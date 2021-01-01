onurdongel

Everybody is talking about AI. Artificial Intelligence apps and platforms are now seen as key value creators for tech firms and even those in other sectors. There are a number of ways to play this theme.

One of the largest such funds has seen a bullish price trend lately even as interest rates have been on the rise. I see more technical upside ahead, but the value investor in me questions BOTZ’s high earnings multiple.

Google Search Trends for "Artificial Intelligence" On the Rise

Google Trends

According to Global X, the Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) seeks to invest in companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

With a 0.68% annual expense ratio, it's about what you would expect to pay for a thematic ETF. BOTZ offers investors exposure to AI innovations through a market cap-weight portfolio construction approach. Being a global fund, you own many non-US names that help to diversify the concentrated portfolio along with accessing many parts of the AI value chain.

The ETF holds 43 stocks as of February 23 and it yields just 0.22% (semi-annual dividends), well below the S&P 500’s dividend rate. With volatility running nearly 30% per Morningstar, expect significant swings on this somewhat pricey fund (its P/E ratio using forward estimates is 33.6 as of the end of last week).

But Global X notes that BOTZ’s weighted average return on equity is strong at 11.6% while Morningstar reports a long-term earnings growth rate of more than 8% with historical earnings growth of nearly 40%.

BOTZ Portfolio and Factor Profile

Morningstar

BOTZ has a respectable $1.5 billion in AUM but trades with somewhat low volume each day around 500,000 shares. The median 30-day bid/ask spread is just 4 basis points, but that can be higher around the market open, so investors should consider waiting until later in the day to place orders – and limit orders may be prudent over market orders.

In terms of the portfolio, the top 10 holdings represent a high 67% of total assets, so you want to be sure to do your homework on names like NVIDIA (NVDA), ABB Ltd (ABB), Keyence Corp, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and Fanuc Corp. The Morningstar Style Box puts BOTZ in the upper-right large-cap growth category with 49% of the fund there. Not surprisingly, Information Technology commands the largest sector weight with more than 45% of BOTZ's total holdings.

There is some value ballast with the Industrial sector’s 38% weight, but even those names are mainly focused on high-tech growth aspects. Health Care, through ISRG primarily, is 13%. Also keep tabs on how the Yen moves as a high 36% of BOTZ is invested in Japanese firms.

Overall, I would rather go with a fund such as the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) which has a lower expense ratio and is equally weighted compared to BOTZ cap weighting scheme. But let’s see how the chart of BOTZ looks to spot key risk levels.

BOTZ Sector Exposure And Country Breakdown

Global X ETFs

The Technical Take

BOTZ recently paused at its early 2022 range lows around the $25 to $26 area. But that came after a bullish breakout above a downtrend line from that same period through early 2023. What’s more, the long-term 200-day moving average has flattened and should begin to rise soon – indicative of a bearish to bullish reversal. Shares are already trading above that line along with the 50-day moving average.

I see resistance beginning in the low $30s – that is where the ETF met support repeatedly in 2021 before breaking below it and then failing to rise above $31 in Q1 last year. While there is some bearish congestion in the $26 to $31 range, I think BOTZ is poised to re-enter that area so long as the fund holds $21.

BOTZ: Bearish to Bullish Reversal Unfolding

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on BOTZ. The valuation is high and it's dependent on the long-duration trade working. That could be a challenge with the ‘higher for longer’ Fed rate policy in place. But the chart is actually rather constructive here above $21.