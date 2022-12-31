Farmland Partners: Investment Thesis Stands, Buy The Assets Not The Cashflows

Feb. 27, 2023 10:01 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)2 Comments
The Value Puzzle profile picture
The Value Puzzle
301 Followers

Summary

  • Farmland Partners Inc. stock dropped strongly after issuing 2023 AFFO guidance below estimates.
  • This was mostly driven by the increased pressure from rising rates, which I correctly highlighted in my prior article. But poor 2023 profitability in specialty crops was an added negative.
  • The stock now trades at a sizeable discount to NAV.
  • As I see an investment in Farmland Partners mainly as a way to get exposure to the asset class "U.S. farmland" as a great addition to a well diversified portfolio, I am more intrigued by the increased discount to NAV than worried by the reduced cash flow profile.

Unternehmenswachstum

rkankaro/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article I will assess recent results and guidance for 2023 and what those mean for the Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) investment case. I will also provide an update on my valuation and

FPI FY 20222 results vs. guidance

FY 2022 results vs. guidance (FPI Q4-2022 supplementary package)

FPI 2023 forward guidance

FPI 2023 guidance (FPI Q4-2022 supplemental package)

FPI management compenasation

FPI top 4 management compensation (FPI)

cropland

increases in cropland prices (USDA)

farm income

US farm income data (USDA)

cropland prices

USDA data on cropland prices (USDA)

cropland prices

USDA farmland prices (author's chart based on USDA data)

fpi expected returns

expected return table (own calculations)

This article was written by

The Value Puzzle profile picture
The Value Puzzle
301 Followers
CFA Charterholder, experienced Investor and analyst. I write my personal independent views and hope to enter fruitful discusssions in the comment section..As I have always been intrigued by the dynamics of the broader economy and stock markets in particlular I am personally invested in the stock market since my youth for over 30 years now. I followed my calling and studied economics and finance to work in the financial industry. I stuck to the buy side to avoid conflicts of interest and as I am more interested in analyzing stocks and markets than selling my views. I worked as fund co-manager and analyst for a leading mutual fund company responsible for long-only stock market investments especially in financial companies. The investment style was strongly fundamentally driven but also with attention to newsflow and upcoming catalysts impacting stock prices short term. Later on I widened my area of expertise by working as an analyst at a multi billion dollar multi strategy hedge fund. There I learned to appreciate the importance of capital structures when analyzing investments which is still often ignored by investors. Furthermore I gained experience in analyzing arbitrage and M&A situations. Ever eager to get new insights and admittedly also to get a better work life balance I changed jobs to work at a financial regulatory authority. In this position I was responsible for developing international regualtion as well as supervising specific companies. I loved the international aspects and the position gave me good insights into the workings of regulation as well as into the politics behind it. In those functions I had extensive contacts to corporate executives of all levels and departments via 1:1 or group meetings, IR events or sometimes week-long on-site inspections. This gave me invaluable insights into companies that is otherwise very hard to get. Due to this experience I also learned how to read between the lines and know very well that messages are made for a specific audience and therefore need to be taken with a grain of salt. I always enjoyed a fruitful discussion which is why I have now decided to round off my career by sharing my views and discussing investment ideas with the broader public and in turn benefit from their feedback. Due to compliance reasons I will however refrain from explicitely writing about concrete experiences gained during my career and will limit my contributions to publicly available information while drawing upon my experience from my diverse background in the financial industry.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an independent individual investor that shares his personal views based on publicly available information. Nothing in this article nor any published commentary by me is intended to be investment, tax or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Tags used by Seeking Alpha like "buy", "sell", or "hold" are not an invitation or recommendation to do so but only signal my personal view on a stock and are required by Seeking Alpha for the article to be published. Information presented is believed to be factual and up to date, but I do not and cannot guarantee its accuracy as mistakes might always happen. Opinions and judgements can always be wrong. Given the limited space of an article, it should not be considered a complete discussion of all relevant factors and risks. Furthermore, I am under no obligation to update the content of the article and it therefore should be seen as a snapshot of my views during the time of the publication which might have since changed without further notification. Therefore, readers and investors invest at their own risk and should not rely on the content of this article when making investment decisions. Any investment in any stock or security mentioned could result in a 100% loss. Readers and investors should do their own research and seek investment advice before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.