to the growing demand for AI-supportive architecture in the creator community. Generative AI is very demanding when it comes to processing requirements, so faster chips that can seamlessly handle AI applications are a new and potentially lucrative market opportunity for AMD.

While AMD's Ryzen processors are especially popular with gamers and developers, AMD's new Ryzen chips with AI technology could be in high demand by content creators that seek to capitalize on the money-making opportunity presented by generative AI. Content creators could use AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, as an example, to generate and monetize AI-generated content on social media.

AMD's Ryzen 7040 Mobile processors, which are built on scalable XDNA architecture and were specifically developed to handle a large number of workloads, promise 50% better performance compared to prior-gen Ryzen models. Ryzen 7040 Mobile processors are expected to ship in March 2023.

Starting in Q2'23, sales related to AMD's Ryzen AI chips would then be fully included in the company's financial results. The launch of AI chips is a potential catalyst for AMD in the second quarter, especially because the chipmaker needs a catalyst in its struggling Client segment to reverse a negative revenue trend. This business saw a 51% year-over-year drop in revenues to $903M in Q4'22 due to slowing demand for computers and laptops, and it was largely responsible for AMD's drop in profits in Q4'22. A successful launch of dedicated AI chips could reinvigorate AMD's Client revenue growth in Q2'23 and beyond... while, at the same time, the Data Center business provides additional growth.

AMD

Confident outlook for Q1'23

The outlook for the first quarter calls for $5.3B +/- $300M in revenues which implies only a 10% year-over-year decline in its topline, which is a relatively small drop-off considering the speed of the deterioration in the PC market that materialized in the fourth quarter. Intel's Q1'23 outlook implies a 40% year-over-year decline in its topline to $10.5-11.0B.

AMD's valuation

AMD is expected to see much weaker revenue growth than in the past as weak consumer demand is projected to continue to impact AMD's Client and Gaming businesses. AMD's revenue estimates have trended down in the second half of FY 2022 in anticipation of a major downturn in the PC market, but I believe the revision of estimates to the downside may have gone a bit too far now. AMD is expected to generate $27.8B in revenues next year, showing a potential year-over-year increase of 17%.

Data by YCharts

Considering that AMD is trading at a P/E ratio of just 18 X - significantly below its 1-year average ratio of 26.4 X - the stock is a bargain-priced opportunity now, in my opinion, especially with the AI chip catalyst to make an impact in the second quarter. I also like that AMD is much cheaper than Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), which I currently still view as overpriced with a P/E ratio of more than 40 X.

Data by YCharts

Risks with AMD

The biggest commercial risks for AMD are slowing Data Center growth and missing the generative AI opportunity. Data Centers have saved AMD's earnings performance in the fourth quarter, and the outlook is bright as more workloads shift to the cloud and companies invest in Data Center infrastructure in order to scale their IT transformations. What would change my outlook for AMD is if topline growth in Data Centers slowed or if the sale of AMD's Ryzen 7040 Mobile processors was, for some reason, off to a slow start.

Final thoughts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a huge opportunity here to capitalize on the boom in generative AI with its dedicated Ryzen AI chips, which were specifically developed to handle a large amount of applications. These processors would be perfect for the creator community trying to cash in on the AI boom itself.

The launch of AMD's Ryzen 7040 Mobile processors in March could be a positive catalyst for AMD's Client segment in Q2'23 and beyond, which has been struggling with the PC market downturn in FY 2022. Additionally, the launch of the Genoa EPYC server processor in Q4'22 is set to sustain AMD's current momentum in Data Centers. Considering that AMD is just trading at a P/E ratio of 18 X while a strong outlook has been submitted for Q1'23, I believe the risk profile is looking very attractive and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares can revalue higher!